React component for creating an evenly spaced gallery of child components.
These components can be anything from text, images, a card UI, etc.
You choose a
targetWidth,
margin, and
widthHeightRatio for your components and then this component does the
math to figure out how to size each component. Listens for when its width
changes and re-renders.
npm install react-component-gallery
http://kyleamathews.github.io/react-component-gallery/
<ComponentGallery
className="photos"
margin=10
widthHeightRatio=3/5
targetWidth=250>
<img src="https://example.com/pic1.jpg" />
<img src="https://example.com/pic2.jpg" />
<img src="https://example.com/pic3.jpg" />
<img src="https://example.com/pic4.jpg" />
<img src="https://example.com/pic5.jpg" />
<img src="https://example.com/pic6.jpg" />
</ComponentGallery>
If you'll be rendering this component on the server, you'll also want to
pass in a
initialComponentWidth prop so the component has a width to
calculate against. Otherwise the component will return an empty
<div />.
For example, if you're rendering for a mobile screen, do something like
initialComponentWidth=375
|Prop
|Description
children
|Any valid react component
disableServerRender
|Renders a empty
on the server
margin
|Set the right and bottom margin for each component. You can set the marginBottom separately if desired.
noMarginBottomOnLastRow
|Set marginBottom to 0 for components on the last row. Simplifies styling gallery as a whole.
marginBottom
|Set marginBottom (in pixels) separate from marginRight
targetWidth
|Desired width for each component. Used when calculating the gallery layout.
widthHeightRatio
|Defaults to 1 but useful if components don't fit well in a square.
galleryStyle
|Override/set inline styles for the gallery div.
componentStyle
|Override/set inline styles for each component div.