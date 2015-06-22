React component for creating an evenly spaced gallery of child components.

These components can be anything from text, images, a card UI, etc.

You choose a targetWidth , margin , and widthHeightRatio for your components and then this component does the math to figure out how to size each component. Listens for when its width changes and re-renders.

Install

npm install react-component-gallery

Demo

http://kyleamathews.github.io/react-component-gallery/

Usage

< ComponentGallery className = "photos" margin = 10 widthHeightRatio = 3/5 targetWidth = 250 > < img src = "https://example.com/pic1.jpg" /> < img src = "https://example.com/pic2.jpg" /> < img src = "https://example.com/pic3.jpg" /> < img src = "https://example.com/pic4.jpg" /> < img src = "https://example.com/pic5.jpg" /> < img src = "https://example.com/pic6.jpg" /> </ ComponentGallery >

If you'll be rendering this component on the server, you'll also want to pass in a initialComponentWidth prop so the component has a width to calculate against. Otherwise the component will return an empty <div /> . For example, if you're rendering for a mobile screen, do something like initialComponentWidth=375

Props