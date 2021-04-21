w = 100 (Width in pixels - defaults to the width of the element)
h = 50 (Height in pixels - defaults to the height of the element)
x = 0 (X Coordinate in pixels against left edge of the page - defaults to 0)
y = 0 (Y Coordinate in pixels against left edge of the page - defaults to 0)
unit = 'px' (Measurement unit (base unit) to be used when coordinates are specified.
Possible values are "pt" (points), "mm", "cm", "m", "in" or "px". - defaults to 'mm')
- if you are trying to get the pdf to fill up the exact space, try setting unit to "px"
orientation = 'p' (portrait) OR 'l' (landscape) - defaults:
- landscape if width > height
or
- portrait if height > width
The format of the PDF. Can be:
a0 - a10
b0 - b10
c0 - c10
dl
letter
government-letter
legal
junior-legal
ledger
tabloid
credit-card
Default is "a4". If you want to use your own format just pass instead of one of the above predefined formats the size as an number-array, e.g. [595.28, 841.89]
The previous way of using an export looked like this:
exportComponentAsJPEG(node, fileName, type, backgroundColor, options)
The new way: pass node & an optional object with only the fields you need.
exportComponentAsJPEG(node, {fileName, html2CanvasOptions})
exportComponentAsPDF(node, {fileName, html2CanvasOptions, pdfOptions})
import { exportComponentAsJPEG, exportComponentAsPDF, exportComponentAsPNG } from 'react-component-export-image';
import React from 'react';
class ComponentToPrint extends React.Component {
render() {
return <div>Hello World</div>;
}
}
export default class MyComponent extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.componentRef = React.createRef();
}
render() {
return (
<React.Fragment>
<ComponentToPrint ref={this.componentRef} />
<button onClick={() => exportComponentAsJPEG(this.componentRef)}>
Export As JPEG
</button>
<button onClick={() => exportComponentAsPDF(this.componentRef)}>
Export As PDF
</button>
<button onClick={() => exportComponentAsPNG(this.componentRef)}>
Export As PNG
</button>
</React.Fragment>
);
}
}
import { exportComponentAsJPEG, exportComponentAsPDF, exportComponentAsPNG } from 'react-component-export-image';
import React, { useRef } from 'react';
const ComponentToPrint = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => (
<div ref={ref}>Hello World</div>
));
const MyComponent = () => {
const componentRef = useRef();
return (
<React.Fragment>
<ComponentToPrint ref={componentRef} />
<button onClick={() => exportComponentAsJPEG(componentRef)}>
Export As JPEG
</button>
<button onClick={() => exportComponentAsPDF(componentRef)}>
Export As PDF
</button>
<button onClick={() => exportComponentAsPNG(componentRef)}>
Export As PNG
</button>
</React.Fragment>
);
};
export default MyComponent;
npm i react-component-export-image
or
yarn add react-component-export-image