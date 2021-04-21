Introduction

Export component as jpeg, png or pdf

Each export expect a {React.RefObject} node, optional fileName, and optional html2CanvasOptions object which you wish to pass it to html2Canvas

exportComponentAsPDF also accepts an optional pdfOptions object with these optional fields {w, h, x, y, unit, orientation, pdfFormat}

w = 100 (Width in pixels - defaults to the width of the element) h = 50 (Height in pixels - defaults to the height of the element) x = 0 (X Coordinate in pixels against left edge of the page - defaults to 0 ) y = 0 (Y Coordinate in pixels against left edge of the page - defaults to 0 ) unit = 'px' (Measurement unit (base unit) to be used when coordinates are specified. Possible values are "pt" (points), "mm" , "cm" , "m" , "in" or "px" . - defaults to 'mm' ) - if you are trying to get the pdf to fill up the exact space, try setting unit to "px" orientation = 'p' (portrait) OR 'l' (landscape) - defaults: - landscape if width > height or - portrait if height > width The format of the PDF. Can be: a0 - a10 b0 - b10 c0 - c10 dl letter government-letter legal junior-legal ledger tabloid credit-card Default is "a4". If you want to use your own format just pass instead of one of the above predefined formats the size as an number-array, e.g. [595.28, 841.89]

How to Upgrade

The previous way of using an export looked like this:

exportComponentAsJPEG(node, fileName, type, backgroundColor, options)

The new way: pass node & an optional object with only the fields you need.

backgroundColor is no longer accepted in this main object, but is accepted in the "html2CanvasOptions" object, which is passed directly to html2canvas

type is no longer accepted - JPG will always produce JPG, PNG => PNG, PDF => PDF

exportComponentAsJPEG(node, {fileName, html2CanvasOptions})

exportComponentAsPDF also accepts an additional pdfOptions object (see introduction)

exportComponentAsPDF(node, {fileName, html2CanvasOptions, pdfOptions})

Code Samples

Component

import { exportComponentAsJPEG, exportComponentAsPDF, exportComponentAsPNG } from 'react-component-export-image' ; import React from 'react' ; class ComponentToPrint extends React . Component { render() { return < div > Hello World </ div > ; } } export default class MyComponent extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .componentRef = React.createRef(); } render() { return ( < React.Fragment > < ComponentToPrint ref = {this.componentRef} /> < button onClick = {() => exportComponentAsJPEG(this.componentRef)}> Export As JPEG </ button > < button onClick = {() => exportComponentAsPDF(this.componentRef)}> Export As PDF </ button > < button onClick = {() => exportComponentAsPNG(this.componentRef)}> Export As PNG </ button > </ React.Fragment > ); } }

Function component

import { exportComponentAsJPEG, exportComponentAsPDF, exportComponentAsPNG } from 'react-component-export-image' ; import React, { useRef } from 'react' ; const ComponentToPrint = React.forwardRef( ( props, ref ) => ( < div ref = {ref} > Hello World </ div > )); const MyComponent = () => { const componentRef = useRef(); return ( < React.Fragment > < ComponentToPrint ref = {componentRef} /> < button onClick = {() => exportComponentAsJPEG(componentRef)}> Export As JPEG </ button > < button onClick = {() => exportComponentAsPDF(componentRef)}> Export As PDF </ button > < button onClick = {() => exportComponentAsPNG(componentRef)}> Export As PNG </ button > </ React.Fragment > ); }; export default MyComponent;

Installation