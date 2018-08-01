React Component Caching is a component-level caching library for faster server-side rendering with React 16.
Using npm:
$ npm install react-component-caching
Instantiate a cache and pass it to any rendering method (
renderToString,
renderToStaticMarkup,
renderToNodeStream, or
renderToStaticNodeStream) as a second argument. Wherever you would use
ReactDOM.renderToString, use
ReactCC.renderToString.
Note: All of these methods are asynchronous, and return a promise. To use them,
await the response before rendering
const ReactCC = require("react-component-caching");
const cache = new ReactCC.ComponentCache();
app.get('/example', async (req,res) => {
const renderString = await ReactCC.renderToString(<App />, cache);
res.send(renderString);
});
// ...
To flag a component for caching, simply add a
cache property to it.
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<ComponentNotToBeCached />
<ComponentToCache cache />
</div>
);
}
}
// ...
The example above employs a simple caching strategy: a rendered component is saved with its prop values. Each time the component is rendered with different prop values, a separate copy is saved to the cache. If a component is frequently rendered with different prop values, you may prefer to cache a template of the component to save space in the cache. The template strategy stores a version of the component with placeholders (e.g.
{{0}},
{{1}}) in place of actual prop values.
To create a cache template, add both
cache and
templatized to the component along with an array of props to templatize. Templatized props should have string or number values. Be aware that templates are not currently supported with the
renderToNodeStream or
renderToStaticNodeStream methods.
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<ComponentNotToBeCached />
<ComponentToCache cache />
<ComponentToTemplatize
templatizedProp1="value1"
templatizedProp2="value2"
nonTemplatizedProp="anotherValue"
cache
templatized={["templatizedProp1", "templatizedProp2"]} />
</div>
);
}
}
// ...
To use streaming on the server side, use either the renderToStaticNodeStream or renderToNodeStream function. Both streaming option works with caching, but not yet compatible with templatization. To use the streaming functions, simply pass in these 5 arguments:
(
component: The React component being rendered
cache: The component cache object
res: The response object that Express provides
htmlStart: Start of html markup in string form
htmlEnd: End of html markup in string form
).
The benefit that comes with streaming is faster time to first byte, which translates to faster viewing of page content.
React Component Caching provides its own cache implementation as well as support for Redis and Memcached. Simply create your preferred cache and pass it into one of the rendering methods.
Standard (LRU) Cache Example:
const ReactCC = require("react-component-caching");
const cache = new ReactCC.ComponentCache();
Redis Example:
const ReactCC = require("react-component-caching");
const redis = require("redis");
const cache = redis.createClient();
Memcached Example:
const ReactCC = require("react-component-caching");
const Memcached = require("memcached");
const cache = new Memcached(server location, options);
// If using Memcached, make sure to pass in the lifetime of the data (in seconds) as a number.
ReactCC.renderToString(<App />, cache, 1000);
React Component Caching gives you access to all four of React 16's server-side rendering methods, as well as additional functionality. Available methods are described below.
size: (Optional) An integer representing the maximum size (in characters) of the cache. Defaults to 1 million.
Example:
const cache = new ReactCC.ComponentCache();
component: The React component being rendered
cache: The component cache
memLife: (Only if using Memcached) A number representing the lifetime (in seconds) of each Memcached entry. Defaults to 0.
Example:
ReactCC.renderToString(<App />, cache);
component: The React component being rendered
cache: The component cache
memLife: (Only if using Memcached) An integer representing the lifetime (in seconds) of each Memcached entry. Defaults to 0.
Example:
ReactCC.renderToStaticMarkup(<App />, cache);
component: The React component being rendered
cache: The component cache object
res: The response object that Express provides
htmlStart: Start of html markup in string form
htmlEnd: End of html markup in string form
memLife: (Only if using Memcached) An integer representing the lifetime (in seconds) of each Memcached entry. Defaults to 0.
Example:
let htmlStart = '<html><head><title>Page</title></head><body><div id="react-root">';
let htmlEnd = '</div></body></html>';
ReactCC.renderToNodeStream(<App />, cache, res, htmlStart, htmlEnd);
component: The React component being rendered
cache: The component cache object
res: The response object that Express provides
htmlStart: Start of html markup in string form
htmlEnd: End of html markup in string form
memLife: (Only if using Memcached) An integer representing the lifetime (in seconds) of each Memcached entry. Defaults to 0.
Example:
let htmlStart = '<html><head><title>Page</title></head><body><div id="react-root">';
let htmlEnd = '</div></body></html>';
ReactCC.renderToStaticNodeStream(<App />, cache, res, htmlStart, htmlEnd);