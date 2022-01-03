Moveable is Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable, Groupable, Snappable
|Moveable
|Draggable
|Resizable
|Scalable
|Rotatable
|Warpable
|Pinchable
|Groupable
|Snappable
|Clippable
|Roundable
|OriginDraggable
|Selecto
$ npm i moveable
<script src="//daybrush.com/moveable/release/latest/dist/moveable.min.js"></script>
import Moveable from "moveable";
const moveable = new Moveable(document.body, {
target: document.querySelector(".target"),
// If the container is null, the position is fixed. (default: parentElement(document.body))
container: document.body,
draggable: true,
resizable: true,
scalable: true,
rotatable: true,
warpable: true,
// Enabling pinchable lets you use events that
// can be used in draggable, resizable, scalable, and rotateable.
pinchable: true, // ["resizable", "scalable", "rotatable"]
origin: true,
keepRatio: true,
// Resize, Scale Events at edges.
edge: false,
throttleDrag: 0,
throttleResize: 0,
throttleScale: 0,
throttleRotate: 0,
});
/* draggable */
moveable.on("dragStart", ({ target, clientX, clientY }) => {
console.log("onDragStart", target);
}).on("drag", ({
target, transform,
left, top, right, bottom,
beforeDelta, beforeDist, delta, dist,
clientX, clientY,
}) => {
console.log("onDrag left, top", left, top);
target!.style.left = `${left}px`;
target!.style.top = `${top}px`;
// console.log("onDrag translate", dist);
// target!.style.transform = transform;
}).on("dragEnd", ({ target, isDrag, clientX, clientY }) => {
console.log("onDragEnd", target, isDrag);
});
/* resizable */
moveable.on("resizeStart", ({ target, clientX, clientY }) => {
console.log("onResizeStart", target);
}).on("resize", ({ target, width, height, dist, delta, clientX, clientY }) => {
console.log("onResize", target);
delta[0] && (target!.style.width = `${width}px`);
delta[1] && (target!.style.height = `${height}px`);
}).on("resizeEnd", ({ target, isDrag, clientX, clientY }) => {
console.log("onResizeEnd", target, isDrag);
});
/* scalable */
moveable.on("scaleStart", ({ target, clientX, clientY }) => {
console.log("onScaleStart", target);
}).on("scale", ({
target, scale, dist, delta, transform, clientX, clientY,
}: OnScale) => {
console.log("onScale scale", scale);
target!.style.transform = transform;
}).on("scaleEnd", ({ target, isDrag, clientX, clientY }) => {
console.log("onScaleEnd", target, isDrag);
});
/* rotatable */
moveable.on("rotateStart", ({ target, clientX, clientY }) => {
console.log("onRotateStart", target);
}).on("rotate", ({ target, beforeDelta, delta, dist, transform, clientX, clientY }) => {
console.log("onRotate", dist);
target!.style.transform = transform;
}).on("rotateEnd", ({ target, isDrag, clientX, clientY }) => {
console.log("onRotateEnd", target, isDrag);
});
/* warpable */
this.matrix = [
1, 0, 0, 0,
0, 1, 0, 0,
0, 0, 1, 0,
0, 0, 0, 1,
];
moveable.on("warpStart", ({ target, clientX, clientY }) => {
console.log("onWarpStart", target);
}).on("warp", ({
target,
clientX,
clientY,
delta,
dist,
multiply,
transform,
}) => {
console.log("onWarp", target);
// target.style.transform = transform;
this.matrix = multiply(this.matrix, delta);
target.style.transform = `matrix3d(${this.matrix.join(",")})`;
}).on("warpEnd", ({ target, isDrag, clientX, clientY }) => {
console.log("onWarpEnd", target, isDrag);
});
/* pinchable */
// Enabling pinchable lets you use events that
// can be used in draggable, resizable, scalable, and rotateable.
moveable.on("pinchStart", ({ target, clientX, clientY }) => {
// pinchStart event occur before dragStart, rotateStart, scaleStart, resizeStart
console.log("onPinchStart");
}).on("pinch", ({ target, clientX, clientY, datas }) => {
// pinch event occur before drag, rotate, scale, resize
console.log("onPinch");
}).on("pinchEnd", ({ isDrag, target, clientX, clientY, datas }) => {
// pinchEnd event occur before dragEnd, rotateEnd, scaleEnd, resizeEnd
console.log("onPinchEnd");
});
npm start
The main project was made with
react and I used
react-simple-compat to make it lighter with umd.
For development and testing, check in packages/react-moveable.
$ cd packages/react-moveable
$ npm i
$ npm start
Runs the app in the development mode.
Open http://localhost:3000 to view it in the browser.
The page will reload if you make edits.
You will also see any lint errors in the console.
calculateElementInfo function)
