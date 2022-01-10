Guides

A Guides component that can draw ruler and manage guidelines.

⚙️ Installation

npm

$ npm i @scena/guides

scripts

< script src = "//daybrush.com/guides/release/latest/dist/guides.min.js" > </ script >

🚀 How to use

import Guides from "@scena/guides"; const guides = new Guides(document.body, { type: "horizontal", }).on("changeGuides", e => { console.log(e.guides); }); let scrollX = 0; let scrollY = 0; window.addEventListener("resize", () => { guides.resize(); }); window.addEventListener("wheel", e => { scrollX += e.deltaX; scrollY += e.deltaY; guides.scrollGuides(scrollY); guides.scroll(scrollX); }); export interface RulerProps { type?: "horizontal" | "vertical"; width?: number; height?: number; unit?: number; zoom?: number; direction?: "start" | "end"; style?: IObject<any>; backgroundColor?: string; lineColor?: string; textColor?: string; } export interface GuidesOptions extends RulerProps { className?: string; setGuides?: (guides: number[]) => any; rulerStyle?: IObject<any>; snapThreshold?: number; snaps?: number[]; displayDragPos?: boolean; dragPosFormat?: (value: number) => string | number; } export interface GuidesInterface { getGuides(): number[]; scroll(pos: number): void; scrollGuides(pos: number): void; loadGuides(guides: number[]): void; resize(): void; }

⚙️ Developments

npm run demo:start

Runs the app in the development mode.

Open demo/index.html file.

