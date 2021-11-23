picture,
video,
canvas,
iframe etc.)
yarn add react-compare-slider
# OR
npm install react-compare-slider
You may use
ReactCompareSliderImage to render images or use your own custom
components.
import { ReactCompareSlider, ReactCompareSliderImage } from 'react-compare-slider';
<ReactCompareSlider
itemOne={<ReactCompareSliderImage src="..." srcSet="..." alt="Image one" />}
itemTwo={<ReactCompareSliderImage src="..." srcSet="..." alt="Image two" />}
/>
See the Images docs for more information and demos.
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Default value
|Description
boundsPadding
number
0
|Padding to limit the slideable bounds in pixels on the X-axis (landscape) or Y-axis (portrait).
changePositionOnHover
boolean
false
|Whether the slider should follow the pointer on hover.
handle
ReactNode
undefined
|Custom handle component.
itemOne
ReactNode
|✓
undefined
|First component to show in slider.
itemTwo
ReactNode
|✓
undefined
|Second component to show in slider.
onlyHandleDraggable
boolean
false
|Whether to only change position when handle is interacted with (useful for touch devices).
onPositionChange
function
undefined
|Callback on position change, returns current position percentage as argument
(position) => { ... }.
portrait
boolean
false
|Whether to use portrait orientation.
position
number
50
|Initial percentage position of divide (
0-100).
See the API docs for more information.
The library supports all types of React components.
Custom components can apply the same base styles as
ReactCompareSliderImage
by using the
styleFitContainer CSS utility.
See the Handles docs for more information.
Bootstrapped with TSDX.