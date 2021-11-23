openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rcs

react-compare-slider

by Ricky
2.2.0 (see all)

A slider component to compare any two React components in landscape or portrait orientation. It supports custom images, videos... and everything else.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Compare Slider

Compare two components side-by-side or top-to-toe.

Example

License MIT NPM package Bundle size
Build Status Coverage Demos

Features

  • Supports responsive images and any other React components (picture, video, canvas, iframe etc.)
  • Supports landscape and portrait orientations
  • Simple API
  • Unopinionated & fully customizable – optionally use your own components and styles
  • Responsive, fluid
  • Teeny-tiny
  • Zero dependencies
  • Type safe

Demo

Usage

Install

yarn add react-compare-slider
# OR
npm install react-compare-slider

Basic Image Usage

You may use ReactCompareSliderImage to render images or use your own custom components.

import { ReactCompareSlider, ReactCompareSliderImage } from 'react-compare-slider';

<ReactCompareSlider
  itemOne={<ReactCompareSliderImage src="..." srcSet="..." alt="Image one" />}
  itemTwo={<ReactCompareSliderImage src="..." srcSet="..." alt="Image two" />}
/>

See the Images docs for more information and demos.

Props

PropTypeRequiredDefault valueDescription
boundsPaddingnumber0Padding to limit the slideable bounds in pixels on the X-axis (landscape) or Y-axis (portrait).
changePositionOnHoverbooleanfalseWhether the slider should follow the pointer on hover.
handleReactNodeundefinedCustom handle component.
itemOneReactNodeundefinedFirst component to show in slider.
itemTwoReactNodeundefinedSecond component to show in slider.
onlyHandleDraggablebooleanfalseWhether to only change position when handle is interacted with (useful for touch devices).
onPositionChangefunctionundefinedCallback on position change, returns current position percentage as argument (position) => { ... }.
portraitbooleanfalseWhether to use portrait orientation.
positionnumber50Initial percentage position of divide (0-100).

See the API docs for more information.

Extending

Custom Items

The library supports all types of React components.

Custom components can apply the same base styles as ReactCompareSliderImage by using the styleFitContainer CSS utility.

Custom Handles

Custom Handles

See the Handles docs for more information.

Requirements

Notes

Bootstrapped with TSDX.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

Tutorial
react-compare-slider.vercel.appStorybookA slider component to compare any two React components in landscape or portrait orientation. It supports custom images, videos… and everything else.