React Compare Slider Compare two components side-by-side or top-to-toe.



Features

Supports responsive images and any other React components ( picture , video , canvas , iframe etc.)

, , , etc.) Supports landscape and portrait orientations

Simple API

Unopinionated & fully customizable – optionally use your own components and styles

Responsive, fluid

Teeny-tiny

Zero dependencies

Type safe

Demo

Usage

Install

yarn add react-compare-slider npm install react-compare-slider

Basic Image Usage

You may use ReactCompareSliderImage to render images or use your own custom components.

import { ReactCompareSlider, ReactCompareSliderImage } from 'react-compare-slider' ; <ReactCompareSlider itemOne={<ReactCompareSliderImage src="..." srcSet="..." alt="Image one" />} itemTwo={<ReactCompareSliderImage src="..." srcSet="..." alt="Image two" />} />

See the Images docs for more information and demos.

Props

Prop Type Required Default value Description boundsPadding number 0 Padding to limit the slideable bounds in pixels on the X-axis (landscape) or Y-axis (portrait). changePositionOnHover boolean false Whether the slider should follow the pointer on hover. handle ReactNode undefined Custom handle component. itemOne ReactNode ✓ undefined First component to show in slider. itemTwo ReactNode ✓ undefined Second component to show in slider. onlyHandleDraggable boolean false Whether to only change position when handle is interacted with (useful for touch devices). onPositionChange function undefined Callback on position change, returns current position percentage as argument (position) => { ... } . portrait boolean false Whether to use portrait orientation. position number 50 Initial percentage position of divide ( 0-100 ).

See the API docs for more information.

Extending

Custom Items

The library supports all types of React components.

Custom components can apply the same base styles as ReactCompareSliderImage by using the styleFitContainer CSS utility.

Custom Handles

See the Handles docs for more information.

Requirements

React 16.8+

The latest two versions of each major browser are officially supported – try version 1.2.1 if you require legacy Edge support

Notes

Bootstrapped with TSDX.