aspectRatio 'taller' or 'wider' 'taller' Which to choose if the aspect ratios of the images are different

handle element null Custom handle element. Just pass <React.Fragment /> if you want to remove handle.

handleSize number (px) 40 diameter of slider handle (by pixel)

hover boolean false Whether to slide at hover

leftImage * string null left image's url

leftImageAlt string '' alt props for left image

leftImageCss object {} Additional css for left image

leftImageLabel string null Label for the image (e.g. before )

onSliderPositionChange function null Callback function called each time the slider changes. The position (0 to 1) of the slider is passed as arg

rightImage * string null right image's url

rightImageAlt string '' alt props for right image

rightImageCss object {} Additional css for right image

rightImageLabel string null Label for the image (e.g. after )

skeleton element null Element displayed while image is loading

sliderLineColor string '#ffffff' line color of slider

sliderLineWidth number (px) 2 line width of slider (by pixel)

sliderPositionPercentage number (float) 0.5 Default line position (from 0 to 1)