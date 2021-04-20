openbase logo
rci

react-compare-image

by Shota Tamura
3.1.0 (see all)

React component to compare two images with a slider

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.7K

GitHub Stars

220

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Compare Image

Simple React component to compare two images using slider.

img

NOTE: Vue.js Version is also available!

Demo & Sample codes

Features

  • Simple
  • Responsive (always fit to the parent width)
  • Horizontal & Vertical comparison

How to use

yarn add react-compare-image
// or
npm install --save react-compare-image

Note: Version 1 or later works only with React16.8 or later. Use version 0 instead.

import ReactCompareImage from 'react-compare-image';

<ReactCompareImage leftImage="image1.jpg" rightImage="image2.jpg" />;

Props

Prop (* required)typedefaultdescription
aspectRatio'taller' or 'wider''taller'Which to choose if the aspect ratios of the images are different
handleelementnullCustom handle element. Just pass <React.Fragment /> if you want to remove handle.
handleSizenumber (px)40diameter of slider handle (by pixel)
hoverbooleanfalseWhether to slide at hover
leftImage *stringnullleft image's url
leftImageAltstring''alt props for left image
leftImageCssobject{}Additional css for left image
leftImageLabelstringnullLabel for the image (e.g. before)
onSliderPositionChangefunctionnullCallback function called each time the slider changes. The position (0 to 1) of the slider is passed as arg
rightImage *stringnullright image's url
rightImageAltstring''alt props for right image
rightImageCssobject{}Additional css for right image
rightImageLabelstringnullLabel for the image (e.g. after)
skeletonelementnullElement displayed while image is loading
sliderLineColorstring'#ffffff'line color of slider
sliderLineWidthnumber (px)2line width of slider (by pixel)
sliderPositionPercentagenumber (float)0.5Default line position (from 0 to 1)
verticalbooleanfalseCompare images vertically instead of horizontally. The left image is on the top and the right image is on the bottom.

Supported browzer

Latest modern browsers(Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge)

