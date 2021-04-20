Simple React component to compare two images using slider.
NOTE: Vue.js Version is also available!
yarn add react-compare-image
// or
npm install --save react-compare-image
Note: Version 1 or later works only with React16.8 or later. Use version 0 instead.
import ReactCompareImage from 'react-compare-image';
<ReactCompareImage leftImage="image1.jpg" rightImage="image2.jpg" />;
|Prop (* required)
|type
|default
|description
|aspectRatio
'taller' or
'wider'
'taller'
|Which to choose if the aspect ratios of the images are different
|handle
|element
|null
|Custom handle element. Just pass
<React.Fragment /> if you want to remove handle.
|handleSize
|number (px)
|40
|diameter of slider handle (by pixel)
|hover
|boolean
|false
|Whether to slide at hover
|leftImage *
|string
|null
|left image's url
|leftImageAlt
|string
''
|alt props for left image
|leftImageCss
|object
|{}
|Additional css for left image
|leftImageLabel
|string
|null
|Label for the image (e.g.
before)
|onSliderPositionChange
|function
|null
|Callback function called each time the slider changes. The position (0 to 1) of the slider is passed as arg
|rightImage *
|string
|null
|right image's url
|rightImageAlt
|string
''
|alt props for right image
|rightImageCss
|object
|{}
|Additional css for right image
|rightImageLabel
|string
|null
|Label for the image (e.g.
after)
|skeleton
|element
|null
|Element displayed while image is loading
|sliderLineColor
|string
'#ffffff'
|line color of slider
|sliderLineWidth
|number (px)
|2
|line width of slider (by pixel)
|sliderPositionPercentage
|number (float)
|0.5
|Default line position (from 0 to 1)
|vertical
|boolean
|false
|Compare images vertically instead of horizontally. The left image is on the top and the right image is on the bottom.
Latest modern browsers(Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge)