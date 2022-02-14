WAI-ARIA compliant React command palette like the one in Atom and Sublime

For examples of the command palette in action, go to the

OR

To run that demo on your own computer:

Install it in your project

Import into your react app and pass commands

open a boolean, when set to true it forces the command palette to be displayed. Defaults to "false".

alwaysRenderCommands a boolean, Set it to true if you'd like to render suggestions even when the input is not focused.

display one of "modal" or "inline", when set to "modal" the command palette is rendered centered inside a modal. When set to "inline", it is render inline with other page content. Defaults to "modal".

header a string or a React.ComponentType which provides a helpful description for the usage of the command palette. The component is displayed at the top of the command palette. The header is not displayed by default. see: src/examples/sampleInstruction.js for reference.

closeOnSelect a boolean, when set to true the command palette will close immediately when the user makes a selection. Defaults to "false".

resetInputOnOpen a boolean which indicates whether to reset the user's query to defaultInputValue when the command palette opens. Defaults to "false".

resetCommandsOnOpen a boolean which resets the components commands to the initial data provided to props.commands every time the command palette is opened.

placeholder a string that contains a short text description which is displayed inside the the input field until the user provides input. Defaults to "Type a command".

hotKeys a string or array of strings that contain a keyboard shortcut for opening/closing the palette. Defaults to "command+shift+p". Uses mousetrap key combos

defaultInputValue a string that determines the value of the text in the input field. By default the defaultInputValue is an empty string.

getSuggestionValue a function, when suggestion is clicked, react-autosuggest needs to populate the input element based on the clicked suggestion. Teach react-autosuggest how to calculate the input value for every given suggestion. By default the highlighed suggestion will be displayed

highlightFirstSuggestion a boolean, will automatically highlight the first suggestion. Defaults to "true". */

options options controls how fuzzy search is configured. Note: use at your own risk, this is likely to change in the future. The search options are derived from these fuzzysort options. However the command palette options prop must have the following values included to function correctly: key: "name" , keys : [ "name" ], threshold : - Infinity , limit : 7 , allowTypo : true , scoreFn : null

filterSearchQuery a function that filters searched input. If this prop is not used the default behavior will search using the input exactly as it was entered by the user. Otherwise whatever gets returned by your function is the text that will be searched. You might use this filter out extraneous characters such as ">" or "?" like VS Code does for action keys, ex: <CommandPalette commands={commands} placeholder= "Try typing '?st', '>st' or 'st'" defaultInputValue= ">" filterSearchQuery={ inputValue => { return inputValue.replace( /^(>|\?)/g , '' ); }} open />

onChange a function that's called when the input value changes. It returns two values: the current value of the input field followed by the users typed input. The query ignores keyboard navigation and clicks. <CommandPalette commands={commands} onChange={(inputValue, userQuery) => { alert( `The input was changed to:

${inputValue}



The user typed:

${userQuery} ` ); }} />

onHighlight a function that's called when the highlighted suggestion changes. <CommandPalette commands={commands} onHighlight={suggestion => { console .log( `A suggested command was highlighted:

${ JSON .stringify(suggestion)} ` ); }} />

onSelect a function that's called when the selected suggestion changes, given the user selects an item or the user clear the selection. It's called with the item that was selected or null. <CommandPalette commands={commands} onSelect={command => { alert( `A suggested command was selected:

${ JSON .stringify(command)} ` ); }} />

onAfterOpen a function that fires after the command palette modal is opened. <CommandPalette commands={commands} onAfterOpen={() => { alert( "The palette was opened." ); }} />

onRequestClose a function that will be run when the modal is requested to be closed (either by clicking on overlay or pressing ESC). Note: It is not called if open is changed by other means. Passes through to the react-modal prop. <CommandPalette commands={commands} onRequestClose={() => { alert( "The palette was closed." ); }} />

shouldReturnFocusAfterClose a boolean (default is true) indicate if the modal should restore focus to the element that had focus prior to its display.

commands appears in the command palette. For each command in the array the object must have a name and a command. The name is a user friendly string that will be display to the user. The command is a function that will be executed when the user clicks or presses the enter key. Commands may also include custom properties where "this" will be bound to the command, for example: { id : 1 , color : 'pink' , name : "Foo" , command() { document .location.href = `somepage.html?id= ${ this .id} &color= ${ this .color} ` ; } }, ...

reactModalParentSelector a selector compatible with querySelector. By default, the modal portal will be appended to the document's body. You can choose a different parent element by selector. If you do this, please ensure that your app element is set correctly. The app element should not be a parent of the modal, to prevent modal content from being hidden to screenreaders while it is open.

renderCommand a React.func. By default, react-command-palette will render the suggestion.name for each command. However, if passed a custom react component _renderCommand will display the command using any template you can imagine. The renderCommand code signature follows the same coding pattern defined by react-autosuggest's renderSuggestion property. function RenderCommand ( suggestion ) { const { id, color, name } = suggestion; return ( < div > < span > {id} </ span > < span > {color} </ span > < span > {name} </ span > </ div > ); } const commands = [{ id : 1 , color : 'pink' , name : "Foo" , command() { document .location.href = `somepage.html?id= ${ this .id} &color= ${ this .color} ` ; } } ...]; < CommandPalette commands = {commands} renderCommand = {RenderCommand} /> see: https://github.com/moroshko/react-autosuggest#rendersuggestion-required. Note: the suggestion.highlight will contain the rendered markup from fuzzysort, see the options prop. If the options prop contains an array of "keys" then then suggestion.highlight will contain an array of matches, see: fuzzysort advanced usage or checkout the sampleChromeCommand.js Important: renderCommand must be a pure function (react-autosuggest, upon which this is based will optimize rendering performance based on this assumption).

maxDisplayed a number between 1 and 500 that determines the maximum number of commands that will be rendered on screen. Defaults to 7

spinner a string or a React.ComponentType that is displayed when the user selects an item. If a custom spinner is not set then the default spinner will be used. If a custom component or string is provided then it will automatically be wrapped inside a div with a role="status" attribute. If a component is provided then it will be be wrapped in a div that also contains a sibling node with a div contain "Loading..." visible only to screen readers.

showSpinnerOnSelect a boolean which displays a loading indicator immediately after a command has been selected. When true the spinner is enabled when false the spinner is disabled. Useful when dynamically loading lists of a commands based upon user selections. Setting both showSpinnerOnSelect and closeOnSelect to false will keep the palette open and allow a new list of commands to be loaded, see the dynamic lists example.