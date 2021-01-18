This module contains a handy
combineReducers function to use in conjunction with the React hook
useReducer.
You may use it with JavaScript or TypeScript.
Install the dependency using the following command:
npm install react-combine-reducers
If using typescript, you can also install the types:
npm install @types/react-combine-reducers
Once installed, import the helper function and use it like so:
import { useReducer } from 'react';
import combineReducers from 'react-combine-reducers';
const [reducerCombined, initialStateCombined] = combineReducers({
reducerOne: [reducerOne, initialStateOne],
reducerTwo: [reducerTwo, initialStateTwo],
// ...
});
To avoid the initial instantiation call you can use the
useCallback hook from
react
import { useReducer, useCallback } from 'react';
import combineReducers from 'react-combine-reducers';
const [reducerCombined, initialStateCombined] = useCallback(
combineReducers({
reducerOne: [reducerOne, initialStateOne],
reducerTwo: [reducerTwo, initialStateTwo],
// ...
}),
[reducerCombined, initialStateCombined]
);
import { useReducer } from 'react';
import combineReducers from 'react-combine-reducers';
const initialIdentity = {
name: 'Harry'
}
const initialLocation = {
country: 'UK',
city: 'London'
}
const identityReducer = (state, action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case 'ACTION_A':
return { ...state, name: 'Puli' };
default: return state;
}
}
const locationReducer = (state, action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case 'ACTION_B':
return { ...state, city: 'Manchester' };
default: return state;
}
}
const [profileReducer, initialProfile] = combineReducers({
identity: [identityReducer, initialIdentity],
location: [locationReducer, initialLocation]
});
const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(profileReducer, initialProfile);
console.log(state);
// Outputs the following state:
// {
// identity: {
// name: "Harry"
// },
// location: {
// country: "UK",
// city: "London"
// }
// }
import { useReducer } from 'react';
import combineReducers from 'react-combine-reducers';
type Identity = {
name: string;
};
type Location = {
country: string;
city: string;
};
type ProfileState = {
identity: Identity;
location: Location;
};
type Action = {
type: string;
payload: any;
};
type ProfileReducer = (state: ProfileState, action: Action) => ProfileState;
const initialIdentity: Identity = {
name: 'Harry'
};
const initialLocation: Location = {
country: 'UK',
city: 'London'
};
const identityReducer = (state: Identity, action: Action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case 'ACTION_A':
return { ...state, name: 'Puli' };
default:
return state;
}
};
const locationReducer = (state: Location, action: Action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case 'ACTION_B':
return { ...state, city: 'Manchester' };
default:
return state;
}
};
const [profileReducer, initialProfile] = combineReducers<ProfileReducer>({
identity: [identityReducer, initialIdentity],
location: [locationReducer, initialLocation]
});
const [state, dispatch] = useReducer<ProfileReducer>(
profileReducer,
initialProfile
);
console.log(state);
// Outputs the following state:
// {
// identity: {
// name: "Harry"
// },
// location: {
// country: "UK",
// city: "London"
// }
// }
If you find a bug, please file an issue on our issue tracker on GitHub.
Give us a star if this helped you! Cheers!