A helper utility to apply combineReducers functionality in React useReducer hook for large scale applications

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Combine Reducers

This module contains a handy combineReducers function to use in conjunction with the React hook useReducer.

You may use it with JavaScript or TypeScript.

Installation

npm version

Install the dependency using the following command:

npm install react-combine-reducers

If using typescript, you can also install the types:

npm install @types/react-combine-reducers

Usage

Once installed, import the helper function and use it like so:

  import { useReducer } from 'react';
  import combineReducers from 'react-combine-reducers';

  const [reducerCombined, initialStateCombined] = combineReducers({
    reducerOne: [reducerOne, initialStateOne],
    reducerTwo: [reducerTwo, initialStateTwo],
    // ...
  });

To avoid the initial instantiation call you can use the useCallback hook from react

  import { useReducer, useCallback } from 'react';
  import combineReducers from 'react-combine-reducers';

  const [reducerCombined, initialStateCombined] = useCallback(
    combineReducers({
      reducerOne: [reducerOne, initialStateOne],
      reducerTwo: [reducerTwo, initialStateTwo],
      // ...
    }), 
    [reducerCombined, initialStateCombined]
   );

Working Javascript Example

  import { useReducer } from 'react';
  import combineReducers from 'react-combine-reducers';

  const initialIdentity = {
    name: 'Harry'
  }

  const initialLocation = {
    country: 'UK',
    city: 'London'
  }

  const identityReducer = (state, action) => {
    switch (action.type) {
      case 'ACTION_A':
        return { ...state, name: 'Puli' };
      default: return state;
    }
  }

  const locationReducer = (state, action) => {
    switch (action.type) {
      case 'ACTION_B':
        return { ...state, city: 'Manchester' };
      default: return state;
    }
  }

  const [profileReducer, initialProfile] = combineReducers({
    identity: [identityReducer, initialIdentity],
    location: [locationReducer, initialLocation]
  });

  const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(profileReducer, initialProfile);

  console.log(state);
  // Outputs the following state:
  // {
  //   identity: {
  //     name: "Harry"
  //   },
  //   location: {
  //     country: "UK",
  //     city: "London"
  //   }
  // }

Working Typescript Example

  import { useReducer } from 'react';
  import combineReducers from 'react-combine-reducers';

  type Identity = {
    name: string;
  };

  type Location = {
    country: string;
    city: string;
  };

  type ProfileState = {
    identity: Identity;
    location: Location;
  };

  type Action = {
    type: string;
    payload: any;
  };

  type ProfileReducer = (state: ProfileState, action: Action) => ProfileState;

  const initialIdentity: Identity = {
    name: 'Harry'
  };

  const initialLocation: Location = {
    country: 'UK',
    city: 'London'
  };

  const identityReducer = (state: Identity, action: Action) => {
    switch (action.type) {
      case 'ACTION_A':
        return { ...state, name: 'Puli' };
      default:
        return state;
    }
  };

  const locationReducer = (state: Location, action: Action) => {
    switch (action.type) {
      case 'ACTION_B':
        return { ...state, city: 'Manchester' };
      default:
        return state;
    }
  };

  const [profileReducer, initialProfile] = combineReducers<ProfileReducer>({
    identity: [identityReducer, initialIdentity],
    location: [locationReducer, initialLocation]
  });

  const [state, dispatch] = useReducer<ProfileReducer>(
    profileReducer,
    initialProfile
  );

  console.log(state);
  // Outputs the following state:
  // {
  //   identity: {
  //     name: "Harry"
  //   },
  //   location: {
  //     country: "UK",
  //     city: "London"
  //   }
  // }

Issues:

If you find a bug, please file an issue on our issue tracker on GitHub.

Give us a star if this helped you! Cheers!

