React Combine Reducers

This module contains a handy combineReducers function to use in conjunction with the React hook useReducer .

You may use it with JavaScript or TypeScript.

Installation

Install the dependency using the following command:

npm install react-combine-reducers

If using typescript, you can also install the types:

npm install @types/react-combine-reducers

Usage

Once installed, import the helper function and use it like so:

import { useReducer } from 'react' ; import combineReducers from 'react-combine-reducers' ; const [reducerCombined, initialStateCombined] = combineReducers({ reducerOne : [reducerOne, initialStateOne], reducerTwo : [reducerTwo, initialStateTwo], });

To avoid the initial instantiation call you can use the useCallback hook from react

import { useReducer, useCallback } from 'react' ; import combineReducers from 'react-combine-reducers' ; const [reducerCombined, initialStateCombined] = useCallback( combineReducers({ reducerOne : [reducerOne, initialStateOne], reducerTwo : [reducerTwo, initialStateTwo], }), [reducerCombined, initialStateCombined] );

Working Javascript Example

import { useReducer } from 'react' ; import combineReducers from 'react-combine-reducers' ; const initialIdentity = { name : 'Harry' } const initialLocation = { country : 'UK' , city : 'London' } const identityReducer = ( state, action ) => { switch (action.type) { case 'ACTION_A' : return { ...state, name : 'Puli' }; default : return state; } } const locationReducer = ( state, action ) => { switch (action.type) { case 'ACTION_B' : return { ...state, city : 'Manchester' }; default : return state; } } const [profileReducer, initialProfile] = combineReducers({ identity : [identityReducer, initialIdentity], location : [locationReducer, initialLocation] }); const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(profileReducer, initialProfile); console .log(state);

Working Typescript Example

import { useReducer } from 'react' ; import combineReducers from 'react-combine-reducers' ; type Identity = { name: string ; }; type Location = { country: string ; city: string ; }; type ProfileState = { identity: Identity; location: Location; }; type Action = { type : string ; payload: any ; }; type ProfileReducer = ( state: ProfileState, action: Action ) => ProfileState; const initialIdentity: Identity = { name: 'Harry' }; const initialLocation: Location = { country: 'UK' , city: 'London' }; const identityReducer = ( state: Identity, action: Action ) => { switch (action.type) { case 'ACTION_A' : return { ...state, name: 'Puli' }; default : return state; } }; const locationReducer = ( state: Location, action: Action ) => { switch (action.type) { case 'ACTION_B' : return { ...state, city: 'Manchester' }; default : return state; } }; const [profileReducer, initialProfile] = combineReducers<ProfileReducer>({ identity: [identityReducer, initialIdentity], location: [locationReducer, initialLocation] }); const [state, dispatch] = useReducer<ProfileReducer>( profileReducer, initialProfile ); console .log(state);

If you find a bug, please file an issue on our issue tracker on GitHub.

Give us a star if this helped you! Cheers!