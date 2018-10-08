React component for rendering columns from a list of children with horizontal ordering
npm install --save react-columns
See this component in action
Simply pass a list of nodes to the
<Columns> component and either set a fixed number of columns or pass in a set of media queries for it to respond to.
If you know the dimensions of your nodes upfront you can pass those in as a separate property and
Columns will fill up the columns more intelligently by looping through the nodes and always adding it to the shortest column.
var Columns = require('react-columns');
function Component(){
return (
<Columns columns="5">
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x1200?text=1" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=2" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x800?text=3" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=4" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x1200?text=5" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=6" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=7" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=8" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=9" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x800?text=10" alt="" />
</Columns>
);
}
var Columns = require('react-columns');
function Component(){
var queries = [{
columns: 2,
query: 'min-width: 500px'
}, {
columns: 3,
query: 'min-width: 1000px'
}];
return (
<Columns queries={queries}>
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x1200?text=1" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=2" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x800?text=3" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=4" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x1200?text=5" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=6" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=7" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=8" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=9" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x800?text=10" alt="" />
</Columns>
);
}
var Columns = require('react-columns');
function Component(){
var dimensions = [
{ width:800, height: 1200 },
{ width: 800, height: 600 },
{ width: 800, height: 800 },
{ width: 800, height: 600 },
{ width: 800, height: 1200 },
{ width: 800, height: 600 },
{ width: 800, height: 400 },
{ width: 800, height: 400 },
{ width: 800, height: 400 },
{ width: 800, height: 800 },
];
return (
<Columns dimensions={dimensions}>
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x1200?text=1" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=2" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x800?text=3" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=4" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x1200?text=5" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=6" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=7" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=8" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=9" alt="" />
<img src="http://placehold.it/800x800?text=10" alt="" />
</Columns>
);
}
className
{String} (default:
'')
Lets you pass in a class for the most outer element of the component.
rootStyles
{Object} (default:
{ overflowX: 'hidden' })
Styles applied to the most outer element. This avoids horizontal scrolling when using
gap since the negative margin technique is used to create the gaps. You might want to remove this and handle it at a node higher up in the DOM tree.
columns
{Number} (default:
3)
Sets the amount of columns statically.
queries
{Array} (default:
[])
Takes an array of objects defining how many columns should be used when a specific media query matches. The last matching media query will be used, just like when you're writing CSS.
queries[].query
{String}
A media query or shortened single rule media query like
min-width: 500px
queries[].columns
{Number}
Number of columns
dimensions
{Array} (default:
[])
List of dimensions corresponding to the child nodes passed into the component
Columns calculates the aspect ratio and uses that to determine the relative heights of the nodes and columns. If you're dealing with images you can pass in the original size of the image.
dimensions[].width
{Number}
The width of node
dimensions[].height
{Number}
The height of the node
gap
{String} (default:
0px)
Gap between columns as number or string with unit.
MIT
I used this package in one of my react projects to render a list of cards where I need to render them a Trello like view in my project. It is easy to use and worked well. One of the best things about this package is supporting media queries which are very helpful for the responsive design of the application.