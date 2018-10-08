openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rc

react-columns

by Thomas Hermann
1.2.1 (see all)

React component for rendering columns from a list of children with horizontal ordering

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

426

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

react-columns

Travis npm package Coveralls

React component for rendering columns from a list of children with horizontal ordering

Installation

npm install --save react-columns

Features

  • Static number of columns
  • Dynamic number of columns based on media queries (matchMedia)
  • Height aware ordering of items
  • Put gap between columns

Demo

See this component in action

Usage

Simply pass a list of nodes to the <Columns> component and either set a fixed number of columns or pass in a set of media queries for it to respond to. If you know the dimensions of your nodes upfront you can pass those in as a separate property and Columns will fill up the columns more intelligently by looping through the nodes and always adding it to the shortest column.

Using fixed number of columns

var Columns = require('react-columns');
function Component(){
  return (
  <Columns columns="5">
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x1200?text=1" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=2" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x800?text=3" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=4" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x1200?text=5" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=6" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=7" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=8" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=9" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x800?text=10" alt="" />
  </Columns>
  );
}

Using media queries to adjust the amount of columns

var Columns = require('react-columns');
function Component(){
  var queries = [{
    columns: 2,
    query: 'min-width: 500px'
  }, {
    columns: 3,
    query: 'min-width: 1000px'
  }];
  return (
  <Columns queries={queries}>
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x1200?text=1" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=2" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x800?text=3" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=4" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x1200?text=5" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=6" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=7" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=8" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=9" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x800?text=10" alt="" />
  </Columns>
  );
}

Using dimensions for more intelligent ordering

var Columns = require('react-columns');
function Component(){
  var dimensions = [
    { width:800, height: 1200 },
    { width: 800, height: 600 },
    { width: 800, height: 800 },
    { width: 800, height: 600 },
    { width: 800, height: 1200 },
    { width: 800, height: 600 },
    { width: 800, height: 400 },
    { width: 800, height: 400 },
    { width: 800, height: 400 },
    { width: 800, height: 800 },
  ];
  return (
  <Columns dimensions={dimensions}>
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x1200?text=1" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=2" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x800?text=3" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=4" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x1200?text=5" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x600?text=6" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=7" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=8" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x400?text=9" alt="" />
    <img src="http://placehold.it/800x800?text=10" alt="" />
  </Columns>
  );
}

Properties

  • className {String} (default: '')

    Lets you pass in a class for the most outer element of the component.

  • rootStyles {Object} (default: { overflowX: 'hidden' })

    Styles applied to the most outer element. This avoids horizontal scrolling when using gap since the negative margin technique is used to create the gaps. You might want to remove this and handle it at a node higher up in the DOM tree.

  • columns {Number} (default: 3)

    Sets the amount of columns statically.

  • queries {Array} (default: [])

    Takes an array of objects defining how many columns should be used when a specific media query matches. The last matching media query will be used, just like when you're writing CSS.

    • queries[].query {String}

      A media query or shortened single rule media query like min-width: 500px

    • queries[].columns {Number}

      Number of columns

  • dimensions {Array} (default: [])

    List of dimensions corresponding to the child nodes passed into the component Columns calculates the aspect ratio and uses that to determine the relative heights of the nodes and columns. If you're dealing with images you can pass in the original size of the image.

    • dimensions[].width {Number}

      The width of node

    • dimensions[].height {Number}

      The height of the node

  • gap {String} (default: 0px)

    Gap between columns as number or string with unit.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Anil ChowdaryHyderabad78 Ratings0 Reviews
Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS
October 17, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant

I used this package in one of my react projects to render a list of cards where I need to render them a Trello like view in my project. It is easy to use and worked well. One of the best things about this package is supporting media queries which are very helpful for the responsive design of the application.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial