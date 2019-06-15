React Column Resizer

Place in between td tags to add resizing functionality. Works with touch and mouse events.

Demo: https://codesandbox.io/s/1olmx0q4w7

npm install react-column-resizer

* Requires react as a peer dependency: npm install react

import React from "react" ; import { render } from "react-dom" ; import ColumnResizer from "react-column-resizer" ; const App = () => ( < div > < table > < tbody > < tr > < td > 1 </ td > < ColumnResizer className = "columnResizer" minWidth = {0} /> < td > 2 </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td > 3 </ td > < td /> < td > 4 </ td > </ tr > </ tbody > </ table > </ div > ); render( < App /> , document.body);

Props

Prop Name Type Default Value Description disabled bool false Set to true if you want to disable resizing minWidth number 0 The minimum width for the columns (in pixels) className string "" Any custom classes. If set, default width and backgroundColor styles will not be applied

Limitations