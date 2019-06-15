Place in between
td tags to add resizing functionality. Works with touch and mouse events.
Demo: https://codesandbox.io/s/1olmx0q4w7
npm install react-column-resizer
* Requires
react as a peer dependency:
npm install react
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import ColumnResizer from "react-column-resizer";
const App = () => (
<div>
<table>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>1</td>
<ColumnResizer className="columnResizer" minWidth={0} />
<td>2</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>3</td>
<td />
<td>4</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
);
render(<App />, document.body);
|Prop Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|disabled
|bool
false
|Set to true if you want to disable resizing
|minWidth
|number
0
|The minimum width for the columns (in pixels)
|className
|string
""
|Any custom classes. If set, default
width and
backgroundColor styles will not be applied
<td/>'s in rows you don't use the resizer
transparent and assign a value to
border-left