A component for ReactJS. Put it in between two elements to add drag to resize functionality

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0-only

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Column Resizer npm version Build Status

Place in between td tags to add resizing functionality. Works with touch and mouse events.

Demo: https://codesandbox.io/s/1olmx0q4w7

Usage:

npm install react-column-resizer

* Requires react as a peer dependency: npm install react

import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import ColumnResizer from "react-column-resizer";

const App = () => (
  <div>
    <table>
      <tbody>
        <tr>
          <td>1</td>
          <ColumnResizer className="columnResizer" minWidth={0} />
          <td>2</td>
        </tr>

        <tr>
          <td>3</td>
          <td />
          <td>4</td>
        </tr>
      </tbody>
    </table>
  </div>
);

render(<App />, document.body);

Props

Prop NameTypeDefault ValueDescription
disabledboolfalseSet to true if you want to disable resizing
minWidthnumber0The minimum width for the columns (in pixels)
classNamestring""Any custom classes. If set, default width and backgroundColor styles will not be applied

Limitations

  • You have to put filler <td/>'s in rows you don't use the resizer
  • The resizer needs to be wide enough to actually grab. To do this while maintaining a thin bar, set the background color to transparent and assign a value to border-left

