react-colorscales

by plotly
0.7.3 (see all)

A React UI component for picking and modifying colorscales

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React colorscales 🌈

A React UI component for picking and modifying colorscales, based on Chroma-js.

Part of Plotly's React Component Suite for building data visualization Web apps and products.

Demo

👉 DEMO

👉 Demo source code

👉 Wrapper for Dash apps (Python)

Install

npm install react-colorscales

yarn add react-colorscales

🚗 Quick Start

import {Colorscale} from 'react-colorscales';
import ColorscalePicker from 'react-colorscales';

const viridisColorscale = ['#fafa6e', '#9cdf7c', '#4abd8c', '#00968e', '#106e7c', '#2a4858'];

// Show a single colorscale

<Colorscale
    colorscale={viridisColorscale}
    onClick={() => {}}
    width={150}
/>

// Show the colorscale picker

<ColorscalePicker 
    onChange={this.onChange}
    colorscale={viridisColorscale}
/>

API

Colorscale component

<Colorscale /> generates a single color scale palette:

propDescription
onClickFunction to be called when colorscale is clicked.
colorscaleColorscale as an array of color strings (HEX or RGB). See Quick Start above.
widthOptional: Width of an individual color swatch. Defaults to 20px.
maxWidthOptional: Maximum width of colorscale palette. If set, maxWidth overrides swatch width.
labelOptional: Label positioned on the left side of color scale palette

ColorscalePicker component

<ColorscalePicker /> generates a UI panel for selecting a color scale palette:

propDescription
onChangePasses back a new color scale when a scale is chosen or modified.
colorscaleDefault colorscale as an array of color strings (HEX or RGB). See Quick Start above.
nSwatchesOptional: Number of discrete colors or "swatches" in the default color scale.
fixSwatchesOptional: If set to true, hides the swatches slider and fixes swatches to `nSwatches.
colorscaleTypeOptional: If set, sets ColorPicker Dropdown to specific colorscale, one of COLORSCALE_TYPES
widthOptional: Can set width of component
classNameOptional: Can add className to base level component
disableSwatchControlsOptional: Does not show swatch related controls in ColorPicker
scaleLengthOptional: Can specify the lengh of the Colorscales used in the ColorPicker

See the demo app source code for an example of importing and using these components.

Features

  • Preloaded with ColorBrewer, cmocean, and cube helix color scales
  • Log color scales
  • Set custom scale breakpoints
  • Set the number of discrete colors ("swatches") in a color scale

Screenshots

react-colorscales-screenshot

Credit

  • Cynthia Brewer's ColorBrewer colorscales
  • Kristen Thyng's cmocean color scales
  • Dave Green's cube helix color scales
  • Gregor Aisch's chroma-js for easy access to the aforementioned color scales in JavaScript.

