React colorscales 🌈

A React UI component for picking and modifying colorscales, based on Chroma-js.

Part of Plotly's React Component Suite for building data visualization Web apps and products.

Demo

👉 DEMO

👉 Demo source code

👉 Wrapper for Dash apps (Python)

Install

npm install react-colorscales

yarn add react-colorscales

🚗 Quick Start

import {Colorscale} from 'react-colorscales' ; import ColorscalePicker from 'react-colorscales' ; const viridisColorscale = [ '#fafa6e' , '#9cdf7c' , '#4abd8c' , '#00968e' , '#106e7c' , '#2a4858' ]; <Colorscale colorscale={viridisColorscale} onClick={() => {}} width={150} /> // Show the colorscale picker <ColorscalePicker onChange={this.onChange} colorscale={viridisColorscale} />

API

Colorscale component

<Colorscale /> generates a single color scale palette:

prop Description onClick Function to be called when colorscale is clicked. colorscale Colorscale as an array of color strings (HEX or RGB). See Quick Start above. width Optional: Width of an individual color swatch. Defaults to 20px. maxWidth Optional: Maximum width of colorscale palette. If set, maxWidth overrides swatch width . label Optional: Label positioned on the left side of color scale palette

ColorscalePicker component

<ColorscalePicker /> generates a UI panel for selecting a color scale palette:

prop Description onChange Passes back a new color scale when a scale is chosen or modified. colorscale Default colorscale as an array of color strings (HEX or RGB). See Quick Start above. nSwatches Optional: Number of discrete colors or "swatches" in the default color scale. fixSwatches Optional: If set to true , hides the swatches slider and fixes swatches to `nSwatches. colorscaleType Optional: If set, sets ColorPicker Dropdown to specific colorscale, one of COLORSCALE_TYPES width Optional: Can set width of component className Optional: Can add className to base level component disableSwatchControls Optional: Does not show swatch related controls in ColorPicker scaleLength Optional: Can specify the lengh of the Colorscales used in the ColorPicker

See the demo app source code for an example of importing and using these components.

Features

Preloaded with ColorBrewer, cmocean, and cube helix color scales

Log color scales

Set custom scale breakpoints

Set the number of discrete colors ("swatches") in a color scale

Screenshots

Credit