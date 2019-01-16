A React UI component for picking and modifying colorscales, based on Chroma-js.
Part of Plotly's React Component Suite for building data visualization Web apps and products.
👉 DEMO
👉 Wrapper for Dash apps (Python)
npm install react-colorscales
yarn add react-colorscales
import {Colorscale} from 'react-colorscales';
import ColorscalePicker from 'react-colorscales';
const viridisColorscale = ['#fafa6e', '#9cdf7c', '#4abd8c', '#00968e', '#106e7c', '#2a4858'];
// Show a single colorscale
<Colorscale
colorscale={viridisColorscale}
onClick={() => {}}
width={150}
/>
// Show the colorscale picker
<ColorscalePicker
onChange={this.onChange}
colorscale={viridisColorscale}
/>
<Colorscale /> generates a single color scale palette:
prop
|Description
onClick
|Function to be called when colorscale is clicked.
colorscale
|Colorscale as an array of color strings (HEX or RGB). See Quick Start above.
width
|Optional: Width of an individual color swatch. Defaults to 20px.
maxWidth
|Optional: Maximum width of colorscale palette. If set,
maxWidth overrides swatch
width.
label
|Optional: Label positioned on the left side of color scale palette
<ColorscalePicker /> generates a UI panel for selecting a color scale palette:
prop
|Description
onChange
|Passes back a new color scale when a scale is chosen or modified.
colorscale
|Default colorscale as an array of color strings (HEX or RGB). See Quick Start above.
nSwatches
|Optional: Number of discrete colors or "swatches" in the default color scale.
fixSwatches
|Optional: If set to
true, hides the swatches slider and fixes swatches to `nSwatches.
colorscaleType
|Optional: If set, sets ColorPicker Dropdown to specific colorscale, one of
COLORSCALE_TYPES
width
|Optional: Can set width of component
className
|Optional: Can add className to base level component
disableSwatchControls
|Optional: Does not show swatch related controls in ColorPicker
scaleLength
|Optional: Can specify the lengh of the Colorscales used in the ColorPicker
See the demo app source code for an example of importing and using these components.