React Color Picker
|Chrome 31.0+ ✔
|Edge 12.0+ ✔
|Firefox 31.0+ ✔
|IE 10+ ✔
|Opera 30.0+ ✔
|Safari 7.0+ ✔
npm install
npm start
online example: http://react-component.github.io/color-picker/
var ColorPicker = require('rc-color-picker');
var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
ReactDOM.render(<ColorPicker />, container);
|name
|type
|default
|description
|align
|Object: alignConfig of dom-align
|popup 's align config
|alpha
|Number
100
|opacity of the color
|animation
|String
|index.css support 'slide-up'
|children
|Node
<span className='react-colorpicker-trigger'></span>
|additional trigger appended to picker
|className
|String
|''
|Aditional class to be added to component
|color
|String
#ff0000
|color board current background color
|defaultAlpha
|Number
100
|opacity of the color
|defaultColor
|String
#ff0000
|color board current background color
|enableAlpha
|Boolean
true
|enable alpha controls
|getCalendarContainer
|Function():Element
function(){return document.body;}
|dom node where picker to be rendered into
|mode
|String
RGB
|color mode, support mode 'RGB', 'HSB' or 'HSL'
|onChange
|Function
|noop
|when select color
|onClose
|Function
|noop
|when color picker popup close
|onOpen
|Function
|noop
|when color picker popup open
|placement
|String
topLeft
|one of ['topLeft', 'topRight', 'bottomLeft', 'bottomRight']
|transitionName
|String
|css class for animation
|name
|type
|default
|description
|alpha
|Number
100
|opacity of the color
|className
|String
''
|Aditional class to be added to component
|color
|String
#ff0000
|color board current background color
|defaultAlpha
|Number
100
|opacity of the color
|defaultColor
|String
#ff0000
|color board current background color
|enableAlpha
|Boolean
true
|enable alpha controls
|mode
|String
RGB
|color mode, support mode 'RGB', 'HSB' or 'HSL'
|onBlur
|Function
|when picker loose focus
|onChange
|Function
|when select color trigger
|onFocus
|Function
|when picker focus trigger
|style
|Object
{}
|root node CSS style
rc-color-picker is released under the MIT license.