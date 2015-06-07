openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rc

react-colorpicker

by George Czabania
0.3.14 (see all)

Colorpicker for React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Color Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React-ColorPicker

A simple colorpicker written using React.

Uses the Colr library: https://github.com/stayradiated/colr

Installation

npm install --save react-colorpicker

You will also need to add some css styles.

See the example stylesheet for ideas.

Example Usage

var React = require('react');
var ColorPicker = require('react-colorpicker');

var colorpicker = new ColorPicker({
    color: '#c0ffee',
    onChange: function (color) {
        // called whenever the color is changed
        console.log(color.hexString());
    }
});

React.renderComponent(colorpicker, document.body);

Setting the Color

Just change the color attribute. Simple.

var Colr = require('colr');
var React = require('react');
var ColorPicker = require('react-colorpicker');

var App = React.createClass({

  getInitialState: function () {
    return {
      color: '#000000',
    };
  },

  setColor: function () {
    var color = Colr.fromRgb(
      Math.random() * 255, 
      Math.random() * 255, 
      Math.random() * 255
    );

    // replace current color and origin color
    this.setState({
      color: color.toHex()
    });
  },

  handleChange: function (color) {
    this.setState({
      color: color.toHex()
    });
  },

  render: function () {
    /* jshint ignore: start */
    return (
      <div>
        <button onClick={this.setColor}>Load Random Color</button>
        <div>Active: {this.state.color}</div>

        <div id='container'>
          <ColorPicker
            color={this.state.color}
            onChange={this.handleChange}
          />
        </div>
      </div>
    );
    /* jshint ignore: end */
  },

});

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
  React.renderComponent(new App(), document.body);
});

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rc
react-colorful🎨 A tiny (2,8 KB) color picker component for React and Preact apps
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation
rc
react-color:art: Color Pickers from Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Github, Twitter & more
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
18
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
6Performant
rc-color-pickerReact ColorPicker
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
@clayui/color-pickerA web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
375
rcp
react-color-palette🎨 Lightweight Color Picker component for React.
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
6K
muc
material-ui-colorThe lightest colorpicker, palette, colorinput, colorbutton ⚡ No dependencies. It uses React hooks, support Typescript theming and more !
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
10K
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial