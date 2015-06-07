A simple colorpicker written using React.

Uses the Colr library: https://github.com/stayradiated/colr

Installation

npm install --save react-colorpicker

You will also need to add some css styles.

See the example stylesheet for ideas.

Example Usage

var React = require ( 'react' ); var ColorPicker = require ( 'react-colorpicker' ); var colorpicker = new ColorPicker({ color : '#c0ffee' , onChange : function ( color ) { console .log(color.hexString()); } }); React.renderComponent(colorpicker, document .body);

Setting the Color

Just change the color attribute. Simple.

var Colr = require ( 'colr' ); var React = require ( 'react' ); var ColorPicker = require ( 'react-colorpicker' ); var App = React.createClass({ getInitialState : function ( ) { return { color : '#000000' , }; }, setColor : function ( ) { var color = Colr.fromRgb( Math .random() * 255 , Math .random() * 255 , Math .random() * 255 ); this .setState({ color : color.toHex() }); }, handleChange : function ( color ) { this .setState({ color : color.toHex() }); }, render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < button onClick = {this.setColor} > Load Random Color </ button > < div > Active: {this.state.color} </ div > < div id = 'container' > < ColorPicker color = {this.state.color} onChange = {this.handleChange} /> </ div > </ div > ); /* jshint ignore: end */ }, }); document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () { React.renderComponent(new App(), document.body); });

License

MIT