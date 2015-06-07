A simple colorpicker written using React.
Uses the
Colr library: https://github.com/stayradiated/colr
npm install --save react-colorpicker
You will also need to add some css styles.
See the example stylesheet for ideas.
var React = require('react');
var ColorPicker = require('react-colorpicker');
var colorpicker = new ColorPicker({
color: '#c0ffee',
onChange: function (color) {
// called whenever the color is changed
console.log(color.hexString());
}
});
React.renderComponent(colorpicker, document.body);
Just change the
color attribute. Simple.
var Colr = require('colr');
var React = require('react');
var ColorPicker = require('react-colorpicker');
var App = React.createClass({
getInitialState: function () {
return {
color: '#000000',
};
},
setColor: function () {
var color = Colr.fromRgb(
Math.random() * 255,
Math.random() * 255,
Math.random() * 255
);
// replace current color and origin color
this.setState({
color: color.toHex()
});
},
handleChange: function (color) {
this.setState({
color: color.toHex()
});
},
render: function () {
/* jshint ignore: start */
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.setColor}>Load Random Color</button>
<div>Active: {this.state.color}</div>
<div id='container'>
<ColorPicker
color={this.state.color}
onChange={this.handleChange}
/>
</div>
</div>
);
/* jshint ignore: end */
},
});
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
React.renderComponent(new App(), document.body);
});
MIT