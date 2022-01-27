npm install react-colorful
import { HexColorPicker } from "react-colorful";
const YourComponent = () => {
const [color, setColor] = useState("#aabbcc");
return <HexColorPicker color={color} onChange={setColor} />;
};
We provide 12 additional color picker components for different color models, unless your app needs a HEX string as an input/output format.
|Import
|Value example
{ HexColorPicker }
"#ffffff"
{ RgbColorPicker }
{ r: 255, g: 255, b: 255 }
{ RgbaColorPicker }
{ r: 255, g: 255, b: 255, a: 1 }
{ RgbStringColorPicker }
"rgb(255, 255, 255)"
{ RgbaStringColorPicker }
"rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)"
{ HslColorPicker }
{ h: 0, s: 0, l: 100 }
{ HslaColorPicker }
{ h: 0, s: 0, l: 100, a: 1 }
{ HslStringColorPicker }
"hsl(0, 0%, 100%)"
{ HslaStringColorPicker }
"hsla(0, 0%, 100%, 1)"
{ HsvColorPicker }
{ h: 0, s: 0, v: 100 }
{ HsvaColorPicker }
{ h: 0, s: 0, v: 100, a: 1 }
{ HsvStringColorPicker }
"hsv(0, 0%, 100%)"
{ HsvaStringColorPicker }
"hsva(0, 0%, 100%, 1)"
import { RgbColorPicker } from "react-colorful";
const YourComponent = () => {
const [color, setColor] = useState({ r: 50, g: 100, b: 150 });
return <RgbColorPicker color={color} onChange={setColor} />;
};
The easiest way to tweak react-colorful is to create another stylesheet to override the default styles.
.your-component .react-colorful {
height: 240px;
}
.your-component .react-colorful__saturation {
border-radius: 4px 4px 0 0;
}
.your-component .react-colorful__hue {
height: 40px;
border-radius: 0 0 4px 4px;
}
.your-component .react-colorful__hue-pointer {
width: 12px;
height: inherit;
border-radius: 0;
}
As you probably noticed the color picker itself does not include an input field, but do not worry if you need one. react-colorful is a modular library that allows you to build any picker you need. Since
v2.1 we provide an additional component that works perfectly in pair with our color picker.
HexColorInput
import { HexColorPicker, HexColorInput } from "react-colorful";
const YourComponent = () => {
const [color, setColor] = useState("#aabbcc");
return (
<div>
<HexColorPicker color={color} onChange={setColor} />
<HexColorInput color={color} onChange={setColor} />
</div>
);
};
|Property
|Default
|Description
alpha
false
|Allows
#rgba and
#rrggbbaa color formats
prefixed
false
|Enables
# prefix displaying
HexColorInput does not have any default styles, but it also accepts all properties that a regular
input tag does (such as
className,
placeholder and
autoFocus). That means you can place and modify this component as you like. Also, that allows you to combine the color picker and input in different ways:
<HexColorInput color={color} onChange={setColor} placeholder="Type a color" prefixed alpha />
react-colorful supports TypeScript and ships with types in the library itself; no need for any other install.
While not only typing its own functions and variables, it can also help you type yours. Depending on the component you are using, you can also import the type that is associated with the component. For example, if you are using our HSL color picker component, you can also import the
HSL type.
import { HslColorPicker, HslColor } from "react-colorful";
const myHslValue: HslColor = { h: 0, s: 0, l: 0 };
Take a look at Supported Color Models for more information about the types and color formats you may want to use.
react-colorful will work flawlessly with Preact out-of-the-box if you are using WMR, Preact-CLI, NextJS with Preact, or a few other tools/boilerplates thanks to aliasing.
If you are using another solution, please refer to the Aliasing React to Preact section of the Preact documentation.
react-colorful, like all other React + TS projects, can potentially cause issues in a Preact + TS application if you have the
@types/react package installed, either as a direct dependency or a dependency of a dependency. For example, the Preact TS template comes with
@types/enzyme which has
@types/react as a dependency.
To fix this, create a
declaration.d.ts file or add to your existing:
import React from "react";
declare global {
namespace React {
interface ReactElement {
nodeName: any;
attributes: any;
children: any;
}
}
}
This will correct the types and allow you to use react-colorful along with many other React + TS libraries in your Preact + TS application.
It would be an easier task to list all of the browsers and versions that react-colorful does not support! We regularly test against browser versions going all the way back to 2013 and this includes IE11.
react-colorful works out-of-the-box for most browsers, regardless of version, and only requires an
Object.assign polyfill be provided for full IE11 support.
Today each dependency drags more dependencies and increases your project’s bundle size uncontrollably. But size is very important for everything that intends to work in a browser.
react-colorful is a simple color picker for those who care about their bundle size and client-side performance. It is fast and lightweight because:
To show you the problem that react-colorful is trying to solve, we have performed a simple benchmark (using bundlephobia.com) against popular React color picker libraries:
|Name
|Bundle size
|Bundle size (gzip)
|Dependencies
|react-colorful
|react-color
|react-input-color
|rc-color-picker
Not using React or Preact? Not a problem! Check out the list of react-colorful ports adapted to your favourite framework or technology of choice:
vanilla-colorful — a react-colorful reimplementation in vanilla Custom Elements, generously ported by @web-padavan.
angular-colorful — a react-colorful rewritten for use with the Angular framework, lovingly ported by @fil0157.
If your port is not in the list, reach us out via GitHub issues.
I remember using it in my portfolio website where I used play with it a lot to get my favorite colors like a kid because it was so easy to use, and implement and you can customize as much as you want. It's pretty amazing, fully recommend this.
Fast and lightweight, has enough customizotion options to leave me satisfied, does the job really well