🎨 Lightweight <ColorPicker /> component for React.
Features
- 🚀 Lightweight.
- 💨 No dependencies.
- 🛡️ Strict.
Installation
npm
npm install react-color-palette
yarn
yarn add react-color-palette
Usage
import { ColorPicker, useColor } from "react-color-palette";
import "react-color-palette/lib/css/styles.css";
export const App = () => {
const [color, setColor] = useColor("hex", "#121212");
return <ColorPicker width={456} height={228} color={color} onChange={setColor} hideHSV dark />;
};
Overriding styles
If the default colors don't fit your project, you can always change them.
Example for the Light theme
.rcp-light {
--rcp-background: #ffffff;
--rcp-input-text: #111111;
--rcp-input-border: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
--rcp-input-label: #717171;
}
Example for the Dark theme
.rcp-dark {
--rcp-background: #181818;
--rcp-input-text: #f3f3f3;
--rcp-input-border: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.1);
--rcp-input-label: #999999;
}
API
ColorPicker Props
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|width
number
|The width of the color picker.
|height
number
|width
|The height of the color picker.
|color
Color
|The current
Color.
|onChange
Function
|A function to update
Color.
|onChangeComplete
Function
|undefined
|A callback is called every time the user stops changing a color (mouseup event).
|hideHEX
bool
|false
|Hide HEX input.
|hideRGB
bool
|false
|Hide RGB input.
|hideHSV
bool
|false
|Hide HSV input.
|alpha
bool
|false
|Enable alpha channel.
|dark
bool
|false
|Color theme.
useColor Arguments
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|model
"hex" |
"rgb" |
"hsv"
|The color model.
|initColor
string |
ColorRGB |
ColorHSV
|The initial color in the selected color model.
toColor Arguments
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|model
"hex" |
"rgb" |
"hsv"
|The color model.
|color
string |
ColorRGB |
ColorHSV
|The color in the selected color model.
Color
|Field
|Type
|hex
string
|rgb
ColorRGB
|hsv
ColorHSV
ColorRGB
|Field
|Type
|r
number
|g
number
|b
number
|a
number |
undefined
ColorHSV
|Field
|Type
|h
number
|s
number
|v
number
|a
number |
undefined
License
Code released under the MIT license.