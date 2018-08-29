react-color-extractor is a React component that extracts colors from an image.
This is one of the tools that I am using in creative coding. I was learning color theory and wanted a React based library to extract a collection of swatches from an image. The extracted colors then can be used to create interesting gradient patterns, loading designs with identical color scheme or crafting a symmetric color scheme across a system.
Design systems
Creative coding
Creating advanced color tools
npm install react-color-extractor
or if you use
yarn
yarn add react-color-extractor
This package also depends on React, so make sure you've it installed.
import React from 'react'
import { ColorExtractor } from 'react-color-extractor'
class App extends React.Component {
state = { colors: [] }
renderSwatches = () => {
const { colors } = this.state
return colors.map((color, id) => {
return (
<div
key={id}
style={{
backgroundColor: color,
width: 100,
height: 100
}}
/>
)
})
}
getColors = colors =>
this.setState(state => ({ colors: [...state.colors, ...colors] }))
render() {
return (
<div>
<ColorExtractor getColors={this.getColors}>
<img
src="https://i.imgur.com/OCyjHNF.jpg"
style={{ width: 700, height: 500 }}
/>
</ColorExtractor>
<div
style={{
marginTop: 20,
display: 'flex',
justifyContent: 'center'
}}
>
{this.renderSwatches()}
</div>
</div>
)
}
}
Checkout the demo on CodeSandbox
Check out the
examples folder.
react-color-extractor can be used in two different ways.
<ColorExtractor getColors={colors => console.log(colors)}>
<img src="..." alt="..." style={{...}} />
</ColorExtractor>
Check out this example.
src prop
<ColorExtractor
src="<local-or-remote-image-url-or-blob-url>"
getColors={colors => console.log(colors)}
/>
Check out this example.
In development, make sure that you've configured proxy settings in your server config when you are using the remote images, otherwise you might run into CORS issue. You can also use this chrome extension to tackle CORS issue.
<ColorExtractor /> props
getColors
(colors: Array<Array<number> | string>) => void
getColors callback is invoked with an array of colors, either in hex or rgb format once the image is done processing. Use this callback to update the state with the colors array
<ColorExtractor getColors={colors => this.setState({ colors: colors })} />
rgb
type: boolean
When set to
true, produces the color in
rgb format. By default, colors produced are in hex format
<ColorExtractor rgb getColors={colors => console.log(colors)} />
This will log colors in
rgb format
onError
(error: Object) => void
onError callback is invoked if there is any issue with processing the image.
<ColorExtractor onError={error => this.setState({ hasError: true , msg: error })}>
src
type: string
src prop accepts a remote or local image url, or a blob url.
<ColorExtractor
src="https://i.imgur.com/OCyjHNF.jpg"
getColors={colors => console.log(colors)}
/>
maxColors
type: number
maxColors prop accepts a number for amount of colors in palette from which swatches will be generated.
<ColorExtractor src="..." getColors={colors => ...} maxColors={128} />
If you like to contribute to this project, then follow the below instructions to setup the project locally on your machine.
git clone https://github.com/<your_username_here>/react-color-extractor
cd react-color-extractor
yarn
Run flow type checker using
yarn flow
Run
yarn build:component to build the source code.