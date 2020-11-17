13 Different Pickers - Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome and many more
Make Your Own - Use the building block components to make your own
npm install react-color --save
import React from 'react'
import { SketchPicker } from 'react-color'
class Component extends React.Component {
render() {
return <SketchPicker />
}
}
You can import
AlphaPicker
BlockPicker
ChromePicker
CirclePicker
CompactPicker
GithubPicker
HuePicker
MaterialPicker
PhotoshopPicker
SketchPicker
SliderPicker
SwatchesPicker
TwitterPicker respectively.
100% inline styles via ReactCSS
I need to implement my own logic which is a great feature to add to this package. While React Color is a outstanding preference for maximum projects, there are a few builders who see the abundance of favor preference for a shadeation picker factor is an useless feature. If you’re searching out an opportunity to apply for your project, you'll love this library called React Colorful, that is a minimalist and speedy opportunity to React Color.
Our design system relies a lot on colour pickers and we have tried many solutions out there and finally stuck with react-color as it is highly performant and covers all the use cases for us. The code-splitting for the package is really handy as you don’t need to worry about the bundle size at all. The customisability factor really makes this library stand out from the alternatives. Highly recommended.
I have used this package in each and every of my projects . It removes the hassle of manually finding the color and provides a color-picker option for better selection of color. It is very easy to use and you can literally implement from scratch in just an hour it is that simple. Highly recommended from my side.
Another awesome color picker plugin, that has been of great help when I needed it in a project that let the client modify 3d models through a 3d viewer and gave them the choice to pick their favorite color picker which this plugin is great for as it gives you 13 different pickers to choose from.
Awesome library for a color picker that is much nicer than the native html one. There are a dozen of options, and the best thing is that they don't impact the bundle size because you can just import the one you want! All in all, it's a great package. Definitely recommend it.