Spyder ● 16 Rating s ● 48 Review s ● 10 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Highly Customizable Performant Responsive Maintainers I need to implement my own logic which is a great feature to add to this package. While React Color is a outstanding preference for maximum projects, there are a few builders who see the abundance of favor preference for a shadeation picker factor is an useless feature. If you’re searching out an opportunity to apply for your project, you'll love this library called React Colorful, that is a minimalist and speedy opportunity to React Color. 0

Katharin Benson ● India ● 105 Rating s ● 134 Review s ● Machine Learning and Deep Learning Enthusiast. 5 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Our design system relies a lot on colour pickers and we have tried many solutions out there and finally stuck with react-color as it is highly performant and covers all the use cases for us. The code-splitting for the package is really handy as you don’t need to worry about the bundle size at all. The customisability factor really makes this library stand out from the alternatives. Highly recommended. 0

mohit9905 ● 50 Rating s ● 59 Review s ● 5 months ago I have used this package in each and every of my projects . It removes the hassle of manually finding the color and provides a color-picker option for better selection of color. It is very easy to use and you can literally implement from scratch in just an hour it is that simple. Highly recommended from my side. 0

Emad Kheir ● 121 Rating s ● 132 Review s ● Full-stack Software Engineer 5 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Highly Customizable Another awesome color picker plugin, that has been of great help when I needed it in a project that let the client modify 3d models through a 3d viewer and gave them the choice to pick their favorite color picker which this plugin is great for as it gives you 13 different pickers to choose from. 0