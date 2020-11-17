openbase logo
Top Feedback

13Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
6Performant
6Highly Customizable
3Responsive Maintainers
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

React Color

  • 13 Different Pickers - Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome and many more

  • Make Your Own - Use the building block components to make your own

Demo

Demo

Live Demo

Installation & Usage

npm install react-color --save

Include the Component

import React from 'react'
import { SketchPicker } from 'react-color'

class Component extends React.Component {

  render() {
    return <SketchPicker />
  }
}

You can import AlphaPicker BlockPicker ChromePicker CirclePicker CompactPicker GithubPicker HuePicker MaterialPicker PhotoshopPicker SketchPicker SliderPicker SwatchesPicker TwitterPicker respectively.

100% inline styles via ReactCSS

100
Spyder16 Ratings48 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

I need to implement my own logic which is a great feature to add to this package. While React Color is a outstanding preference for maximum projects, there are a few builders who see the abundance of favor preference for a shadeation picker factor is an useless feature. If you’re searching out an opportunity to apply for your project, you'll love this library called React Colorful, that is a minimalist and speedy opportunity to React Color.

0
Katharin BensonIndia105 Ratings134 Reviews
Machine Learning and Deep Learning Enthusiast.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Our design system relies a lot on colour pickers and we have tried many solutions out there and finally stuck with react-color as it is highly performant and covers all the use cases for us. The code-splitting for the package is really handy as you don’t need to worry about the bundle size at all. The customisability factor really makes this library stand out from the alternatives. Highly recommended.

0
mohit990550 Ratings59 Reviews
5 months ago
5 months ago

I have used this package in each and every of my projects . It removes the hassle of manually finding the color and provides a color-picker option for better selection of color. It is very easy to use and you can literally implement from scratch in just an hour it is that simple. Highly recommended from my side.

0
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Another awesome color picker plugin, that has been of great help when I needed it in a project that let the client modify 3d models through a 3d viewer and gave them the choice to pick their favorite color picker which this plugin is great for as it gives you 13 different pickers to choose from.

0
Bruno VegoSplit, Croatia141 Ratings129 Reviews
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 26, 2021
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Awesome library for a color picker that is much nicer than the native html one. There are a dozen of options, and the best thing is that they don't impact the bundle size because you can just import the one you want! All in all, it's a great package. Definitely recommend it.

0

Alternatives

rc
react-colorful🎨 A tiny (2,8 KB) color picker component for React and Preact apps
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation
rc-color-pickerReact ColorPicker
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
@clayui/color-pickerA web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
337
rcp
react-color-palette🎨 Lightweight Color Picker component for React.
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
6K
muc
material-ui-colorThe lightest colorpicker, palette, colorinput, colorbutton ⚡ No dependencies. It uses React hooks, support Typescript theming and more !
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
9K
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

Tutorial
casesandberg.github.ioReact Color
react-color examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-color examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-color by viewing and forking react-color example apps on CodeSandbox
React Js Color Picker Component Tutorial Example
www.positronx.io2 months agoReact Js Color Picker Component Tutorial ExampleReact is one the best frontend development framework best used for building flawless user interfaces components.
React Color Picker Tutorial Example - Tuts Make
www.tutsmake.com3 months agoReact Color Picker Tutorial Example - Tuts MakeCreate color picker in react; In this example tutorial, you will learn how to implement color picker in react apps
How to Create Color Picker in React Js using React Color
remotestack.io3 months agoHow to Create Color Picker in React Js using React ColorIn this React tutorial, you will learn how to create and integrate color picker in React js application using the React color package.