rc

react-collapsible

by Glenn Flanagan
2.8.4 (see all)

React component to wrap content in Collapsible element with trigger to open and close.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

109K

GitHub Stars

463

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Collapsable/Accordion

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews
lepusarcticus

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

React Responsive Collapsible Section Component (Collapsible)

React component to wrap content in Collapsible element with trigger to open and close.

Alt text

It's like an accordion, but where any number of sections can be open at the same time.

Supported by Browserstack.

Browserstack Logo

Migrating from v1.x to v2.x

Version 2 is 100% API complete to version 1. However, there is a breaking change in the onOpen and onClose callbacks. These methods now fire at the end of the collapsing animation. There is also the addition of onOpening and onClosing callbacks which fire at the beginning of the animation.

To migrate to v2 from v1 simply change the onOpen prop to onOpening and onClose to onClosing.

Installation

Install via npm or yarn

npm install react-collapsible --save

yarn add react-collapsible

Usage

Collapsible can receive any HTML elements or React component as it's children. Collapsible will wrap the contents, as well as generate a trigger element which will control showing and hiding.

import React from 'react';
import Collapsible from 'react-collapsible';

const App = () => {
  return (
    <Collapsible trigger="Start here">
      <p>
        This is the collapsible content. It can be any element or React
        component you like.
      </p>
      <p>
        It can even be another Collapsible component. Check out the next
        section!
      </p>
    </Collapsible>
  );
};

export default App;

With a little CSS becomes

Alt text

Properties (Options)

contentContainerTagName | string | default: div

Tag Name for the Collapsible Root Element.

containerElementProps | object

Pass props (or attributes) to the top div element. Useful for inserting id.

trigger | string or React Element | required

The text or element to appear in the trigger link.

triggerTagName | string | default: span

The tag name of the element wrapping the trigger text or element.

triggerStyle | object | default: null

Adds a style attribute to the trigger.

triggerWhenOpen | string or React Element

Optional trigger text or element to change to when the Collapsible is open.

triggerDisabled | boolean | default: false

Disables the trigger handler if true. Note: this has no effect other than applying the .is-disabled CSS class if you've provided a handleTriggerClick prop.

triggerElementProps | object

Pass props (or attributes) to the trigger wrapping element. Useful for inserting role when using tabIndex.

transitionTime | number | default: 400

The number of milliseconds for the open/close transition to take.

transitionCloseTime | number | default: null

The number of milliseconds for the close transition to take.

easing | string | default: 'linear'

The CSS easing method you wish to apply to the open/close transition. This string can be any valid value of CSS transition-timing-function. For reference view the MDN documentation.

open | bool | default: false

Set to true if you want the Collapsible to begin in the open state. You can also use this prop to manage the state from a parent component.

accordionPosition | string

Unique key used to identify the Collapse instance when used in an accordion.

handleTriggerClick | function

Define this to override the click handler for the trigger link. Takes one parameter, which is props.accordionPosition.

onOpen | function

Is called when the Collapsible has opened.

onClose | function

Is called when the Collapsible has closed.

onOpening | function

Is called when the Collapsible is opening.

onClosing | function

Is called when the Collapsible is closing.

onTriggerOpening | function

Is called when the Collapsible open trigger is clicked. Like onOpening except it isn't called when the open prop is updated.

onTriggerClosing | function

Is called when the Collapsible close trigger is clicked. Like onClosing except it isn't called when the open prop is updated.

lazyRender | bool | default: false

Set this to true to postpone rendering of all of the content of the Collapsible until before it's opened for the first time

overflowWhenOpen | enum | default: 'hidden'

The CSS overflow property once the Collapsible is open. This can be any one of the valid CSS values of 'hidden', 'visible', 'auto', 'scroll', 'inherit', 'initial', or 'unset'

contentHiddenWhenClosed | bool | default: false

Set this to true to add the html hidden attribute to the content when the collapsible is fully closed.

triggerSibling | element | default: null

Escape hatch to add arbitrary content on the trigger without triggering expand/collapse. It's up to you to style it as needed. This is inserted in component tree and DOM directly after .Collapsible__trigger

tabIndex | number | default: null

A tabIndex prop adds the tabIndex attribute to the trigger element which in turn allows the Collapsible trigger to gain focus.

CSS Class String Props

classParentString | string | default: Collapsible

Use this to overwrite the parent CSS class for the Collapsible component parts. Read more in the CSS section below.

className | string

.Collapsible element (root) when closed

openedClassName | string

.Collapsible element (root) when open

triggerClassName | string

.Collapsible__trigger element (root) when closed

triggerOpenedClassName | string

.Collapsible__trigger element (root) when open

contentOuterClassName | string

.Collapsible__contentOuter element

contentInnerClassName | string

.Collapsible__contentInner element

CSS Styles

In theory you don't need any CSS to get this to work, but let's face it, it'd be pretty rubbish without it.

By default the parent CSS class name is .Collapsible but this can be changed by setting the classParentString property on the component.

The CSS class names follow a type of BEM pattern of CSS naming. Below is a list of the CSS classes available on the component.

.Collapsible

The parent element for the components.

.Collapsible__trigger

The trigger link that controls the opening and closing of the component. The state of the component is also reflected on this element with the modifier classes;

  • is-closed | Closed state
  • is-open | Open setState
  • is-disabled | Trigger is disabled

.Collapsible__contentOuter

The outer container that hides the content. This is set to overflow: hidden within the javascript but everything else about it is for you to change.

.Collapsible__contentInner

This is a container for the content passed into the component. This keeps everything nice and neat and allows the component to do all it's whizzy calculations.

If you're using a CSS framework such as Foundation or Bootstrap, you probably want to use their classes instead of styling .Collapsible. See Properties above.

Example

Examples of <Collapsible /> components can be found in the ./example folder. To get the example running:

cd example && yarn && yarn start

This will run a parceljs app.

Issues

Please create an issue for any bug or feature requests.

Here is a plain JSFiddle to use for replicating bugs.

Licence

React Responsive Collapsible Section Component is MIT licensed

This is like the accordion you have in material-UI. You can create a collapsible element and works the same as the accordion that is on-click close and open. There are many props but I have never used all the props but still it's useful for people who want to display things like FAQs or general queries.

0

