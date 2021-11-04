React component to wrap content in Collapsible element with trigger to open and close.
It's like an accordion, but where any number of sections can be open at the same time.
Supported by Browserstack.
Version 2 is 100% API complete to version 1. However, there is a breaking change in the
onOpen and
onClose callbacks. These methods now fire at the end of the collapsing animation. There is also the addition of
onOpening and
onClosing callbacks which fire at the beginning of the animation.
To migrate to v2 from v1 simply change the
onOpen prop to
onOpening and
onClose to
onClosing.
Install via npm or yarn
npm install react-collapsible --save
yarn add react-collapsible
Collapsible can receive any HTML elements or React component as it's children. Collapsible will wrap the contents, as well as generate a trigger element which will control showing and hiding.
import React from 'react';
import Collapsible from 'react-collapsible';
const App = () => {
return (
<Collapsible trigger="Start here">
<p>
This is the collapsible content. It can be any element or React
component you like.
</p>
<p>
It can even be another Collapsible component. Check out the next
section!
</p>
</Collapsible>
);
};
export default App;
With a little CSS becomes
div
Tag Name for the Collapsible Root Element.
Pass props (or attributes) to the top div element. Useful for inserting
id.
The text or element to appear in the trigger link.
The tag name of the element wrapping the trigger text or element.
Adds a style attribute to the trigger.
Optional trigger text or element to change to when the Collapsible is open.
Disables the trigger handler if
true. Note: this has no effect other than applying the
.is-disabled CSS class if you've provided a
handleTriggerClick prop.
Pass props (or attributes) to the trigger wrapping element. Useful for inserting
role when using
tabIndex.
The number of milliseconds for the open/close transition to take.
The number of milliseconds for the close transition to take.
The CSS easing method you wish to apply to the open/close transition. This string can be any valid value of CSS
transition-timing-function. For reference view the MDN documentation.
Set to true if you want the Collapsible to begin in the open state. You can also use this prop to manage the state from a parent component.
Unique key used to identify the
Collapse instance when used in an accordion.
Define this to override the click handler for the trigger link. Takes one parameter, which is
props.accordionPosition.
Is called when the Collapsible has opened.
Is called when the Collapsible has closed.
Is called when the Collapsible is opening.
Is called when the Collapsible is closing.
Is called when the Collapsible open trigger is clicked. Like onOpening except it isn't called when the open prop is updated.
Is called when the Collapsible close trigger is clicked. Like onClosing except it isn't called when the open prop is updated.
Set this to true to postpone rendering of all of the content of the Collapsible until before it's opened for the first time
The CSS overflow property once the Collapsible is open. This can be any one of the valid CSS values of
'hidden',
'visible',
'auto',
'scroll',
'inherit',
'initial', or
'unset'
Set this to true to add the html hidden attribute to the content when the collapsible is fully closed.
Escape hatch to add arbitrary content on the trigger without triggering expand/collapse. It's up to you to style it as needed. This is inserted in component tree and DOM directly
after
.Collapsible__trigger
A
tabIndex prop adds the
tabIndex attribute to the trigger element which in turn allows the Collapsible trigger to gain focus.
Use this to overwrite the parent CSS class for the Collapsible component parts. Read more in the CSS section below.
.Collapsible element (root) when closed
.Collapsible element (root) when open
.Collapsible__trigger element (root) when closed
.Collapsible__trigger element (root) when open
.Collapsible__contentOuter element
.Collapsible__contentInner element
In theory you don't need any CSS to get this to work, but let's face it, it'd be pretty rubbish without it.
By default the parent CSS class name is
.Collapsible but this can be changed by setting the
classParentString property on the component.
The CSS class names follow a type of BEM pattern of CSS naming. Below is a list of the CSS classes available on the component.
.Collapsible
The parent element for the components.
.Collapsible__trigger
The trigger link that controls the opening and closing of the component. The state of the component is also reflected on this element with the modifier classes;
is-closed | Closed state
is-open | Open setState
is-disabled | Trigger is disabled
.Collapsible__contentOuter
The outer container that hides the content. This is set to
overflow: hidden within the javascript but everything else about it is for you to change.
.Collapsible__contentInner
This is a container for the content passed into the component. This keeps everything nice and neat and allows the component to do all it's whizzy calculations.
If you're using a CSS framework such as Foundation or Bootstrap, you probably want to use their classes instead of styling
.Collapsible. See Properties above.
Examples of
<Collapsible /> components can be found in the
./example folder. To get the example running:
cd example && yarn && yarn start
This will run a parceljs app.
Please create an issue for any bug or feature requests.
Here is a plain JSFiddle to use for replicating bugs.
React Responsive Collapsible Section Component is MIT licensed
This is like the accordion you have in material-UI. You can create a collapsible element and works the same as the accordion that is on-click close and open. There are many props but I have never used all the props but still it's useful for people who want to display things like FAQs or general queries.