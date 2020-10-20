This repository contains a collection of codemod scripts for use with JSCodeshift that help update React APIs.

Usage

npx react-codemod <transform> <path> [...options]

transform - name of transform, see available transforms below.

- name of transform, see available transforms below. path - files or directory to transform

- files or directory to transform use the --dry option for a dry-run and use --print to print the output for comparison

This will start an interactive wizard, and then run the specified transform.

Included Transforms

Converts calls to React.createElement into JSX elements.

npx react-codemod create-element-to-jsx <path>

Renames the experimental unstable_handleError lifecycle hook to componentDidCatch .

npx react-codemod error-boundaries <path>

findDOMNode

Updates this.getDOMNode() or this.refs.foo.getDOMNode() calls inside of React.createClass components to React.findDOMNode(foo) . Note that it will only look at code inside of React.createClass calls and only update calls on the component instance or its refs. You can use this script to update most calls to getDOMNode and then manually go through the remaining calls.

npx react-codemod findDOMNode <path>

Converts manual function bindings in a class (e.g., this.f = this.f.bind(this) ) to arrow property initializer functions (e.g., f = () => {} ).

npx react-codemod manual-bind-to-arrow <path>

Converts ES6 classes that only have a render method, only have safe properties (statics and props), and do not have refs to Functional Components.

The wizard will ask for 2 options -

Use arrow functions? : converts to arrow function. Converts to function by default.

: converts to arrow function. Converts to by default. Destructure props?: will destructure props in the argument where it is safe to do so.

npx react-codemod pure-component <path>

Removes PureRenderMixin and inlines shouldComponentUpdate so that the ES2015 class transform can pick up the React component and turn it into an ES2015 class. NOTE: This currently only works if you are using the master version (>0.13.1) of React as it is using React.addons.shallowCompare

npx react-codemod pure-render-mixin <path>

The wizard will ask to optionally override mixin-name , and look for it instead of PureRenderMixin . Note that it is not possible to use a namespaced name for the mixin. mixins: [React.addons.PureRenderMixin] will not currently work.

Replaces React.PropTypes references with prop-types and adds the appropriate import or require statement. This codemod is intended for React 15.5+.

npx react-codemod React-PropTypes-to-prop-types <path>

In addition to running the above codemod you will also need to install the prop-types NPM package.

Adds UNSAFE_ prefix for deprecated lifecycle hooks. (For more information about this codemod, see React RFC #6)

npx react-codemod rename-unsafe-lifecycles <path>

Updates code for the split of the react and react-dom packages (e.g., React.render to ReactDOM.render ). It looks for require('react') and replaces the appropriate property accesses using require('react-dom') . It does not support ES6 modules or other non-CommonJS systems. We recommend performing the findDOMNode conversion first.

npx react-codemod react-to-react-dom <path>

After running the automated codemod, you may want to run a regex-based find-and-replace to remove extra whitespace between the added requires, such as codemod.py -m -d src --extensions js '(var React\s*=\s*require\(.react.\);)



(\s*var ReactDOM)' '\1

\2' using https://github.com/facebook/codemod.

Converts calls like React.DOM.div(...) to React.createElement('div', ...) .

npx react-codemod React-DOM-to-react-dom-factories <path>

Replaces View.propTypes references with ViewPropTypes and adds the appropriate import or require statement. This codemod is intended for ReactNative 44+.

npx react-codemod ReactNative-View-propTypes <path>

Reorders React component methods to match the ESLint react/sort-comp rule. (Defaults to ordering of the Airbnb style guide.

npx react-codemod sort-comp <path>

As of Babel 7.9.0, when using runtime: automatic in @babel/preset-react or @babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx , you will not need to explicitly import React for compiling jsx. This codemod removes the redundant import statements. It also converts default imports ( import React from 'react' ) to named imports (e.g. import { useState } from 'react' ).

The wizard will ask for 1 option -

Destructure namespace imports as well?: If chosen, namespace imports like import * as React will also be converted. By default, it's false, so only default imports ( import React ) are converted.

npx react-codemod update-react-imports <path>

Explanation of the new ES2015 class transform with property initializers

Determine if mixins are convertible. We only transform a createClass call to an ES6 class component when:

There are no mixins on the class, or

options['pure-component'] is true, the mixins property is an array and it only contains pure render mixin (the specific module name can be specified using options['mixin-module-name'] , which defaults to react-addons-pure-render-mixin )

Ignore components that:

Call deprecated APIs. This is very defensive, if the script finds any identifiers called isMounted , getDOMNode , replaceProps , replaceState or setProps it will skip the component

, , , or it will skip the component Explicitly call this.getInitialState() and/or this.getDefaultProps() since an ES6 class component will no longer have these methods

and/or since an ES6 class component will no longer have these methods Use arguments in methods since arrow functions don't have arguments . Also please notice that arguments should be very carefully used and it's generally better to switch to spread ( ...args ) instead

in methods since arrow functions don't have . Also please notice that should be very carefully used and it's generally better to switch to spread ( ) instead Have inconvertible getInitialState() . Specifically if you have variable declarations like var props = ... and the right hand side is not this.props then we can't inline the state initialization in the constructor due to variable shadowing issues

. Specifically if you have variable declarations like and the right hand side is not then we can't inline the state initialization in the due to variable shadowing issues Have non-primitive right hand side values (like foo: getStuff() ) in the class spec

Transform it to an ES6 class component Replace var A = React.createClass(spec) with class A extends React.Component {spec} . If a component uses pure render mixin and passes the mixins test (as described above), it will extend React.PureComponent instead

- Remove the `require` / `import` statement that imports pure render mixin when it 's no longer being referenced

Pull out all statics defined on statics plus the few special cased statics like childContextTypes , contextTypes , displayName , getDefaultProps() , and propTypes and transform them to static properties ( static propTypes = {...}; )

- If `getDefaultProps()` is simple (i.e. it only contains a return statement that returns something) it will be converted to a simple assignment ( `static defaultProps = ...;` ). Otherwise an IIFE (immediately-invoked function expression ) will be created ( ` static defaultProps = function () { ... }();` ). Note that this means that the function will be executed only a single time per app - lifetime . In practice this hasn ' t caused any issues — ` getDefaultProps ` should not contain any side - effects

Transform getInitialState()

- If there 's no `getInitialState()` or the `getInitialState()` function is simple (i.e., it only contains a return statement that returns something) then we don' t need a constructor; `state` will be lifted to a property initializer ( `state = ...;` ) - However, if the RHS of `return` contains references to `this` other than `this.props` and / or `this.context` , we can 't be sure about what you' ll need from `this` . We need to ensure that our property initializers ' evaluation order is safe, so we defer `state`' s initialization by moving it all the way down until all other property initializers have been initialized - If `getInitialState()` is not simple, we create a `constructor` and convert `getInitialState()` to an assignment to `this.state` - `constructor` always have `props` as the first parameter - We only put `context` as the second parameter when (one of) the following things happen in `getInitialState()` : - It accesses `this.context` , or - There 's a direct method call `this.x()`, or - `this` is referenced alone - Rewrite accesses to `this.props` to `props` and accesses to `this.context` to `context` since the values will be passed as `constructor` arguments - Remove _simple_ variable declarations like `var props = this.props;` and `var context = this.context` - Rewrite top-level return statements (`return {...};`) to `this.state = {...}` - Add `return;` after the assignment when the return statement is part of a control flow statement (not a direct child of `getInitialState()`'s body) and not in an inner function declaration

Transform all non-lifecycle methods and fields to class property initializers (like onClick = () => {}; ). All your Flow annotations will be preserved

- It's actually not necessary to transform all methods to arrow functions (i.e., to bind them), but this behavior is the same as `createClass () ` and we can make sure that we won't accidentally break stuff

Generate Flow annotations from propTypes and put it on the class (this only happens when there's /* @flow */ in your code and options['flow'] is true )

Flow actually understands propTypes in createClass calls but not ES6 class components. Here the transformation logic is identical to how Flow treats propTypes

in calls but not ES6 class components. Here the transformation logic is identical to how Flow treats Notice that Flow treats an optional propType as non-nullable For example, foo: React.PropTypes.number is valid when you pass {} , {foo: null} , or {foo: undefined} as props at runtime . However, when Flow infers type from a createClass call, only {} and {foo: undefined} are valid; {foo: null} is not. Thus the equivalent type annotation in Flow is actually {foo?: number} . The question mark on the left hand side indicates {} and {foo: undefined} are fine, but when foo is present it must be a number

For propTypes fields that can't be recognized by Flow, $FlowFixMe will be used

React.createClass is no longer present in React 16. So, if a createClass call cannot be converted to a plain class, the script will fallback to using the create-react-class package.

Replaces React.createClass with ReactCreateClass .

with . Adds a require or import statement for create-react-class . The import style is inferred from the import style of the react import. The default module name can be overridden with the --create-class-module-name option.

or statement for . The import style is inferred from the import style of the import. The default module name can be overridden with the option. Prunes the react import if there are no more references to it.

Usage

npx react-codemod class <path>

jscodeshift options

To pass more options directly to jscodeshift, use --jscodeshift="..." . For example:

npx react-codemod --jscodeshift= "--run-in-band --verbose=2"

See all available options here.

Recast Options

Options to recast's printer can be provided through jscodeshift's printOptions command line argument

npx react-codemod <transform> <path> --jscodeshift= "--printOptions='{\"quote\":\"double\"}'"

If you're not explicitly importing React in your files (eg: if you're loading React with a script tag), you should add --explicit-require=false .

Support and Contributing

The scripts in this repository are provided in the hope that they are useful, but they are not officially maintained, and we generally will not fix community-reported issues. They are a collection of scripts that were previously used internally within Facebook or were contributed by the community, and we rely on community contributions to fix any issues discovered or make any improvements. If you want to contribute, you're welcome to submit a pull request.

License

react-codemod is MIT licensed.