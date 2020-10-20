This repository contains a collection of codemod scripts for use with JSCodeshift that help update React APIs.
npx react-codemod <transform> <path> [...options]
transform - name of transform, see available transforms below.
path - files or directory to transform
--dry option for a dry-run and use
--print to print the output for comparison
This will start an interactive wizard, and then run the specified transform.
create-element-to-jsx
Converts calls to
React.createElement into JSX elements.
npx react-codemod create-element-to-jsx <path>
error-boundaries
Renames the experimental
unstable_handleError lifecycle hook to
componentDidCatch.
npx react-codemod error-boundaries <path>
findDOMNode
Updates
this.getDOMNode() or
this.refs.foo.getDOMNode() calls inside of
React.createClass components to
React.findDOMNode(foo). Note that it will
only look at code inside of
React.createClass calls and only update calls on
the component instance or its refs. You can use this script to update most calls
to
getDOMNode and then manually go through the remaining calls.
npx react-codemod findDOMNode <path>
manual-bind-to-arrow
Converts manual function bindings in a class (e.g.,
this.f = this.f.bind(this)) to arrow property initializer functions (e.g.,
f = () => {}).
npx react-codemod manual-bind-to-arrow <path>
pure-component
Converts ES6 classes that only have a render method, only have safe properties (statics and props), and do not have refs to Functional Components.
The wizard will ask for 2 options -
function by default.
npx react-codemod pure-component <path>
pure-render-mixin
Removes
PureRenderMixin and inlines
shouldComponentUpdate so that the ES2015
class transform can pick up the React component and turn it into an ES2015
class. NOTE: This currently only works if you are using the master version
(>0.13.1) of React as it is using
React.addons.shallowCompare
npx react-codemod pure-render-mixin <path>
mixin-name, and look for it
instead of
PureRenderMixin. Note that it is not possible to use a
namespaced name for the mixin.
mixins: [React.addons.PureRenderMixin] will
not currently work.
React-PropTypes-to-prop-types
Replaces
React.PropTypes references with
prop-types and adds the appropriate
import or
require statement. This codemod is intended for React 15.5+.
npx react-codemod React-PropTypes-to-prop-types <path>
prop-types NPM package.
rename-unsafe-lifecycles
Adds
UNSAFE_ prefix for deprecated lifecycle hooks. (For more information about this codemod, see React RFC #6)
npx react-codemod rename-unsafe-lifecycles <path>
react-to-react-dom
Updates code for the split of the
react and
react-dom packages (e.g.,
React.render to
ReactDOM.render). It looks for
require('react') and
replaces the appropriate property accesses using
require('react-dom'). It does
not support ES6 modules or other non-CommonJS systems. We recommend performing
the
findDOMNode conversion first.
npx react-codemod react-to-react-dom <path>
codemod.py -m -d src --extensions js '(var React\s*=\s*require\(.react.\);)\n\n(\s*var ReactDOM)' '\1\n\2' using
https://github.com/facebook/codemod.
React-DOM-to-react-dom-factories
Converts calls like
React.DOM.div(...) to
React.createElement('div', ...).
npx react-codemod React-DOM-to-react-dom-factories <path>
ReactNative-View-propTypes
Replaces
View.propTypes references with
ViewPropTypes and adds the appropriate
import or
require statement. This codemod is intended for ReactNative 44+.
npx react-codemod ReactNative-View-propTypes <path>
sort-comp
Reorders React component methods to match the ESLint react/sort-comp rule. (Defaults to ordering of the Airbnb style guide.
npx react-codemod sort-comp <path>
update-react-imports
As of Babel 7.9.0, when using
runtime: automatic in
@babel/preset-react or
@babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx, you will not need to explicitly import React for compiling jsx. This codemod removes the redundant import statements. It also converts default imports (
import React from 'react') to named imports (e.g.
import { useState } from 'react').
The wizard will ask for 1 option -
import * as React will also be converted. By default, it's false, so only default imports (
import React) are converted.
npx react-codemod update-react-imports <path>
createClass call to an ES6 class component when:
options['pure-component'] is true, the
mixins property is an array and it only contains pure render mixin (the specific module name can be specified using
options['mixin-module-name'], which defaults to
react-addons-pure-render-mixin)
isMounted,
getDOMNode,
replaceProps,
replaceState or
setProps it will skip the component
this.getInitialState() and/or
this.getDefaultProps() since an ES6 class component will no longer have these methods
arguments in methods since arrow functions don't have
arguments. Also please notice that
arguments should be very carefully used and it's generally better to switch to spread (
...args) instead
getInitialState(). Specifically if you have variable declarations like
var props = ... and the right hand side is not
this.props then we can't inline the state initialization in the
constructor due to variable shadowing issues
foo: getStuff()) in the class spec
var A = React.createClass(spec) with
class A extends React.Component {spec}. If a component uses pure render mixin and passes the mixins test (as described above), it will extend
React.PureComponent instead
- Remove the `require`/`import` statement that imports pure render mixin when it's no longer being referenced
statics plus the few special cased statics like
childContextTypes,
contextTypes,
displayName,
getDefaultProps(), and
propTypes and transform them to
static properties (
static propTypes = {...};)
- If `getDefaultProps()` is simple (i.e. it only contains a return statement that returns something) it will be converted to a simple assignment (`static defaultProps = ...;`). Otherwise an IIFE (immediately-invoked function expression) will be created (`static defaultProps = function() { ... }();`). Note that this means that the function will be executed only a single time per app-lifetime. In practice this hasn't caused any issues — `getDefaultProps` should not contain any side-effects
getInitialState()
- If there's no `getInitialState()` or the `getInitialState()` function is simple (i.e., it only contains a return statement that returns something) then we don't need a constructor; `state` will be lifted to a property initializer (`state = ...;`)
- However, if the RHS of `return` contains references to `this` other than `this.props` and/or `this.context`, we can't be sure about what you'll need from `this`. We need to ensure that our property initializers' evaluation order is safe, so we defer `state`'s initialization by moving it all the way down until all other property initializers have been initialized
- If `getInitialState()` is not simple, we create a `constructor` and convert `getInitialState()` to an assignment to `this.state`
- `constructor` always have `props` as the first parameter
- We only put `context` as the second parameter when (one of) the following things happen in `getInitialState()`:
- It accesses `this.context`, or
- There's a direct method call `this.x()`, or
- `this` is referenced alone
- Rewrite accesses to `this.props` to `props` and accesses to `this.context` to `context` since the values will be passed as `constructor` arguments
- Remove _simple_ variable declarations like `var props = this.props;` and `var context = this.context`
- Rewrite top-level return statements (`return {...};`) to `this.state = {...}`
- Add `return;` after the assignment when the return statement is part of a control flow statement (not a direct child of `getInitialState()`'s body) and not in an inner function declaration
onClick = () => {};). All your Flow annotations will be preserved
- It's actually not necessary to transform all methods to arrow functions (i.e., to bind them), but this behavior is the same as `createClass()` and we can make sure that we won't accidentally break stuff
propTypes and put it on the class (this only happens when there's
/* @flow */ in your code and
options['flow'] is
true)
propTypes in
createClass calls but not ES6 class components. Here the transformation logic is identical to how Flow treats
propTypes
foo: React.PropTypes.number is valid when you pass
{},
{foo: null}, or
{foo: undefined} as props at runtime. However, when Flow infers type from a
createClass call, only
{} and
{foo: undefined} are valid;
{foo: null} is not. Thus the equivalent type annotation in Flow is actually
{foo?: number}. The question mark on the left hand side indicates
{} and
{foo: undefined} are fine, but when
foo is present it must be a
number
propTypes fields that can't be recognized by Flow,
$FlowFixMe will be used
React.createClass is no longer present in React 16. So, if a
createClass call cannot be converted to a plain class, the script will fallback to using the
create-react-class package.
React.createClass with
ReactCreateClass.
require or
import statement for
create-react-class. The import style is inferred from the import style of the
react import. The default module name can be overridden with the
--create-class-module-name option.
react import if there are no more references to it.
npx react-codemod class <path>
To pass more options directly to jscodeshift, use
--jscodeshift="...". For example:
npx react-codemod --jscodeshift="--run-in-band --verbose=2"
See all available options here.
Options to recast's printer can be provided
through jscodeshift's
printOptions command line argument
npx react-codemod <transform> <path> --jscodeshift="--printOptions='{\"quote\":\"double\"}'"
explicit-require=false
If you're not explicitly importing React in your files (eg: if you're loading React with a script tag), you should add
--explicit-require=false.
The scripts in this repository are provided in the hope that they are useful, but they are not officially maintained, and we generally will not fix community-reported issues. They are a collection of scripts that were previously used internally within Facebook or were contributed by the community, and we rely on community contributions to fix any issues discovered or make any improvements. If you want to contribute, you're welcome to submit a pull request.
react-codemod is MIT licensed.