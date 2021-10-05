demo @ scniro.github.io/react-codemirror2

Install

npm install react-codemirror2 codemirror --save

react-codemirror2 ships with the notion of an uncontrolled and controlled component. UnControlled consists of a simple wrapper largely powered by the inner workings of codemirror itself, while Controlled will demand state management from the user, preventing codemirror changes unless properly handled via value . The latter will offer more control and likely be more appropriate with redux heavy apps.

uncontrolled usage

import {UnControlled as CodeMirror} from 'react-codemirror2' <CodeMirror value= '<h1>I ♥ react-codemirror2</h1>' options={{ mode : 'xml' , theme : 'material' , lineNumbers : true }} onChange={(editor, data, value) => { }} />

controlled usage

import {Controlled as CodeMirror} from 'react-codemirror2' <CodeMirror value={ this .state.value} options={options} onBeforeChange={(editor, data, value) => { this .setState({value}); }} onChange={(editor, data, value) => { }} />

requiring codemirror resources

codemirror comes as a peer dependency, meaning you'll need to require it in your project in addition to react-codemirror2 . This prevents any versioning conflicts that would arise if codemirror came as a dependency through this wrapper. It's been observed that version mismatches can cause difficult to trace issues such as syntax highlighting disappearing without any explicit errors/warnings

additional

Since codemirror ships mostly unconfigured, the user is left with the responsibility for requiring any additional resources should they be necessary. This is often the case when specifying certain language modes and themes. How to import/require these assets will vary according to the specifics of your development environment. Below is a sample to include the assets necessary to specify a mode of xml (HTML) and a material theme.

note that the base codemirror.css file is required in all use cases

@ import 'codemirror/lib/codemirror.css' ; @ import 'codemirror/theme/material.css' ;

import CodeMirror from 'react-codemirror2' ; require ( 'codemirror/mode/xml/xml' ); require ( 'codemirror/mode/javascript/javascript' );

props

prop type default components description autoCursor boolean true Controlled UnControlled should component cursor position correct when value changed autoScroll boolean true Controlled UnControlled should component scroll cursor position into view when value changed className string Controlled UnControlled pass through class class="react-codemirror2 className" defineMode object Controlled UnControlled pass a custom mode via {name: 'custom', fn: myModeFn} detach boolean UnControlled should component ignore new props options object Controlled UnControlled codemirror configuration value string * Controlled UnControlled * component value must be managed for controlled components

cursor - setCursor will programmatically set cursor to the position specified

<CodeMirror [...] cursor={{ line : 5 , ch : 10 }} onCursor={(editor, data) => {}} />

scroll - scrollTo will programmatically scroll to the specified coordinate

<CodeMirror [...] scroll={{ x : 50 , y : 50 }} onScroll={(editor, data) => {}} />

selection={{ranges: array<{anchor, head}>, focus?: boolean} - setSelections will programmatically select the ranges specified

<CodeMirror [...] selection={{ ranges : [{ anchor : { ch : 8 , line : 5 }, head : { ch : 37 , line : 5 } }], focus : true }} onSelection={(editor, data) => {}} />

events

event components description editorDidAttach(editor) UnControlled component is now responding to new props editorDidConfigure(editor) Controlled UnControlled component configuration has been set editorDidDetach(editor) UnControlled component is now ignoring new props editorDidMount(editor, [next]) Controlled UnControlled * invoking optional next will trigger editorDidConfigure editorWillUnmount(editor) Controlled UnControlled invoked before componentWillUnmount onBeforeChange(editor, data, value, [next]) Controlled UnControlled if used, next is returned via UnControlled and must* be invoked to trigger onChange onChange(editor, data, value) Controlled UnControlled the component value has been changed

FAQ

Is server side rendering supported?

Yes. react-codemirror2 will prevent rendering in absence of navigator . You can also force the component to not render via a PREVENT_CODEMIRROR_RENDER global.

How can I get the instance?

The recommended technique to get the instance is to persist the editor returned via event callbacks. There is no static method to get it on demand, e.g. CodeMirror.getInstance() . Example...

constructor () { this .instance = null ; } render() { <CodeMirror editorDidMount={editor => { this .instance = editor }}/> }

How can I have a resizable editor?

Check out bokuweb/re-resizable. Wrapping your component with <Resizable/>'s works well

Contributing

Pull Requests are welcome. Be mindful of the available scripts below to help submitting a well-received contribution.

npm run start to run the app on localhost:8000

to run the app on npm run test to ensure tests continue to pass

to ensure tests continue to pass npm run build to generate the demo bundle

note that it's necessary to bump the package.json version prior to final npm run build so we can grab the proposed new version as seen in the demo header. Also note, the core changes are to be made in src/index.tsx as ./index.js and ./index.d.ts are generated

MIT © 2020 scniro