demo @ scniro.github.io/react-codemirror2
npm install react-codemirror2 codemirror --save
react-codemirror2 ships with the notion of an uncontrolled and controlled component.
UnControlled consists of a simple wrapper largely powered by the inner workings of
codemirror itself, while
Controlled will demand state management from the user, preventing codemirror changes unless properly handled via
value. The latter will offer more control and likely be more appropriate with redux heavy apps.
import {UnControlled as CodeMirror} from 'react-codemirror2'
<CodeMirror
value='<h1>I ♥ react-codemirror2</h1>'
options={{
mode: 'xml',
theme: 'material',
lineNumbers: true
}}
onChange={(editor, data, value) => {
}}
/>
import {Controlled as CodeMirror} from 'react-codemirror2'
<CodeMirror
value={this.state.value}
options={options}
onBeforeChange={(editor, data, value) => {
this.setState({value});
}}
onChange={(editor, data, value) => {
}}
/>
codemirror comes as a peer dependency, meaning you'll need to require it in your project in addition to
react-codemirror2. This prevents any versioning conflicts that would arise if
codemirror came as a dependency through this wrapper. It's been observed that version mismatches can cause difficult to trace issues such as syntax highlighting disappearing without any explicit errors/warnings
Since codemirror ships mostly unconfigured, the user is left with the responsibility for requiring any additional resources should they be necessary. This is often the case when specifying certain language modes and themes. How to import/require these assets will vary according to the specifics of your development environment. Below is a sample to include the assets necessary to specify a mode of
xml (HTML) and a
material theme.
note that the base codemirror.css file is required in all use cases
@import 'codemirror/lib/codemirror.css';
@import 'codemirror/theme/material.css';
import CodeMirror from 'react-codemirror2';
require('codemirror/mode/xml/xml');
require('codemirror/mode/javascript/javascript');
|prop
|type
default
|components
|description
autoCursor
|boolean
true
Controlled
UnControlled
|should component cursor position correct when
value changed
autoScroll
|boolean
true
Controlled
UnControlled
|should component scroll cursor position into view when
value changed
className
|string
Controlled
UnControlled
|pass through class
class="react-codemirror2 className"
defineMode
|object
Controlled
UnControlled
|pass a custom mode via
{name: 'custom', fn: myModeFn}
detach
|boolean
UnControlled
|should component ignore new props
options
|object
Controlled
UnControlled
|codemirror configuration
value
|string
|*
Controlled
UnControlled
|* component value must be managed for controlled components
cursor - setCursor
will programmatically set cursor to the position specified
<CodeMirror
[...]
cursor={{
line: 5,
ch: 10
}}
onCursor={(editor, data) => {}}
/>
scroll - scrollTo
will programmatically scroll to the specified coordinate
<CodeMirror
[...]
scroll={{
x: 50,
y: 50
}}
onScroll={(editor, data) => {}}
/>
selection={{ranges: array<{anchor, head}>, focus?: boolean} - setSelections
will programmatically select the ranges specified
<CodeMirror
[...]
selection={{
ranges: [{
anchor: {ch: 8, line: 5},
head: {ch: 37, line: 5}
}],
focus: true // defaults false if not specified
}}
onSelection={(editor, data) => {}}
/>
|event
|components
|description
|editorDidAttach(editor)
UnControlled
|component is now responding to new props
|editorDidConfigure(editor)
Controlled
UnControlled
|component configuration has been set
|editorDidDetach(editor)
UnControlled
|component is now ignoring new props
|editorDidMount(editor, [next])
Controlled
UnControlled
|* invoking optional
next will trigger
editorDidConfigure
|editorWillUnmount(editor)
Controlled
UnControlled
|invoked before
componentWillUnmount
|onBeforeChange(editor, data, value, [next])
Controlled
UnControlled
| if used,
next is returned via
UnControlled and must* be invoked to trigger onChange
|onChange(editor, data, value)
Controlled
UnControlled
|the component value has been changed
onBlur(editor, event) - blur
onContextMenu(editor, event) - contextmenu
onCopy(editor) - copy
onCursor(editor, data)- cursorActivity
onCursorActivity(editor) - cursorActivity
onCut(editor) - cut
onDblClick(editor, event) - dblclick
onDragEnter(editor, event) - dragenter
onDragOver(editor, event) - dragover
onDragLeave(editor, event) - dragleave
onDragStart(editor, event) - dragstart
onDrop(editor, event) - drop
onFocus(editor, event) - focus
onGutterClick(editor, lineNumber, gutter, event) - gutterClick
onInputRead(editor, changeObj) - gutterClick
onKeyDown(editor, event) - keydown
onKeyHandled(editor, key, event) - keyhandled
onKeyPress(editor, event) - keypress
onKeyUp(editor, event) - keyup
onMouseDown(editor, event) - mousedown
onPaste(editor) - paste
onScroll(editor, data) - scroll
onSelection(editor, data) - beforeSelectionChange
onTouchStart(editor, event) - touchstart
onUpdate(editor, event) - update
onViewportChange(editor, from, to) - viewportChange
Yes. react-codemirror2 will prevent rendering in absence of
navigator. You can also force the component to not render via a
PREVENT_CODEMIRROR_RENDER global.
The recommended technique to get the instance is to persist the
editor returned via event callbacks. There is no static method to get it on demand, e.g.
CodeMirror.getInstance(). Example...
constructor() {
this.instance = null;
}
render() {
<CodeMirror editorDidMount={editor => { this.instance = editor }}/>
}
Check out bokuweb/re-resizable. Wrapping your component with
<Resizable/>'s works well
Pull Requests are welcome. Be mindful of the available scripts below to help submitting a well-received contribution.
npm run start to run the app on
localhost:8000
npm run test to ensure tests continue to pass
npm run build to generate the demo bundle
note that it's necessary to bump the package.json version prior to final
npm run build so we can grab the proposed new version as seen in the demo header. Also note, the core changes are to be made in
src/index.tsx as
./index.js and
./index.d.ts are generated