Let the code in Markdown run in real time, why is there such a need?
In our front-end team, technical-related documents are written in Markdown. There are often a lot of sample code in the documentation. We hope that when you read the documentation, you can run the sample code to see the rendering interface.
After understanding the requirements, I wrote a React component to satisfy these functions,
react-code-view , first look at the preview:
Preview: https://simonguo.github.io/react-code-view/
markdown-loader and
html-loader.
codemirror
codemirror through babel and render it to the specified container via
ReactDOM.render .
npm install react-code-view
Support for
markdown-loader needs to be added in webpack. Need to install:
npm install html-loader --save-dev
npm install markdown-loader@5.0.0 --save-dev
npm install react-markdown-reader@1.2.0 --save-dev
webpack.config.js
const markdownRenderer = require('react-markdown-reader').renderer;
...
{
test: /\.md$/,
use: [{
loader: 'html-loader'
}, {
loader: 'markdown-loader',
options: {
renderer: markdownRenderer(/**languages:Array<string>**/)
}
}]
}
languages 默认值：
["javascript", "bash", "xml", "css", "markdown", "less"];
The sample code usually uses
ES2015+,
React, etc., and needs to compile the code in real time, so introduce
Babel in
HTML:
<script
type="text/javascript"
src="//cdn.staticfile.org/babel-standalone/6.24.0/babel.min.js"
></script>
If
cdn.staticfile.orgis not well accessed in your area, you can change other CDN.
import CodeView from 'react-code-view';
import 'react-code-view/lib/less/index.less';
import { Button } from 'rsuite';
<CodeView dependencies={{ Button }}>{require('./example.md')}</CodeView>;
The source code is uniformly written in markdown, reference: example.md
The important thing to note here is that the code that needs to be run must be placed in
<!--start-code-->and
<!--end-code-->between.
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|babelTransformOptions
|Object
|{ presets: ['stage-0', 'react', 'es2015'] }
|Babel configuration parameters options
|dependencies
|Object
|Dependent components.
|renderToolbar
|Function
|Custom toolbar.
|showCode
|boolean
|true
|Display code.
|theme
|string
|'light'
|Theme, options
light and
dark.