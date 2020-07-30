react-code-splitting is an "old" library, React has implemented a great solution since and it's called React.lazy go get it !

You're working on a great app powered by React, bundled with webpack and your bundle size increases ... You're in the right place to solve this modern JS apps nightmare.

Prerequisite

You're using Webpack 2+

You've polyfilled Promise to support old browser

Without code splitting

<Login /> + <Home /> are loaded at the first start

import Login from './Login' import Home from './Home' const App = ( { user } ) => ( <Body> {user.loggedIn ? <Route path="/" component={Home} /> : <Redirect to="/login" />} <Route path="/login" component={Login} /> </Body> )

With code splitting

You're not logged in ? <Login /> component is the only loaded, <Home /> will be loaded when the user will be logged in.

Use componentProps to pass props to lazy loaded component.

import Async from 'react-code-splitting' import Login from './Login' const Home = () => <Async load={import('./Home')} /> const LostPassword = props => <Async load={import('./LostPassword')} componentProps={props}/> const App = ({ user }) => ( <Body> {user.loggedIn ? <Route path="/" component={Home} /> : <Redirect to="/login" />} <Route path="/login" component={Login} /> <Route path="/lostpassword" component={LostPassword} /> </Body> )

You can view this snippets in context here !

