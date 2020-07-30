openbase logo
rcs

react-code-splitting

by Didier Franc
1.2.1 (see all)

Code splitting won't be a nightmare anymore !

Overview

Readme

react-code-splitting ✂️

react-code-splitting is an "old" library, React has implemented a great solution since and it's called React.lazy go get it !

You're working on a great app powered by React, bundled with webpack and your bundle size increases ... You're in the right place to solve this modern JS apps nightmare.

Prerequisite

  • You're using Webpack 2+
  • You've polyfilled Promise to support old browser

How-to

Without code splitting

<Login /> + <Home /> are loaded at the first start

import Login from './Login'
import Home from './Home'

const App = ({ user }) => (
  <Body>
    {user.loggedIn ? <Route path="/" component={Home} /> : <Redirect to="/login" />}
    <Route path="/login" component={Login} />
  </Body>
)

With code splitting

You're not logged in ? <Login /> component is the only loaded, <Home /> will be loaded when the user will be logged in.

Use componentProps to pass props to lazy loaded component.

import Async from 'react-code-splitting'

import Login from './Login'
const Home = () => <Async load={import('./Home')} />
const LostPassword = props => <Async load={import('./LostPassword')} componentProps={props}/>

const App = ({ user }) => (
  <Body>
    {user.loggedIn ? <Route path="/" component={Home} /> : <Redirect to="/login" />}
    <Route path="/login" component={Login} />
    <Route path="/lostpassword" component={LostPassword} />
  </Body>
)

You can view this snippets in context here !

More

