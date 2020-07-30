react-code-splitting is an "old" library, React has implemented a great solution since and it's called React.lazy go get it !
You're working on a great app powered by React, bundled with webpack and your bundle size increases ... You're in the right place to solve this modern JS apps nightmare.
<Login /> +
<Home /> are loaded at the first start
import Login from './Login'
import Home from './Home'
const App = ({ user }) => (
<Body>
{user.loggedIn ? <Route path="/" component={Home} /> : <Redirect to="/login" />}
<Route path="/login" component={Login} />
</Body>
)
You're not logged in ?
<Login /> component is the only loaded,
<Home /> will be loaded when the user will be logged in.
Use componentProps to pass props to lazy loaded component.
import Async from 'react-code-splitting'
import Login from './Login'
const Home = () => <Async load={import('./Home')} />
const LostPassword = props => <Async load={import('./LostPassword')} componentProps={props}/>
const App = ({ user }) => (
<Body>
{user.loggedIn ? <Route path="/" component={Home} /> : <Redirect to="/login" />}
<Route path="/login" component={Login} />
<Route path="/lostpassword" component={LostPassword} />
</Body>
)
You can view this snippets in context here !