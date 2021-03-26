type string Only types like: text , number , password and tel are accepted.

fields number Allowed amount of characters to enter.

value string Setting the value of code input field.

placeholder string Setting the placeholder of code input field.

name string Setting the name of component.

onChange func Function, which is called whenever there is a change of value in the input box.

touch func Marks the given fields as "touched" to show errors.

untouch func Clears the "touched" flag for the given fields.

className string Add classname to the root element.

style object Setting the styles of container element.

inputStyle object Setting the styles of each input field.

inputStyleInvalid object Setting the styles of each input field if isValid prop is false .

isValid bool Returns true if an input element contains valid data.

disabled bool When present, it specifies that the element should be disabled.

autoFocus bool Setup autofocus on the first input, true by default.

filterKeyCodes array Filter characters on key down.

filterChars array Filter characters; default is ['-', '.']

filterCharsIsWhitelist bool filterChars acts as blacklist if false , whitelist if true ; false by default.

pattern string The pattern prop specifies a regular expression that the element's value is checked against.

inputMode string The inputMode prop tells the browser on devices with dynamic keyboards which keyboard to display.