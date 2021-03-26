React component for entering and validating PIN code.
npm i --save react-code-input
...
<ReactCodeInput type='number' fields={6} />
...
...
<ReactCodeInput type='text' fields={6} />
...
...
<ReactCodeInput type='password' fields={6} />
...
import { reactCodeInput } from 'CodeInputField.scss'
...
const props = {
className: reactCodeInput,
inputStyle: {
fontFamily: 'monospace',
margin: '4px',
MozAppearance: 'textfield',
width: '15px',
borderRadius: '3px',
fontSize: '14px',
height: '26px',
paddingLeft: '7px',
backgroundColor: 'black',
color: 'lightskyblue',
border: '1px solid lightskyblue'
},
inputStyleInvalid: {
fontFamily: 'monospace',
margin: '4px',
MozAppearance: 'textfield',
width: '15px',
borderRadius: '3px',
fontSize: '14px',
height: '26px',
paddingLeft: '7px',
backgroundColor: 'black',
color: 'red',
border: '1px solid red'
}
}
...
<ReactCodeInput type='number' fields={6} {...props}/>
...
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic';
const ReactCodeInput = dynamic(import('react-code-input'));
...
<ReactCodeInput type='number' fields={6} {...props}/>
...
|Property
|Type
|Description
|type
|string
|Only types like:
text,
number,
password and
tel are accepted.
|fields
|number
|Allowed amount of characters to enter.
|value
|string
|Setting the value of code input field.
|placeholder
|string
|Setting the placeholder of code input field.
|name
|string
|Setting the name of component.
|onChange
|func
|Function, which is called whenever there is a change of value in the input box.
|touch
|func
|Marks the given fields as "touched" to show errors.
|untouch
|func
|Clears the "touched" flag for the given fields.
|className
|string
|Add classname to the root element.
|style
|object
|Setting the styles of container element.
|inputStyle
|object
|Setting the styles of each input field.
|inputStyleInvalid
|object
|Setting the styles of each input field if
isValid prop is
false.
|isValid
|bool
|Returns true if an input element contains valid data.
|disabled
|bool
|When present, it specifies that the element should be disabled.
|autoFocus
|bool
|Setup autofocus on the first input,
true by default.
|filterKeyCodes
|array
|Filter characters on key down.
|filterChars
|array
|Filter characters; default is ['-', '.']
|filterCharsIsWhitelist
|bool
filterChars acts as blacklist if
false, whitelist if
true;
false by default.
|pattern
|string
|The pattern prop specifies a regular expression that the element's value is checked against.
|inputMode
|string
|The inputMode prop tells the browser on devices with dynamic keyboards which keyboard to display.
|autoComplete
|string
|The autoComplete prop specifies whether or not an input field should have autocomplete enabled.
redux-form from erikras
MIT