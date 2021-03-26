openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rci

react-code-input

by Konstantin Kulinicenko
3.10.1 (see all)

React component for entering and validating PIN code.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.4K

GitHub Stars

246

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Validated/Masked Input

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

react-code-input

React component for entering and validating PIN code.

CircleCI npm version codecov

Live example here

Installation

npm i --save react-code-input

Usage

Numeric input:

Numeric input

...
<ReactCodeInput type='number' fields={6} />
...

Text input:

Text input

...
<ReactCodeInput type='text' fields={6} />
...

Password input:

Password input

...
<ReactCodeInput type='password' fields={6} />
...

Numeric input with options:

Numeric input with options

import { reactCodeInput } from 'CodeInputField.scss'
...
const props = {
  className: reactCodeInput,
  inputStyle: {
    fontFamily: 'monospace',
    margin:  '4px',
    MozAppearance: 'textfield',
    width: '15px',
    borderRadius: '3px',
    fontSize: '14px',
    height: '26px',
    paddingLeft: '7px',
    backgroundColor: 'black',
    color: 'lightskyblue',
    border: '1px solid lightskyblue'
  },
  inputStyleInvalid: {
    fontFamily: 'monospace',
    margin:  '4px',
    MozAppearance: 'textfield',
    width: '15px',
    borderRadius: '3px',
    fontSize: '14px',
    height: '26px',
    paddingLeft: '7px',
    backgroundColor: 'black',
    color: 'red',
    border: '1px solid red'
  }
}
...
<ReactCodeInput type='number' fields={6} {...props}/>
...

Usage with next.js

import dynamic from 'next/dynamic';

const ReactCodeInput = dynamic(import('react-code-input'));
...
<ReactCodeInput type='number' fields={6} {...props}/>
...

Props:

PropertyTypeDescription
typestringOnly types like: text, number, password and tel are accepted.
fieldsnumberAllowed amount of characters to enter.
valuestringSetting the value of code input field.
placeholderstringSetting the placeholder of code input field.
namestringSetting the name of component.
onChangefuncFunction, which is called whenever there is a change of value in the input box.
touchfuncMarks the given fields as "touched" to show errors.
untouchfuncClears the "touched" flag for the given fields.
classNamestringAdd classname to the root element.
styleobjectSetting the styles of container element.
inputStyleobjectSetting the styles of each input field.
inputStyleInvalidobjectSetting the styles of each input field if isValid prop is false.
isValidboolReturns true if an input element contains valid data.
disabledboolWhen present, it specifies that the element should be disabled.
autoFocusboolSetup autofocus on the first input, true by default.
filterKeyCodesarrayFilter characters on key down.
filterCharsarrayFilter characters; default is ['-', '.']
filterCharsIsWhitelistboolfilterChars acts as blacklist if false, whitelist if true; false by default.
patternstringThe pattern prop specifies a regular expression that the element's value is checked against.
inputModestringThe inputMode prop tells the browser on devices with dynamic keyboards which keyboard to display.
autoCompletestringThe autoComplete prop specifies whether or not an input field should have autocomplete enabled.

Compatible with

redux-form from erikras

next.js from zeit

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Uncalibrated1 Rating0 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation

Alternatives

rnf
react-number-formatReact component to format numbers in an input or as a text.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
608K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
2Great Documentation
ri
react-imaskvanilla javascript input mask
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
70K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
react-text-maskInput mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
331K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Abandoned
cj
cleave.jsFormat input text content when you are typing...
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
195K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
12
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rm
react-maskedinputMasked <input/> React component
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
25K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Abandoned
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial