React component to display large sets of data in a scroll container.
<Cluster className="cluster" height={100} rowHeight={50}>
<span />
<span />
<span />
...
</Cluster>
The props types of the
Cluster component are:
type Props = {
children: Array<ReactElement>,
className: ?string,
height: number,
onIndexChange: ?Function,
onScrollChange: ?Function,
onScrollEnd: ?Function,
rowHeight: number,
};
There are 3 ways to hook into the component:
/**
* Called when the row index has changed.
*
* @param index {Number}
*/
function onIndexChange(index) {
}
/**
* Called when the cluster is scrolled.
*
* @param cluster {HTMLElement}
*/
function onScrollChange(cluster) {
}
/**
* Called when the cluster is scrolled near the end.
*/
function onScrollEnd() {
}
$ npm install
To start the server:
$ npm start
To run all tests:
$ npm test
Or you can run the linters, unit tests and check for type errors individually:
$ npm run test:lint
$ npm run test:unit
$ npm run test:flow # or ./node_modules/.bin/flow
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.
