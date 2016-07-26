React component to display large sets of data in a scroll container.

Usage

<Cluster className= "cluster" height={ 100 } rowHeight={ 50 }> < span /> < span /> < span /> ... </ Cluster >

The props types of the Cluster component are:

type Props = { children : Array <ReactElement>, className : ?string, height : number, onIndexChange : ? Function , onScrollChange : ? Function , onScrollEnd : ? Function , rowHeight : number, };

There are 3 ways to hook into the component:

function onIndexChange ( index ) { } function onScrollChange ( cluster ) { } function onScrollEnd ( ) { }

