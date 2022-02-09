VERSIONS

This plugin detects the width of any image container as well as the device pixel ratio density to load the optimal image size needed. Images are resized on-the-fly via the Cloudimage service, thus offering a comprehensive automated image optimization service.

When an image is first loaded on your website or mobile app, Cloudimage's resizing servers will download the origin image from the source, resize it for the client's screen size and deliver to your users through one or multiple Content Delivery Networks (CDNs). The generated image formats are cached in the CDN and will be delivered rocket fast on any subsequent request.

NOTE: Your original (master) images have to be stored on a server or storage bucket (S3, Google Cloud, Azure Blob...) reachable over HTTP or HTTPS by Cloudimage. If you want to upload your master images to Cloudimage, contact us at hello@cloudimage.io.

Demo

To see the Cloudimage Responsive plugin in action, please check out the Demo page. Play with your browser's window size and observe your Inspector's Network tab to see how Cloudimage delivers the optimal image size to your browser, hence accelerating the overall page loading time.

To use the Cloudimage Responsive plugin, you will need a Cloudimage token to deliver your images over CDN. Don't worry, it only takes seconds to get one by registering [here](https://www.cloudimage.io/en/register_page). Once your token is created, you can configure it as described below. This token allows you to use 25GB of image cache and 25GB of worldwide CDN traffic per month for free.

Step 1: Installation

using npm

$ npm install

Step 2: Initialize

After installing the react-cloudimage-responsive lib, simply initialize it with your token and the baseURL of your image storage with CloudimageProvider:

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import Img, { CloudimageProvider } from 'react-cloudimage-responsive' ; const cloudimageConfig = { token : 'demo' , baseURL : 'https://jolipage.airstore.io/' }; const App = () => { return ( < CloudimageProvider config = {cloudimageConfig} > < h1 > Simple demo of react-cloudimage-responsive </ h1 > < Img src = "img.jpg" alt = "Demo image" ratio = {1.5}/ > </ CloudimageProvider > ); }; render( < App /> , document.body);

Step 3: Implement it

Img component:

< Img src = "img.jpg" alt = "Demo image" ratio = {1.5}/ >

NOTE: "ratio" is recommended to prevent page layout jumping. The parameter is used to calculate image height to hold the image position while image is loading.

BackgroundImg component:

< BackgroundImg src = "img.jpg" > {'Your content...'} </ BackgroundImg >

Config

token

Type: String | Default: "demo" | required

Your Cloudimage customer token. Subscribe for a Cloudimage account to get one. The subscription takes less than a minute and is totally free.

customDomain

Type: String | Default: "cloudimage.io" | optional

If you use a custom CNAME for your cloudimage integration, you can set it here.

Note: this will disregard your token above as this should be built into the CNAME entry.

baseURL

Type: String | Default: "/" | optional

Your image folder on server, this alows to shorten your origin image URLs.

apiVersion

Type: String |Default: 'v7' | optional

Allow to use a specific version of API.

set a specific version of API

const cloudimageConfig = { token : 'demo' , baseURL : 'https://jolipage.airstore.io/' , apiVersion : 'v7' };

disable API version

const cloudimageConfig = { token : 'demo' , baseURL : 'https://jolipage.airstore.io/' , apiVersion : null };

doNotReplaceURL

Type: bool | Default: false

If set to true the plugin will only add query params to the given source of image.

lazyLoading

Type: Bool | Default: true | optional

Only images close to the client's viewport will be loaded, hence accelerating the page loading time. The plugin uses react-lazyload library to achieve it.

lazyLoadOffset

Type: Number/Array(Number) | Default: 100

Say if you want to preload a component even if it's 100px below the viewport (user have to scroll 100px more to see this component), you can set offset props to 100. On the other hand, if you want to delay loading a component even if it's top edge has already appeared at viewport, set offset to negative number.

Library supports horizontal lazy load out of the box. So when you provide this prop with number like 100 it will automatically set left edge offset to 100 and top edge to 100;

If you provide this prop with array like [100, 200], it will set left edge offset to 100 and top offset to 200.

params

Type: String | Default: 'org_if_sml=1' | optional

Applies default Cloudimage operations/ filters to your image, e.g. brightness, contrast, rotation... Multiple params can be applied, separated by " & " e.g. wat_scale=35&wat_gravity=northeast&wat_pad=10&grey=1

params: 'org_if_sml=1'

alternative syntax: type: Object

params: { org_if_sml : 1 , grey : 1 , ... }

Full cloudimage v7 documentation here.

placeholderBackground

Type: String | Default: '#f4f4f4' | optional

Placeholder coloured background while the image is loading or use it to set your custom placeholder image or gif

for example

placeholderBackground: "url('https://scaleflex.airstore.io/filerobot/red-loader.gif') 50% 50% no-repeat"

lowQualityPreview

Type: Object

lowQualityPreview.minImgWidth number (default: 400) - minimum width of an image to load a low-quality preview image

Example:

lowQualityPreview: { minImgWidth = 400 }

presets

Type: Object

Default:

const cloudimageConfig = { token : 'demo' , baseUrl : 'https://jolipage.airstore.io/' , ... presets: { xs : '(max-width: 575px)' , sm : '(min-width: 576px)' , md : '(min-width: 768px)' , lg : '(min-width: 992px)' , xl : '(min-width: 1200px)' } };

Breakpoints shortcuts to use in image size property, can be overridden.

limitFactor

Type: Number | Default: 100 | optional

Rounds up the size of an image to the nearest limitFactor value.

For example:

for an image with width 358px and limitFactor equal to 100 , the plugin will round up to 400px;

and limitFactor equal to , the plugin will round up to 400px; for an image with width 358px and limitFactor equal to 5, the plugin will round up to 360px.

devicePixelRatioList

Type: [Number,...] | Default: [1, 1.5, 2] | optional

List of supported device pixel ratios. If there is no need to support retina devices, you should set an empty array devicePixelRatioList: [] .

delay

Type: Number | optional

Delay for processing an image after rendering component.

NOTE: normally, the parameter is not needed but in some cases with integrating third-party libraries, it can fix wrong calculation of image container.

ImageSizeAttributes

Type: String | possible values: 'use', 'ignore', 'take-ratio' | Default: 'use'

If width and height attributes are set:

use - width & height attributes values will be used to calculate image size (according to user's DPR) and ratio.

take-ratio - width & height attributes values will be used only to calculate ratio.

ignore - width & height attributes will be ignored.

If width and height attributes are NOT set, image container size will be detected to calculate result image size (according to user's DPR)

Note: If only width or height attributes is set, ratio is going to be taken from ci-ratio image attribute

Image properties

src

Type: String | Default: undefined | required

Original image hosted on your web server. You can use absolute path or relative to the baseUrl in your config.

NOTES:

The plugin uses a special algorithm to detect the width of image container and set the image size accordingly. This is the recommended way of using the Cloudimage Responsive plugin.

onImgLoad

Type: function | Default: undefined

A function to be executed after the image is loaded

<Img src= "dino-reichmuth-1.jpg" onImgLoad={(params)=>{ console .log(params);}}/>

width

Type: String (e.g. 300px, 20vw) | Default: undefined

If set, the plugin will use width as fixed value and change only according to the device pixel ratio.

height

Type: String (e.g. 300px, 20vh) | Default: undefined

If it's set, the plugin will use height as fixed value and change only according to the device pixel ratio.

params

Type: String | Default: undefined | optional

You can apply any Cloudimage operations/filters to your image, like brightness, contrast, rotation, etc. Multiple parameters can be applied, separated by " & " e.g. wat_scale=35&wat_gravity=northeast&wat_pad=10&grey=1

params= "gray=1&bright=10"

alternative syntax: type: Object

params={{ bright : 10 , grey : 1 , ... }}

Full cloudimage v7 documentation here.

sizes

Type: Object | Default: undefined

{preset breakpoint (xs,sm, md,lg,xl) or media query + ' ' + image params}:

<Img src= "dino-reichmuth-1.jpg" sizes={{ '(max-width: 575px)' : { w : 400 , h : 150 }, '(min-width): 576px)' : { r : 1 }, '(min-width: 620px)' : { h : 560 }, '(min-width: 768px)' : { w : '50vw' }, '(min-width: 992px)' : { w : '55vw' , h : 300 }, '(min-width: 1200px)' : { w : 1200 } }}/>

You can drop some breakpoints, for example:

<Img src= "dino-reichmuth-1.jpg" sizes={{ sm : { w : 400 , h : 200 }, '(min-width: 620px)' : { w : 200 , h : 60 } }}/>

new experimental syntax

md: { w: '40vw', h: 350 } or md: { w: 250, h: '20vh' }

adds possibility to use fixed height or width and change dynamically other dimension

NOTE: if size is not set, the plugin uses a special algorithm to detect the width of image container and set the image size accordingly. This is the recommended way of using the Cloudimage Responsive plugin.

ratio

Type: Number | optional

It is recommended to set this parameter to prevent page layout jumping. It is used to calculate the image height to hold the position of the image while it is loading.

lazyLoading

Type: Bool | optional

It makes possible to disable lazyLoading on a per-image basis.

lazyLoadConfig

Type: Object | optional

The lazyLoad configuration to LazyLoad component.

To see the full Cloudimage documentation, click here.

Examples & workarounds

Browser support

Tested in all modern browsers and IE 11.

License

React Cloudimage Responsive is provided under the MIT License.