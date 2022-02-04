An analog clock for your React app.

Install by executing npm install react-clock or yarn add react-clock .

or . Import by adding import Clock from 'react-clock' .

. Use by adding <Clock /> .

Demo

A minimal demo page can be found in sample directory.

Online demo is also available!

Installation

Add React-Clock to your project by executing npm install react-clock or yarn add react-clock .

Usage

Here's an example of basic usage:

import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react' ; import Clock from 'react-clock' ; function MyApp ( ) { const [value, setValue] = useState( new Date ()); useEffect( () => { const interval = setInterval( () => setValue( new Date ()), 1000 ); return () => { clearInterval(interval); }; }, []); return ( < div > < p > Current time: </ p > < Clock value = {value} /> </ div > ); }

Custom styling

If you want to use default React-Clock styling to build upon it, you can import React-Clock's styles by using:

import 'react-clock/dist/Clock.css' ;

User guide

Clock

Displays a complete clock.

Props

Prop name Description Default value Example values className Class name(s) that will be added along with "react-clock" to the main React-Clock <time> element. n/a String: "class1 class2"

Array of strings: ["class1", "class2 class3"] formatHour Function called to override default formatting of hour marks. Can be used to use your own formatting function. (default formatter) (locale, hour) => formatHour(hour, 'HH') hourHandLength Hour hand length, in %. 50 80 hourHandOppositeLength The length of the part of an hour hand on the opposite side the hand is pointing to, in %. 10 20 hourHandWidth Hour hand width, in pixels. 4 3 hourMarksLength Hour marks length, in %. 10 8 hourMarksWidth Hour marks width, in pixels. 3 2 locale Locale that should be used by the clock. Can be any IETF language tag. User's browser settings "hu-HU" minuteHandLength Minute hand length, in %. 70 80 minuteHandOppositeLength The length of the part of a minute hand on the opposite side the hand is pointing to, in %. 10 20 minuteHandWidth Minute hand width, in pixels. 2 3 minuteMarksLength Minute marks length, in %. 6 8 minuteMarksWidth Minute marks width, in pixels. 1 2 renderHourMarks Whether hour marks shall be rendered. true false renderMinuteHand Whether minute hand shall be rendered. true false renderMinuteMarks Whether minute marks shall be rendered. true false renderNumbers Whether numbers shall be rendered. false true renderSecondHand Whether second hand shall be rendered. true false secondHandLength Second hand length, in %. 90 80 secondHandOppositeLength The length of the part of a second hand on the opposite side the hand is pointing to, in %. 10 20 secondHandWidth Second hand width, in pixels. 1 2 size Clock size, in pixels. 150 250 value Clock value. Must be provided. n/a Date: new Date()

License

The MIT License.

Author