An analog clock for your React app.
npm install react-clock or
yarn add react-clock.
import Clock from 'react-clock'.
<Clock />.
A minimal demo page can be found in
sample directory.
Online demo is also available!
Add React-Clock to your project by executing
npm install react-clock or
yarn add react-clock.
Here's an example of basic usage:
import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import Clock from 'react-clock';
function MyApp() {
const [value, setValue] = useState(new Date());
useEffect(() => {
const interval = setInterval(() => setValue(new Date()), 1000);
return () => {
clearInterval(interval);
};
}, []);
return (
<div>
<p>Current time:</p>
<Clock value={value} />
</div>
);
}
If you want to use default React-Clock styling to build upon it, you can import React-Clock's styles by using:
import 'react-clock/dist/Clock.css';
Displays a complete clock.
|Prop name
|Description
|Default value
|Example values
|className
|Class name(s) that will be added along with
"react-clock" to the main React-Clock
<time> element.
|n/a
|formatHour
|Function called to override default formatting of hour marks. Can be used to use your own formatting function.
|(default formatter)
(locale, hour) => formatHour(hour, 'HH')
|hourHandLength
|Hour hand length, in %.
50
80
|hourHandOppositeLength
|The length of the part of an hour hand on the opposite side the hand is pointing to, in %.
10
20
|hourHandWidth
|Hour hand width, in pixels.
4
3
|hourMarksLength
|Hour marks length, in %.
10
8
|hourMarksWidth
|Hour marks width, in pixels.
3
2
|locale
|Locale that should be used by the clock. Can be any IETF language tag.
|User's browser settings
"hu-HU"
|minuteHandLength
|Minute hand length, in %.
70
80
|minuteHandOppositeLength
|The length of the part of a minute hand on the opposite side the hand is pointing to, in %.
10
20
|minuteHandWidth
|Minute hand width, in pixels.
2
3
|minuteMarksLength
|Minute marks length, in %.
6
8
|minuteMarksWidth
|Minute marks width, in pixels.
1
2
|renderHourMarks
|Whether hour marks shall be rendered.
true
false
|renderMinuteHand
|Whether minute hand shall be rendered.
true
false
|renderMinuteMarks
|Whether minute marks shall be rendered.
true
false
|renderNumbers
|Whether numbers shall be rendered.
false
true
|renderSecondHand
|Whether second hand shall be rendered.
true
false
|secondHandLength
|Second hand length, in %.
90
80
|secondHandOppositeLength
|The length of the part of a second hand on the opposite side the hand is pointing to, in %.
10
20
|secondHandWidth
|Second hand width, in pixels.
1
2
|size
|Clock size, in pixels.
150
250
|value
|Clock value. Must be provided.
|n/a
|Date:
new Date()
The MIT License.
|
Wojciech Maj
kontakt@wojtekmaj.pl
https://wojtekmaj.pl
I have tried react-clock. It’s just a classic analog watch face for the application. Nothing fancy about it it will be great if there are multiple watch face selections available by default because most people prefer digital over analog when it comes to the time in an application - it’s easy to use but customization is hard - it should come in handy