rc

react-clock

by Wojciech Maj
3.0.0 (see all)

An analog clock for your React app.

Overview

Downloads/wk

57.7K

GitHub Stars

197

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Clock

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Read All Reviews
sajinimarychandy

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

npm downloads CI dependencies dev dependencies tested with jest

React-Clock

An analog clock for your React app.

tl;dr

  • Install by executing npm install react-clock or yarn add react-clock.
  • Import by adding import Clock from 'react-clock'.
  • Use by adding <Clock />.

Demo

A minimal demo page can be found in sample directory.

Online demo is also available!

Installation

Add React-Clock to your project by executing npm install react-clock or yarn add react-clock.

Usage

Here's an example of basic usage:

import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import Clock from 'react-clock';

function MyApp() {
  const [value, setValue] = useState(new Date());

  useEffect(() => {
    const interval = setInterval(() => setValue(new Date()), 1000);

    return () => {
      clearInterval(interval);
    };
  }, []);

  return (
    <div>
      <p>Current time:</p>
      <Clock value={value} />
    </div>
  );
}

Custom styling

If you want to use default React-Clock styling to build upon it, you can import React-Clock's styles by using:

import 'react-clock/dist/Clock.css';

User guide

Clock

Displays a complete clock.

Props

Prop nameDescriptionDefault valueExample values
classNameClass name(s) that will be added along with "react-clock" to the main React-Clock <time> element.n/a
  • String: "class1 class2"
  • Array of strings: ["class1", "class2 class3"]
formatHourFunction called to override default formatting of hour marks. Can be used to use your own formatting function.(default formatter)(locale, hour) => formatHour(hour, 'HH')
hourHandLengthHour hand length, in %.5080
hourHandOppositeLengthThe length of the part of an hour hand on the opposite side the hand is pointing to, in %.1020
hourHandWidthHour hand width, in pixels.43
hourMarksLengthHour marks length, in %.108
hourMarksWidthHour marks width, in pixels.32
localeLocale that should be used by the clock. Can be any IETF language tag.User's browser settings"hu-HU"
minuteHandLengthMinute hand length, in %.7080
minuteHandOppositeLengthThe length of the part of a minute hand on the opposite side the hand is pointing to, in %.1020
minuteHandWidthMinute hand width, in pixels.23
minuteMarksLengthMinute marks length, in %.68
minuteMarksWidthMinute marks width, in pixels.12
renderHourMarksWhether hour marks shall be rendered.truefalse
renderMinuteHandWhether minute hand shall be rendered.truefalse
renderMinuteMarksWhether minute marks shall be rendered.truefalse
renderNumbersWhether numbers shall be rendered.falsetrue
renderSecondHandWhether second hand shall be rendered.truefalse
secondHandLengthSecond hand length, in %.9080
secondHandOppositeLengthThe length of the part of a second hand on the opposite side the hand is pointing to, in %.1020
secondHandWidthSecond hand width, in pixels.12
sizeClock size, in pixels.150250
valueClock value. Must be provided.n/aDate: new Date()

License

The MIT License.

Author

Wojciech Maj
kontakt@wojtekmaj.pl
https://wojtekmaj.pl

Sajini Mary ChandyPune40 Ratings30 Reviews
1 month ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I have tried react-clock. It’s just a classic analog watch face for the application. Nothing fancy about it it will be great if there are multiple watch face selections available by default because most people prefer digital over analog when it comes to the time in an application - it’s easy to use but customization is hard - it should come in handy

1
riginoommen

