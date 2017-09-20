openbase logo
rc

react-clipboard

by Nick Williams
1.3.2 (see all)

Component to allow user to easily copy text to clipboard

Documentation
Downloads/wk

245

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Clipboard

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-clipboard

Component to allow the user to easily copy text. Based on the idea from Trello, described in this StackOverflow question: How does Trello access the user's clipboard?

Install

npm install react-clipboard --save

#or...

yarn add react-clipboard

Usage

See the example. Or play with a working example: https://codesandbox.io/s/24wyl020wp.

Props

propTypes : {
  value : React.PropTypes.string.isRequired, // the value to be copied
  className : React.PropTypes.string, // class to apply to the <textarea />
  style : React.PropTypes.object, // styles if you'd like to override the defaults
  onCopy : React.PropTypes.func // callback for when value is copied
}

Further info

This component renders a textarea, whose value is the value prop. On keydown, if the user hasn't currently selected any text on the page and the cmd or ctrl key is pressed, then the textarea is focussed and the text inside it is selected. When the user hits the c key, the text inside the textarea is copied.

Inline styling is used to visibly hide the textarea (this can be overriden via the style prop mentioned above)

