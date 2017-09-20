Component to allow the user to easily copy text. Based on the idea from Trello, described in this StackOverflow question: How does Trello access the user's clipboard?

Install

npm install react-clipboard --save yarn add react-clipboard

Usage

See the example. Or play with a working example: https://codesandbox.io/s/24wyl020wp.

Props

propTypes : { value : React.PropTypes.string.isRequired, className : React.PropTypes.string, style : React.PropTypes.object, onCopy : React.PropTypes.func }

Further info

This component renders a textarea, whose value is the value prop. On keydown, if the user hasn't currently selected any text on the page and the cmd or ctrl key is pressed, then the textarea is focussed and the text inside it is selected. When the user hits the c key, the text inside the textarea is copied.