A React component that selects the text / elements contained within when they're clicked.

install

npm install --save @ mapbox / react - click - to - select

use

<ClickToSelect> this text will be selected when clicked < /ClickToSelect>

By default ClickToSelect contains the children within a span element, but you can use a div instead:

<ClickToSelect containerElement= "div" > < p > this text will be selected when clicked </ p > </ ClickToSelect >

You can pass a function that will be called when text is selected. This is useful for doing things like showing a tooltip with a prompt to copy.

<ClickToSelect onSelect={myFunc}> < p > this text will be selected when clicked </ p > </ ClickToSelect >

This avoids React warnings: