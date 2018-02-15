Enhance a React component with a Higher Order Component that provides click outside detection.
Note: React 0.14 required for version >= 2.x. This assumes
react and
react-dom is installed in your project. Continue using version 1.x for React
0.13 support.
Note: Use version >= 2.3.0 to get rid of
React.createClass
warnings in React 15.5.
Installation:
npm install react-click-outside
Some component that you wish to enhance with click outside detection:
const createReactClass = require('create-react-class');
const enhanceWithClickOutside = require('react-click-outside');
const React = require('react');
const Dropdown = createReactClass({
getInitialState() {
return {
isOpened: false,
};
},
handleClickOutside() {
this.toggle();
},
toggle() {
this.setState({ isOpened: !this.state.isOpened });
},
render() {
...
},
});
module.exports = enhanceWithClickOutside(Dropdown);
Note: There will be no error thrown if
handleClickOutside is not
implemented.
wrappedRef prop
Use the
wrappedRef prop to get access to the wrapped component instance. For
example:
// Inside a component's render method
<Dropdown
wrappedRef={instance => { this.toggle = instance.toggle; }}
/>
// Now you can call toggle externally
this.toggle();
The
enhanceWithClickOutside function wraps the provided component in another
component that registers a click handler on
document for the event capturing
phase. Using the event capturing phase prevents elements with a click handler
that calls
stopPropagation from cancelling the click event that would
eventually trigger the component's
handleClickOutside function.
There are some mixins that provide click outside detection functionality, but
they prevent the component from implementing the
componentDidMount and
componentWillUnmount life cycle hooks. I recommend not using a mixin for this
case.
If the
handleClickOutside handler is not firing on iOS, try adding the
cursor: pointer css style to the
<body> element. There are many ways to
achieve this, here is just one example:
if ('ontouchstart' in document.documentElement) {
document.body.style.cursor = 'pointer';
}
If your app already has a way for mobile detection (e.g. Modernizr), you may want to use that instead.
See issue #4 for a discussion.