by @sonsoleslp

Long press event for react. Click and hold wrapper component.

Detect when a DOM element has been pressed for the amount of time you specify. http://sonsoleslp.github.io/react-click-n-hold/

Example usage

First install the component

npm install --save react-click-n-hold

Then use the component in your app

import React from 'react' ; import ClickNHold from 'react-click-n-hold' ; export default class Example extends React . Component { start(e){ console .log( 'START' ); } end(e, enough){ console .log( 'END' ); console .log(enough ? 'Click released after enough time' : 'Click released too soon' ); } clickNHold(e){ console .log( 'CLICK AND HOLD' ); } render(){ return ( < ClickNHold time = {2} // Time to keep pressing. Default is 2 onStart = {this.start} // Start callback onClickNHold = {this.clickNHold} // Timeout callback onEnd = {this.end} > // Click release callback < button > Click and hold </ button > </ ClickNHold > ); } }

Styling animation: This component does not provide css for pressing effects

However, during press, .cnh_holding is applied to the wrapper, allowing the user to animate the transition using css

Below is an example of styling; the one used in the demo

@-webkit-keyframes fill { to { background-size: 100 % 0 ; } } @keyframes fill { to { background-size: 100 % 0 ; } } //The wrapper has the .cnh_holding class while the button is being pressed .cnh_holding button { background: -webkit-linear-gradient( white , white) rgb(255,215,235) no -repeat 0 0 ; background: linear-gradient( white , white) rgb(255,215,235) no -repeat 0 0 ; mix-blend-mode: multiply; background-size: 100 % 100 %; -webkit-animation: fill 2s forwards; animation: fill 2s forwards; }

Run locally

npm install react-click-n-hold npm run dev

Open localhost:8080