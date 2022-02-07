~700B React Click Away Listener

Installation

yarn add react-click-away-listener

It's quite small in size! Just minified, or minified & gzipp’d.

in size! Just minified, or minified & gzipp’d. It's built with TypeScript .

. It works with React Portals (v2.0.0 onwards).

It supports mouse, touch and focus events.

Usage

import ClickAwayListener from 'react-click-away-listener' ; const App = () => { const handleClickAway = () => { console .log( 'Maybe close the popup' ); }; return ( < div id = "app" > < ClickAwayListener onClickAway = {handleClickAway} > < div > Triggers whenever a click event is registered outside this div element </ div > </ ClickAwayListener > </ div > ); };

Caveats

v2.0.0 has breaking changes which uses the React.Children.only API.

Thus, the following caveats apply for the children of the <ClickAwayListener> component:

You may pass only one child to the <ClickAwayListener> component. You may not pass plain text nodes to the <ClickAwayListener> component.

Violating the above caveats will result in the following error:

Error : Element type is invalid: expected a string ( for built- in components) or a class / function ( for composite components ) but got : undefined . You likely forgot to export your component from the file it ' s defined in , or you might have mixed up default and named imports . Check the render method of ` ClickAwayListener `.

If you have multiple child components to pass, you can simply wrap them around a React Fragment like so:

<ClickAwayListener onClickAway={handleClickAway}> <> < p > First paragraph </ p > < button > Example Button </ button > < p > Second paragraph </ p > </> </ ClickAwayListener >

Or if you only have text nodes, you can also wrap them in a React Fragment like so:

<ClickAwayListener onClickAway={handleClickAway}> <> First text node Second text node </> </ ClickAwayListener >

Props

Name Type Default Description onClickAway (event) => void Fires when a user clicks outside the click away component mouseEvent 'click' |

'mousedown' |

'mouseup' 'click' The mouse event type that gets fired on ClickAway touchEvent 'touchstart' |

'touchend' 'touchend' The touch event type that gets fired on ClickAway focusEvent 'focusin' |

'focusout' 'focusin' The focus event type that gets fired on ClickAway

Examples

LICENSE

MIT