rca

react-click-away-listener

by Ademola.
2.0.5 (see all)

🐾 Tiny React Click Away Listener built with React Hooks

Readme

~700B React Click Away Listener

npm Coverage Status Test downloads/month npm bundle size pullrequest firsttimersonly

Installation

yarn add react-click-away-listener
  • It's quite small in size! Just Bundlephobia minified, or Bundlephobia minified & gzipp’d.
  • It's built with TypeScript.
  • It works with React Portals (v2.0.0 onwards).
  • It supports mouse, touch and focus events.

Usage

import ClickAwayListener from 'react-click-away-listener';

const App = () => {
    const handleClickAway = () => {
        console.log('Maybe close the popup');
    };

    return (
        <div id="app">
            <ClickAwayListener onClickAway={handleClickAway}>
                <div> Triggers whenever a click event is registered outside this div element </div>
            </ClickAwayListener>
        </div>
    );
};

Caveats

v2.0.0 has breaking changes which uses the React.Children.only API.

Thus, the following caveats apply for the children of the <ClickAwayListener> component:

  1. You may pass only one child to the <ClickAwayListener> component.
  2. You may not pass plain text nodes to the <ClickAwayListener> component.

Violating the above caveats will result in the following error:

Error: Element type is invalid: expected a string (for built-in components) or a class/function (for composite components) but got: undefined. You likely forgot to export your component from the file it's defined in, or you might have mixed up default and named imports.

Check the render method of `ClickAwayListener`.

If you have multiple child components to pass, you can simply wrap them around a React Fragment like so:

// Assume the `handleClickAway` function is defined.
<ClickAwayListener onClickAway={handleClickAway}>
  <>
    <p>First paragraph</p>
    <button>Example Button</button>
    <p>Second paragraph</p>
  </>
</ClickAwayListener>

Or if you only have text nodes, you can also wrap them in a React Fragment like so:

// Assume the `handleClickAway` function is defined.
<ClickAwayListener onClickAway={handleClickAway}>
  <>
    First text node
    Second text node
  </>
</ClickAwayListener>

Props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
onClickAway(event) => voidFires when a user clicks outside the click away component
mouseEvent'click' |
'mousedown' |
'mouseup'		'click'The mouse event type that gets fired on ClickAway
touchEvent'touchstart' |
'touchend'		'touchend'The touch event type that gets fired on ClickAway
focusEvent'focusin' |
'focusout'		'focusin'The focus event type that gets fired on ClickAway

Examples

LICENSE

MIT

