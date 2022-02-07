yarn add react-click-away-listener
import ClickAwayListener from 'react-click-away-listener';
const App = () => {
const handleClickAway = () => {
console.log('Maybe close the popup');
};
return (
<div id="app">
<ClickAwayListener onClickAway={handleClickAway}>
<div> Triggers whenever a click event is registered outside this div element </div>
</ClickAwayListener>
</div>
);
};
v2.0.0 has breaking changes which uses the
React.Children.only API.
Thus, the following caveats apply for the
children of the
<ClickAwayListener> component:
Violating the above caveats will result in the following error:
Error: Element type is invalid: expected a string (for built-in components) or a class/function (for composite components) but got: undefined. You likely forgot to export your component from the file it's defined in, or you might have mixed up default and named imports.
Check the render method of `ClickAwayListener`.
If you have multiple child components to pass, you can simply wrap them around a React Fragment like so:
// Assume the `handleClickAway` function is defined.
<ClickAwayListener onClickAway={handleClickAway}>
<>
<p>First paragraph</p>
<button>Example Button</button>
<p>Second paragraph</p>
</>
</ClickAwayListener>
Or if you only have text nodes, you can also wrap them in a React Fragment like so:
// Assume the `handleClickAway` function is defined.
<ClickAwayListener onClickAway={handleClickAway}>
<>
First text node
Second text node
</>
</ClickAwayListener>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|onClickAway
|(event) => void
|Fires when a user clicks outside the click away component
|mouseEvent
|'click' |
'mousedown' |
'mouseup'
|'click'
|The mouse event type that gets fired on ClickAway
|touchEvent
|'touchstart' |
'touchend'
|'touchend'
|The touch event type that gets fired on ClickAway
|focusEvent
|'focusin' |
'focusout'
|'focusin'
|The focus event type that gets fired on ClickAway
MIT