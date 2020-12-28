A component to manage application updates.
$ npm install --save react-clear-cache
This will generate
meta.json file. This will have the version key with the latest build.
{
"prebuild": "npm run generate-build-meta",
"generate-build-meta": "./node_modules/react-clear-cache/bin/cli.js"
}
Context API:
import * as React from 'react';
import { ClearCacheProvider, useClearCacheCtx } from 'react-clear-cache';
const App: React.FC<{}> = () => {
const { isLatestVersion, emptyCacheStorage } = useClearCacheCtx();
return (
<div>
{!isLatestVersion && (
<p>
<a
href="#"
onClick={e => {
e.preventDefault();
emptyCacheStorage();
}}
>
Update version
</a>
</p>
)}
</div>
);
};
ReactDOM.render(
<ClearCacheProvider duration={5000}>
<App />
</ClearCacheProvider>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
render props:
import * as React from 'react';
import ClearCache from 'react-clear-cache';
const App: React.FC<{}> = () => {
return (
<div>
<ClearCache>
{({ isLatestVersion, emptyCacheStorage }) => (
<div>
{!isLatestVersion && (
<p>
<a
href="#"
onClick={e => {
e.preventDefault();
emptyCacheStorage();
}}
>
Update version
</a>
</p>
)}
</div>
)}
</ClearCache>
</div>
);
};
export default App;
hooks:
import * as React from 'react';
import { useClearCache } from 'react-clear-cache';
const App: React.FC<{}> = () => {
const { isLatestVersion, emptyCacheStorage } = useClearCache();
return (
<div>
{!isLatestVersion && (
<p>
<a
href="#"
onClick={e => {
e.preventDefault();
emptyCacheStorage();
}}
>
Update version
</a>
</p>
)}
</div>
);
};
export default App;
duration: number
You can set the duration when to fetch for new updates.
auto: boolean
Set to true to auto-reload the page whenever an update is available.
loading: boolean
A boolean that indicates whether the request is in flight
isLatestVersion: boolean
A boolean that indicates if the user has the latest version.
emptyCacheStorage: () => void
This function empty the CacheStorage and reloads the page.
MIT © noahjohn9259
In package.json, set
main to
src/index.js.
Run
npm start in root directory. It will build and watch if there are changes made.
cd example and run
npm start. It will run the demo application.
If you are done making changes, reset
main to
dist/index.js in package.json.