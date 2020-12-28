A component to manage application updates.

Demo

Fetched on window focus

Stop fetching on window blur

Demo

See demo

Install

$ npm install --save react-clear-cache

Add script in package.json

This will generate meta.json file. This will have the version key with the latest build.

{ "prebuild" : "npm run generate-build-meta" , "generate-build-meta" : "./node_modules/react-clear-cache/bin/cli.js" }

Usage

Using Context API :

import * as React from 'react'; import { ClearCacheProvider, useClearCacheCtx } from 'react-clear-cache'; const App: React.FC<{}> = () => { const { isLatestVersion, emptyCacheStorage } = useClearCacheCtx(); return ( <div> {!isLatestVersion && ( <p> <a href="#" onClick={e => { e.preventDefault(); emptyCacheStorage(); }} > Update version </a> </p> )} </div> ); }; ReactDOM.render( <ClearCacheProvider duration={5000}> <App /> </ClearCacheProvider>, document.getElementById('root') );

Using render props :

import * as React from 'react'; import ClearCache from 'react-clear-cache'; const App: React.FC<{}> = () => { return ( <div> <ClearCache> {({ isLatestVersion, emptyCacheStorage }) => ( <div> {!isLatestVersion && ( <p> <a href="#" onClick={e => { e.preventDefault(); emptyCacheStorage(); }} > Update version </a> </p> )} </div> )} </ClearCache> </div> ); }; export default App;

Using hooks :

import * as React from 'react'; import { useClearCache } from 'react-clear-cache'; const App: React.FC<{}> = () => { const { isLatestVersion, emptyCacheStorage } = useClearCache(); return ( <div> {!isLatestVersion && ( <p> <a href="#" onClick={e => { e.preventDefault(); emptyCacheStorage(); }} > Update version </a> </p> )} </div> ); }; export default App;

Props

duration : number

You can set the duration when to fetch for new updates.

auto : boolean

Set to true to auto-reload the page whenever an update is available.

Render props

loading : boolean

A boolean that indicates whether the request is in flight

isLatestVersion : boolean

A boolean that indicates if the user has the latest version.

emptyCacheStorage : () => void

This function empty the CacheStorage and reloads the page.

Contributors

License

MIT © noahjohn9259

Development

In package.json, set main to src/index.js . Run npm start in root directory. It will build and watch if there are changes made. cd example and run npm start . It will run the demo application.

Note