openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rcc

react-clear-cache

by Noah John Ucab
1.4.12 (see all)

A component to manage application updates.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.7K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Poor Documentation

Readme

react-clear-cache

A component to manage application updates.

NPM JavaScript Style Guide

Demo

  • Fetched on window focus
  • Stop fetching on window blur

Demo

See demo

Install

$ npm install --save react-clear-cache

Add script in package.json

This will generate meta.json file. This will have the version key with the latest build.

{
  "prebuild": "npm run generate-build-meta",
  "generate-build-meta": "./node_modules/react-clear-cache/bin/cli.js"
}

Usage

Using Context API:

import * as React from 'react';

import { ClearCacheProvider, useClearCacheCtx } from 'react-clear-cache';

const App: React.FC<{}> = () => {
  const { isLatestVersion, emptyCacheStorage } = useClearCacheCtx();
  return (
    <div>
      {!isLatestVersion && (
        <p>
          <a
            href="#"
            onClick={e => {
              e.preventDefault();
              emptyCacheStorage();
            }}
          >
            Update version
          </a>
        </p>
      )}
    </div>
  );
};

ReactDOM.render(
  <ClearCacheProvider duration={5000}>
    <App />
  </ClearCacheProvider>,
  document.getElementById('root')
);

Using render props:

import * as React from 'react';

import ClearCache from 'react-clear-cache';

const App: React.FC<{}> = () => {
  return (
    <div>
      <ClearCache>
        {({ isLatestVersion, emptyCacheStorage }) => (
          <div>
            {!isLatestVersion && (
              <p>
                <a
                  href="#"
                  onClick={e => {
                    e.preventDefault();
                    emptyCacheStorage();
                  }}
                >
                  Update version
                </a>
              </p>
            )}
          </div>
        )}
      </ClearCache>
    </div>
  );
};

export default App;

Using hooks:

import * as React from 'react';

import { useClearCache } from 'react-clear-cache';

const App: React.FC<{}> = () => {
  const { isLatestVersion, emptyCacheStorage } = useClearCache();
  return (
    <div>
      {!isLatestVersion && (
        <p>
          <a
            href="#"
            onClick={e => {
              e.preventDefault();
              emptyCacheStorage();
            }}
          >
            Update version
          </a>
        </p>
      )}
    </div>
  );
};

export default App;

Props

duration: number

You can set the duration when to fetch for new updates.

auto: boolean

Set to true to auto-reload the page whenever an update is available.

Render props

loading: boolean

A boolean that indicates whether the request is in flight

isLatestVersion: boolean

A boolean that indicates if the user has the latest version.

emptyCacheStorage: () => void

This function empty the CacheStorage and reloads the page.

Contributors

  1. noahjohn9259

License

MIT © noahjohn9259

Development

  1. In package.json, set main to src/index.js.

  2. Run npm start in root directory. It will build and watch if there are changes made.

  3. cd example and run npm start. It will run the demo application.

Note

If you are done making changes, reset main to dist/index.js in package.json.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
codefist1 Rating0 Reviews
October 27, 2020
Poor Documentation

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial