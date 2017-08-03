openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-classy

by inturn
0.4.10 (see all)

React styling. Plain and simple.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Classy logo

npm version npm downloads build status dependency status devdependency status


Table of Contents

Install

npm install react-classy

Getting Started

Classy makes styling React components composable, extensible, and simple. Implementation requires only 3 steps:

  1. Import react-classy into your React component module
  2. Decorate your React component class with @Classy.
  3. Assign a CSS string to a static style prop on your React component class.

The styles defined on your React component will get automatically injected into the DOM right before your component mounts. Check out some examples of basic and advanced usage in the next section.

Usage

Basic

import React, { Component } from 'react';
// Import Classy
import Classy from 'react-classy';

// Decorate your component
@Classy
export default class Button extends Component {
  // Add your CSS styles
  static style = `
    .button {
      background: blue;
    }
  `
  render() {
    return (
      <button className="button">
        {this.props.children}
      </button>
    );
  }
}

Advanced

Classy is also highly customizable and supports asynchronous style rendering, custom middleware, and theming! In the next example, we'll demonstrate all of the aforementioned while creating a button that switches themes when clicked.

import React, { Component } from 'react';
// Import the decorator and utils modules
import Classy, { Utils } from 'react-classy';
// CSS pre-processor
import stylus from 'stylus';

@Classy({

  // Makes Classy play nice with react-hot-loader :)
  hot: true,

  // Logs component css to console
  debug: true,

  // Will access specified prop to load component styles
  // instead of default `style` prop
  styleProp: 'stylus'

})
export default class ToggleButton extends Component {

  render() {
    return <button {...this.props} />;
  }

  static defaultProps = {
    className: 'toggle-button toggle-button--default',
    children: 'Touch Me!',

    // Method that switches the component's theme.
    // Will toggle from 'light' to 'dark' and vice versa.
    onClick: function switchTheme(e) {
      let { name } = ToggleButton;
      let theme = Utils.getTheme(name);
      theme = 'dark' === theme ? 'light' : 'dark';
      Utils.setTheme(name, theme);
    }

  }

  // Let's define our themes as a static.
  // This makes it easy for others to modify a component's theme(s)
  // via class extension.
  static theme = {
    light: {
      textColor: '#a24bcf',
      background: 'transparent',
      borderRadius: '30px'
    },
    dark: {
      textColor: '#fff',
      background: '#4b79cf',
      borderRadius: '4px'
    }
  }

  // Instead of a hard-coding your CSS,
  // you can assign a method that returns Promise that fulfills a CSS string.
  // Our default theme is set via rest param.
  static stylus(theme=ToggleButton.theme.light) {
    let styl = `

    .toggle-button

      &--default
        color: convert($theme.textColor)
        background: convert($theme.background)
        border: 1px solid convert($theme.textColor)
        border-radius: convert($theme.borderRadius)
        outline: none
        padding: 20px
        font-size: 18px
        font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', helvetica, sans-serif
        transition: transform .3s ease

        &:hover
          cursor: pointer

        &:focus
          transform: translateY(4px)

    `;
    // Finally, let's use our Stylus middleware to render actual CSS
    // and return it with a Promise
    return new Promise((yep, nope) => stylus(styl.trim())
      .define('$theme', theme, true)
      .render((err, css) => err ? nope(err) : yep(css))
    );
  }

}

Decorator options and utility methods are comprehensively documented in the next section.

API

Decorator

@Classy([options])

A class decorator will automatically inject styles into the DOM before your ReactComponent instance mounts.

Example:

// ES2016
@Classy
export default class MyComponent extends React.Component { ... }

// ES2015
class MyComponent extends React.Component { ... }
export default Classy(MyComponent);

// ES5
var MyComponent = React.createClass({ ... });
module.exports = Classy(MyComponent);
options

Type: Object

Default: see below

An object that allows you to customize your Classy component settings. All settings are optional. See defaults below.

options.debug

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Logs rendered cssText to debug console whens component styles are updated

options.hot

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Applies two effects:

  • Replaces internal ref to the component if it gets hot-loaded
  • Component never uses cached cssText
options.styleProp

Type: String

Default: style

Component prop to access for getting styles

options.themeProp

Type: String

Default: themes

Component prop to access for getting themes

options.alias

Type: String

Default: <ReactComponent>.name

Key under which Classy identifies your component. If not specified, your ReactComponent's constructor.name will be used.

options.elemId

Type: String

Default: alias + '_' + Utils.genHash()

Example: MyButton_fxhhf

ID prop for component <style> tag. Uses options.alias plus a 5 character hash (separated by an underscore) to prevent unintentional id attribute collisions.

options.elemProps

Type: String

Default: { type: 'text/css' }

Other props to apply to component <style> tag

options.appendTo

Type: String

Default: head

Element to append component <style> tag to

Utils

#setTheme(alias [, theme, force=false])

Updates component styles with specified theme object

alias

Type: String

Key under which Classy identifies your component. (See decorator options)

theme

Type: String

Component theme to use

force

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Re-render theme if already applied

#getTheme(alias)

Return: Object

Gets the current theme applied to a component (Convenience method for State.getComponentState(...).currentTheme).

alias

Type: String

Key under which Classy identifies your component. (See decorator options)

#updateStyle(alias)

Return: Promise

Creates a component's <style> tag and/or updates its cssText.

alias

Type: String

Key under which Classy identifies your component. (See decorator options)

#removeStyle(alias)

Return: Promise

Removes a component's <style> tag.

alias

Type: String

Key under which Classy identifies your component. (See decorator options)

#getComponentState(alias)

Return: Object

Gets a component's Classy state object.

alias

Type: String

Key under which Classy identifies your component. (See decorator options)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial