Table of Contents

Install

npm install react-classy

Getting Started

Classy makes styling React components composable, extensible, and simple. Implementation requires only 3 steps:

Import react-classy into your React component module Decorate your React component class with @Classy . Assign a CSS string to a static style prop on your React component class.

The styles defined on your React component will get automatically injected into the DOM right before your component mounts. Check out some examples of basic and advanced usage in the next section.

Usage

Basic

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Classy from 'react-classy' ; @Classy export default class Button extends Component { static style = ` .button { background: blue; } ` render() { return ( < button className = "button" > {this.props.children} </ button > ); } }

Advanced

Classy is also highly customizable and supports asynchronous style rendering, custom middleware, and theming! In the next example, we'll demonstrate all of the aforementioned while creating a button that switches themes when clicked.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Classy, { Utils } from 'react-classy' ; import stylus from 'stylus' ; @Classy({ hot : true , debug : true , styleProp : 'stylus' }) export default class ToggleButton extends Component { render() { return < button { ...this.props } /> ; } static defaultProps = { className: 'toggle-button toggle-button--default', children: 'Touch Me!', // Method that switches the component's theme. // Will toggle from 'light' to 'dark' and vice versa. onClick: function switchTheme(e) { let { name } = ToggleButton; let theme = Utils.getTheme(name); theme = 'dark' === theme ? 'light' : 'dark'; Utils.setTheme(name, theme); } } // Let's define our themes as a static. // This makes it easy for others to modify a component's theme(s) // via class extension. static theme = { light: { textColor: '#a24bcf', background: 'transparent', borderRadius: '30px' }, dark: { textColor: '#fff', background: '#4b79cf', borderRadius: '4px' } } // Instead of a hard-coding your CSS, // you can assign a method that returns Promise that fulfills a CSS string. // Our default theme is set via rest param. static stylus(theme=ToggleButton.theme.light) { let styl = ` .toggle-button &--default color: convert($theme.textColor) background: convert($theme.background) border: 1px solid convert($theme.textColor) border-radius: convert($theme.borderRadius) outline: none padding: 20px font-size: 18px font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', helvetica, sans-serif transition: transform .3s ease &:hover cursor: pointer &:focus transform: translateY(4px) `; // Finally, let's use our Stylus middleware to render actual CSS // and return it with a Promise return new Promise((yep, nope) => stylus(styl.trim()) .define('$theme', theme, true) .render((err, css) => err ? nope(err) : yep(css)) ); } }

Decorator options and utility methods are comprehensively documented in the next section.

API

Decorator

A class decorator will automatically inject styles into the DOM before your ReactComponent instance mounts.

Example:

@Classy export default class MyComponent extends React . Component { ... } class MyComponent extends React . Component { ... } export default Classy(MyComponent); var MyComponent = React.createClass({ ... }); module .exports = Classy(MyComponent);

options

Type: Object

Default: see below

An object that allows you to customize your Classy component settings. All settings are optional. See defaults below.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Logs rendered cssText to debug console whens component styles are updated

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Applies two effects:

Replaces internal ref to the component if it gets hot-loaded

Component never uses cached cssText

Type: String

Default: style

Component prop to access for getting styles

Type: String

Default: themes

Component prop to access for getting themes

Type: String

Default: <ReactComponent>.name

Key under which Classy identifies your component. If not specified, your ReactComponent's constructor.name will be used.

Type: String

Default: alias + '_' + Utils.genHash()

Example: MyButton_fxhhf

ID prop for component <style> tag. Uses options.alias plus a 5 character hash (separated by an underscore) to prevent unintentional id attribute collisions.

Type: String

Default: { type: 'text/css' }

Other props to apply to component <style> tag

Type: String

Default: head

Element to append component <style> tag to

Utils

Updates component styles with specified theme object

alias

Type: String

Key under which Classy identifies your component. (See decorator options)

theme

Type: String

Component theme to use

force

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Re-render theme if already applied

Return: Object

Gets the current theme applied to a component (Convenience method for State.getComponentState(...).currentTheme ).

alias

Type: String

Key under which Classy identifies your component. (See decorator options)

Return: Promise

Creates a component's <style> tag and/or updates its cssText.

alias

Type: String

Key under which Classy identifies your component. (See decorator options)

Return: Promise

Removes a component's <style> tag.

alias

Type: String

Key under which Classy identifies your component. (See decorator options)

Return: Object

Gets a component's Classy state object.

alias

Type: String

Key under which Classy identifies your component. (See decorator options)