rcb

react-clap-button

by Kiko Beats
1.2.12 (see all)

A Medium like clap button

Readme

See demo

A Medium like clap button. Based on Ohans Emmanuel CodePen, icon by Luis Durazo.

Install

$ npm install react-clap-button --save

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ClapButton from 'react-clap-button';

export default () => {

    const onCountChange = ({ count, countTotal }) => {

    };
    // All Props are Optional
    return (
        <ClapButton
            count={0}
            countTotal={0}
            maxCount={50}
            isClicked={false}
            onCountChange={onCountChange}
            iconComponent={props => <CustomIcon {...props} size={38} /> }
        />
    );
}

License

react-clap-button © Kiko Beats, released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Kiko Beats with help from contributors.

kikobeats.com · GitHub @Kiko Beats · Twitter @Kikobeats

