A Medium like clap button. Based on Ohans Emmanuel CodePen, icon by Luis Durazo.
$ npm install react-clap-button --save
import React from 'react';
import ClapButton from 'react-clap-button';
export default () => {
const onCountChange = ({ count, countTotal }) => {
};
// All Props are Optional
return (
<ClapButton
count={0}
countTotal={0}
maxCount={50}
isClicked={false}
onCountChange={onCountChange}
iconComponent={props => <CustomIcon {...props} size={38} /> }
/>
);
}
react-clap-button © Kiko Beats, released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Kiko Beats with help from contributors.
kikobeats.com · GitHub @Kiko Beats · Twitter @Kikobeats