A Medium like clap button. Based on Ohans Emmanuel CodePen, icon by Luis Durazo.

Install

$ npm install react-clap-button --save

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ClapButton from 'react-clap-button' ; export default () => { const onCountChange = ( { count, countTotal } ) => { }; return ( <ClapButton count={ 0 } countTotal={ 0 } maxCount={ 50 } isClicked={ false } onCountChange={onCountChange} iconComponent={ props => <CustomIcon {...props} size={ 38 } /> } /> ); }

License

react-clap-button © Kiko Beats, released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Kiko Beats with help from contributors.