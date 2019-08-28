Responsive and accessible clamping component with «Read more»/«Read less» buttons built for React.

Demo

React Clamp Lines

Install

npm i react-clamp-lines

Features

built for React with no dependencies

with no dependencies option for «Read more» and «Read less» buttons

customizable ellipsis text

customizable CSS classes

responsive

accessible

window resize event debounced — and why it's important If your web app uses JavaScript to accomplish taxing tasks, a debounce function is essential to ensuring a given task doesn't fire so often that it bricks browser performance.

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import ClampLines from 'react-clamp-lines' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( < ClampLines text = {text_to_clamp} id = "really-unique-id" lines = {4} ellipsis = "..." moreText = "Expand" lessText = "Collapse" className = "custom-class" innerElement = "p" /> ); } } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('clamp'));

The component and the or «Read more» button always have the clamp-lines and clamp-lines__button CSS classes respectively. In the example above the custom-class will be added to clamp-lines , so the output will be:

< div class = "clamp-lines custom-class" > < p id = "clamped-content-really-unique-id" aria-hidden = "true" > clamped text here... </ p > < button class = "clamp-lines__button" aria-controls = "clamped-content-really-unique-id" aria-expanded = "false" > Expand </ button > </ div >

API

List of all available props with their default values and description.

<ClampLines text={ String } id={ String } lines={ Number } ellipsis={ String } buttons={ Boolean } moreText={ String } lessText={ String } className={ String } delay={ Number } stopPropagation={ Boolean } innerElement={ String } />

prop required type default value description text * {String} Text you wish to clamp id * {String} Unique id (used for ARIA props) lines {Number} 3 Number of visible lines ellipsis {String} ... Text content for the ellipsis - will appear after the clamped lines buttons {Boolean} true The «Read more» and «Read less» buttons moreText {String} Read more «Read more» button value lessText {String} Read less «Read less» button value className {String} CSS class names added to component delay {Number} 300 Milliseconds, the function is waiting before being triggered, after it stops being called stopPropagation {Boolean} false Prevents the event from bubbling up the DOM tree when clicked on the «Read more» button innerElement {String} div Custom inner element for clamped text. This MUST be a block level element or styled as one.

License

Anyone is free to copy, modify, publish, use, compile, sell, or distribute this software, either in source code form or as a compiled binary, for any purpose, commercial or non-commercial, and by any means.

See Unlicense for full details.