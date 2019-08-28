Responsive and accessible clamping component with «Read more»/«Read less» buttons built for React.
npm i react-clamp-lines
React with no dependencies
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ClampLines from 'react-clamp-lines';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<ClampLines
text={text_to_clamp}
id="really-unique-id"
lines={4}
ellipsis="..."
moreText="Expand"
lessText="Collapse"
className="custom-class"
innerElement="p"
/>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('clamp'));
The component and the or «Read more» button always have the
clamp-lines and
clamp-lines__button CSS classes respectively. In the example above the
custom-class will be added to
clamp-lines, so the output will be:
<div class="clamp-lines custom-class">
<p
id="clamped-content-really-unique-id"
aria-hidden="true"
>
clamped text here...
</p>
<button
class="clamp-lines__button"
aria-controls="clamped-content-really-unique-id"
aria-expanded="false"
>
Expand
</button>
</div>
List of all available props with their default values and description.
<ClampLines
text={String}
id={String}
lines={Number}
ellipsis={String}
buttons={Boolean}
moreText={String}
lessText={String}
className={String}
delay={Number}
stopPropagation={Boolean}
innerElement={String}
/>
|prop
|required
|type
|default value
|description
|text
|*
|{String}
|Text you wish to clamp
|id
|*
|{String}
|Unique id (used for ARIA props)
|lines
|{Number}
3
|Number of visible lines
|ellipsis
|{String}
...
|Text content for the ellipsis - will appear after the clamped lines
|buttons
|{Boolean}
true
|The «Read more» and «Read less» buttons
|moreText
|{String}
Read more
|«Read more» button value
|lessText
|{String}
Read less
|«Read less» button value
|className
|{String}
|CSS class names added to component
|delay
|{Number}
300
|Milliseconds, the function is waiting before being triggered, after it stops being called
|stopPropagation
|{Boolean}
false
|Prevents the event from bubbling up the DOM tree when clicked on the «Read more» button
|innerElement
|{String}
div
|Custom inner element for clamped text. This MUST be a block level element or styled as one.
Anyone is free to copy, modify, publish, use, compile, sell, or distribute this software, either in source code form or as a compiled binary, for any purpose, commercial or non-commercial, and by any means.
See Unlicense for full details.