openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rcl

react-clamp-lines

by Zoltan Toth
3.0.2 (see all)

Responsive clamping component with Read more/Read less buttons built for React.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23K

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-clamp-lines

npm Snyk Vulnerabilities for npm package

Responsive and accessible clamping component with «Read more»/«Read less» buttons built for React.

react-clamp-lines

Demo

React Clamp Lines

Install

npm i react-clamp-lines

Features

  • built for React with no dependencies
  • option for «Read more» and «Read less» buttons
  • customizable ellipsis text
  • customizable CSS classes
  • responsive
  • accessible
  • window resize event debounced — and why it's important

    If your web app uses JavaScript to accomplish taxing tasks, a debounce function is essential to ensuring a given task doesn't fire so often that it bricks browser performance.

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ClampLines from 'react-clamp-lines';

class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <ClampLines
        text={text_to_clamp}
        id="really-unique-id"
        lines={4}
        ellipsis="..."
        moreText="Expand"
        lessText="Collapse"
        className="custom-class"
        innerElement="p"
      />
    );
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('clamp'));

The component and the or «Read more» button always have the clamp-lines and clamp-lines__button CSS classes respectively. In the example above the custom-class will be added to clamp-lines, so the output will be:

<div class="clamp-lines custom-class">
  <p 
    id="clamped-content-really-unique-id"
    aria-hidden="true"
  >
    clamped text here...
  </p>
  <button 
    class="clamp-lines__button"
    aria-controls="clamped-content-really-unique-id"
    aria-expanded="false"
  >
    Expand
  </button>
</div>

API

List of all available props with their default values and description.

<ClampLines
  text={String}
  id={String}
  lines={Number}
  ellipsis={String}
  buttons={Boolean}
  moreText={String}
  lessText={String}
  className={String}
  delay={Number}
  stopPropagation={Boolean}
  innerElement={String}
/>
proprequiredtypedefault valuedescription
text*{String}Text you wish to clamp
id*{String}Unique id (used for ARIA props)
lines{Number}3Number of visible lines
ellipsis{String}...Text content for the ellipsis - will appear after the clamped lines
buttons{Boolean}trueThe «Read more» and «Read less» buttons
moreText{String}Read more«Read more» button value
lessText{String}Read less«Read less» button value
className{String}CSS class names added to component
delay{Number}300Milliseconds, the function is waiting before being triggered, after it stops being called
stopPropagation{Boolean}falsePrevents the event from bubbling up the DOM tree when clicked on the «Read more» button
innerElement{String}divCustom inner element for clamped text. This MUST be a block level element or styled as one.

License

Anyone is free to copy, modify, publish, use, compile, sell, or distribute this software, either in source code form or as a compiled binary, for any purpose, commercial or non-commercial, and by any means.

See Unlicense for full details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial