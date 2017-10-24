install

Usage

Add CKEditor to your index.html from the cdn

< script src = "https://cdn.ckeditor.com/4.6.2/standard/ckeditor.js" > </ script >

or if you want a custom version of ckeditor

< script src = "assets/ckeditor/ckeditor.js" > </ script >

var CKEditor = require ( 'react-ckeditor-wrapper' ); class Example extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { content : 'content' , } } updateContent(value) { this .setState({ content :value}) } render() { return ( < CKEditor value = {this.state.content} onChange = {this.updateContent.bind(this)} /> ) } }

With custom config

render() { return ( < CKEditor value = {this.state.content} onChange = {this.updateContent.bind(this)} config = {{ readOnly: true }}/> ) }

Development

npm install npm start

API

props

name type default description value string Specifies the default value onChange function config object CKEditor config

Test Case

npm test npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

Deploy to npm

npm run pub

License

react-ckeditor-wrapper is released under the MIT license.