react-ckeditor-wrapper

by Team-Thinkshare
1.1.2 (see all)

CKEditor wrapper for react

Readme

react-ckeditor-wrapper

install

react-ckeditor-wrapper

Usage

Add CKEditor to your index.html from the cdn

    <script src="https://cdn.ckeditor.com/4.6.2/standard/ckeditor.js"></script>

or if you want a custom version of ckeditor

     <script src="assets/ckeditor/ckeditor.js"></script>

var CKEditor = require('react-ckeditor-wrapper');
 
class Example  extends Component {
    constructor(props) {
        super(props);
        this.state = {
        content: 'content',
        }
    }

    updateContent(value) {
        this.setState({content:value})
    }

    render() {
        return (<CKEditor 
        value={this.state.content} 
        onChange={this.updateContent.bind(this)} />)
    }
}

With custom config

    render() {
        return (<CKEditor 
        value={this.state.content} 
        onChange={this.updateContent.bind(this)} 
        config={{ readOnly: true }}/>)
    }

Development

npm install
npm start

API

props

name type default description
value string Specifies the default value
onChange function
config object CKEditor config

Test Case

npm test
npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

Deploy to npm

Because I am sure I will forget

npm run pub

License

react-ckeditor-wrapper is released under the MIT license.

