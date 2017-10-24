Add CKEditor to your index.html from the cdn
<script src="https://cdn.ckeditor.com/4.6.2/standard/ckeditor.js"></script>
or if you want a custom version of ckeditor
<script src="assets/ckeditor/ckeditor.js"></script>
var CKEditor = require('react-ckeditor-wrapper');
class Example extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
content: 'content',
}
}
updateContent(value) {
this.setState({content:value})
}
render() {
return (<CKEditor
value={this.state.content}
onChange={this.updateContent.bind(this)} />)
}
}
With custom config
render() {
return (<CKEditor
value={this.state.content}
onChange={this.updateContent.bind(this)}
config={{ readOnly: true }}/>)
}
npm install
npm start
|name
|type
|default
|description
|value
|string
|Specifies the default value
|onChange
|function
|config
|object
|CKEditor config
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
Because I am sure I will forget
npm run pub
react-ckeditor-wrapper is released under the MIT license.