React component for CKEditor

Installation

Usage

import CKEditor from "react-ckeditor-component" ; class Example extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .updateContent = this .updateContent.bind( this ); this .state = { content : 'content' , } } updateContent(newContent) { this .setState({ content : newContent }) } onChange(evt){ console .log( "onChange fired with event info: " , evt); var newContent = evt.editor.getData(); this .setState({ content : newContent }) } onBlur(evt){ console .log( "onBlur event called with event info: " , evt); } afterPaste(evt){ console .log( "afterPaste event called with event info: " , evt); } render() { return ( < CKEditor activeClass = "p10" content = {this.state.content} events = {{ " blur " : this.onBlur , " afterPaste " : this.afterPaste , " change " : this.onChange }} /> ) } }

The package also includes an in-built example under the /example folder. Run the sample application by cloning project and running npm start.

Props

name type default mandatory description content any No Default value to be set in CKEditor onChange (Deprecated) function No Deprecated in v1.0.6. Is now handled via events prop. config object No Configs to be passed in CKEditor isScriptLoaded boolean false No Pass true if ckeditor script is already loaded in project scriptUrl string Standard CKEditor No The CKEditor script that needs to be loaded. Pass a custom script with plugins if you need a customized CKEditor. activeClass string No Any Css class to be used with CKEditor container div. events (New) object No An object of custom event handlers so that you can listen to any CKEditor event (Added in v1.0.6)

Note- Starting v1.0.6, you can listen to change event directly by passing its event handler in events prop instead of passing a separate onChange prop. The onChange prop is now deprecated.

License