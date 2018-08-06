openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rcc

react-ckeditor-component

by Akash
1.1.0 (see all)

CKEditor component for React with plugin and custom event listeners support

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.1K

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-ckeditor-component

React component for CKEditor

Installation

react-ckeditor-component

Usage

import CKEditor from "react-ckeditor-component";

class Example extends Component {
    constructor(props) {
        super(props);
        this.updateContent = this.updateContent.bind(this);
        this.state = {
            content: 'content',
        }
    }

    updateContent(newContent) {
        this.setState({
            content: newContent
        })
    }
    
    onChange(evt){
      console.log("onChange fired with event info: ", evt);
      var newContent = evt.editor.getData();
      this.setState({
        content: newContent
      })
    }
    
    onBlur(evt){
      console.log("onBlur event called with event info: ", evt);
    }
    
    afterPaste(evt){
      console.log("afterPaste event called with event info: ", evt);
    }

    render() {
        return (
            <CKEditor 
              activeClass="p10" 
              content={this.state.content} 
              events={{
                "blur": this.onBlur,
                "afterPaste": this.afterPaste,
                "change": this.onChange
              }}
             />
        )
    }
}

The package also includes an in-built example under the /example folder. Run the sample application by cloning project and running npm start.

Props

name type default mandatory description
content any No Default value to be set in CKEditor
onChange (Deprecated) function No Deprecated in v1.0.6. Is now handled via events prop.
config object No Configs to be passed in CKEditor
isScriptLoaded boolean false No Pass true if ckeditor script is already loaded in project
scriptUrl string Standard CKEditor No The CKEditor script that needs to be loaded. Pass a custom script with plugins if you need a customized CKEditor.
activeClass string No Any Css class to be used with CKEditor container div.
events (New) object No An object of custom event handlers so that you can listen to any CKEditor event (Added in v1.0.6)

Note- Starting v1.0.6, you can listen to change event directly by passing its event handler in events prop instead of passing a separate onChange prop. The onChange prop is now deprecated.

License

react-ckeditor-component is released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial