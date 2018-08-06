React component for CKEditor
import CKEditor from "react-ckeditor-component";
class Example extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.updateContent = this.updateContent.bind(this);
this.state = {
content: 'content',
}
}
updateContent(newContent) {
this.setState({
content: newContent
})
}
onChange(evt){
console.log("onChange fired with event info: ", evt);
var newContent = evt.editor.getData();
this.setState({
content: newContent
})
}
onBlur(evt){
console.log("onBlur event called with event info: ", evt);
}
afterPaste(evt){
console.log("afterPaste event called with event info: ", evt);
}
render() {
return (
<CKEditor
activeClass="p10"
content={this.state.content}
events={{
"blur": this.onBlur,
"afterPaste": this.afterPaste,
"change": this.onChange
}}
/>
)
}
}
The package also includes an in-built example under the
/example folder. Run the sample application by cloning project and running npm start.
|name
|type
|default
|mandatory
|description
|content
|any
|No
|Default value to be set in CKEditor
|onChange (Deprecated)
|function
|No
|Deprecated in v1.0.6. Is now handled via events prop.
|config
|object
|No
|Configs to be passed in CKEditor
|isScriptLoaded
|boolean
|false
|No
|Pass true if ckeditor script is already loaded in project
|scriptUrl
|string
|Standard CKEditor
|No
|The CKEditor script that needs to be loaded. Pass a custom script with plugins if you need a customized CKEditor.
|activeClass
|string
|No
|Any Css class to be used with CKEditor container div.
|events (New)
|object
|No
|An object of custom event handlers so that you can listen to any CKEditor event (Added in v1.0.6)
Note- Starting v1.0.6, you can listen to
change event directly by passing its event handler in
events prop instead of passing a separate onChange prop. The onChange prop is now deprecated.
react-ckeditor-component is released under the
MIT license.