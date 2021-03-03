React components for easily composing a circular range input
npm i react-circular-input
import {
CircularInput,
CircularTrack,
CircularProgress,
CircularThumb
} from 'react-circular-input'
export default () => {
const [value, setValue] = useState(0.25)
return (
<CircularInput value={value} onChange={setValue}>
<CircularTrack />
<CircularProgress />
<CircularThumb />
</CircularInput>
)
}
There's a lot more you can do with the library. From a simple gauge to a fully custom and animated circular input range.
Play around with examples at CodeSandbox:
A declarative and composable approach means we have a lot of flexibility, check out the documentation for how to go further!
Full documentation at react-circular-input.now.sh.
Enjoy! 🎉