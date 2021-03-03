openbase logo
rci

react-circular-input

by Pete Correia
0.2.3 (see all)

React components for easily composing a circular range input

Popularity

Downloads/wk

754

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-circular-input

React components for easily composing a circular range input

npm i react-circular-input

npm i react-circular-input

Animated example image (GIF)

Example

import {
    CircularInput,
    CircularTrack,
    CircularProgress,
    CircularThumb
} from 'react-circular-input'

export default () => {
    const [value, setValue] = useState(0.25)

    return (
        <CircularInput value={value} onChange={setValue}>
            <CircularTrack />
            <CircularProgress />
            <CircularThumb />
        </CircularInput>
    )
}

There's a lot more you can do with the library. From a simple gauge to a fully custom and animated circular input range.

Play around with examples at CodeSandbox:

Edit react-circular-input

A declarative and composable approach means we have a lot of flexibility, check out the documentation for how to go further!

Documentation

Full documentation at react-circular-input.now.sh.

Enjoy! 🎉

Contributing | Code of Conduct | MIT License

