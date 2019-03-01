Circle Slider Component for React.js

⚡ Functionality

Simple to use

No extra dependencies

Highly customizable

Defining min and max values

Defining step size

Defining gradient color

Touch support

Tooltip support

Style based: no images / SVGs

Examples

To check out live examples visit https://dmitrymorozoff.github.io/react-circle-slider/

🚀 Getting started

Install react-circle-slider using npm.

npm install --save react-circle-slider

You can also test the components locally by cloning this repo and doing the following steps:

Install dependencies from package.json:

npm install

Runs the app in the development mode.

Open http://localhost:1234 to view it in the browser.

npm run dev

Run linter

npm run lint

Start tests followed by jest

npm run test

Usage

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import { CircleSlider } from "react-circle-slider" ; export class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { value : 0 }; } handleChange = value => { console .log( `Changed value ${value} ` ); this .setState({ value }); }; handleChangeRange = event => { this .setState({ value : event.target.valueAsNumber, }); }; render() { const { value } = this .state; return ( < CircleSlider value = {value} onChange = {this.handleChange} /> ); } } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById("root"));

📃 Props

Props Type Default Description size Number 180 size of the slider in px stepSize Number 1 value to be added or subtracted on each step the slider makes. knobRadius Number null knob radius in px circleWidth Number null width of circle in px progressWidth Number null progress curve width in px min Number 0 the minimum value of the slider max Number 100 the maximum value of the slider value Number 0 value circleColor String #e9eaee color of slider progressColor String #007aff color of progress curve gradientColorFrom String NOOP start gradient color of progress curve gradientColorTo String NOOP end gradient color progress curve knobColor String #fff color of knob disabled Boolean false disabled status shadow Boolean true shadow on knob showTooltip Boolean false tooltip showPercentage Boolean false percentage on tooltip tooltipSize Number 32 size of tooltip tooltipColor String #333 color of tooltip onChange Function NOOP when slider is moved, onChange is triggered.

💡 Todo

Keyboard support

Keyboard support Mouse scroll support

Mouse scroll support Accessibility

💻 Contributing

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue

Lint and test your code

Pull requests and ⭐ stars are always welcome

License

MIT