Circle Slider Component for React.js
Install
react-circle-slider using npm.
npm install --save react-circle-slider
You can also test the components locally by cloning this repo and doing the following steps:
Install dependencies from package.json:
npm install
Runs the app in the development mode.
Open http://localhost:1234 to view it in the browser.
npm run dev
Run linter
npm run lint
Start tests followed by jest
npm run test
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { CircleSlider } from "react-circle-slider";
export class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { value: 0 };
}
handleChange = value => {
console.log(`Changed value ${value}`);
this.setState({ value });
};
handleChangeRange = event => {
this.setState({
value: event.target.valueAsNumber,
});
};
render() {
const { value } = this.state;
return (
<CircleSlider value={value} onChange={this.handleChange} />
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|size
|Number
|180
|size of the slider in px
|stepSize
|Number
|1
|value to be added or subtracted on each step the slider makes.
|knobRadius
|Number
|null
|knob radius in px
|circleWidth
|Number
|null
|width of circle in px
|progressWidth
|Number
|null
|progress curve width in px
|min
|Number
|0
|the minimum value of the slider
|max
|Number
|100
|the maximum value of the slider
|value
|Number
|0
|value
|circleColor
|String
#e9eaee
|color of slider
|progressColor
|String
#007aff
|color of progress curve
|gradientColorFrom
|String
|NOOP
|start gradient color of progress curve
|gradientColorTo
|String
|NOOP
|end gradient color progress curve
|knobColor
|String
#fff
|color of knob
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|disabled status
|shadow
|Boolean
|true
|shadow on knob
|showTooltip
|Boolean
|false
|tooltip
|showPercentage
|Boolean
|false
|percentage on tooltip
|tooltipSize
|Number
|32
|size of tooltip
|tooltipColor
|String
#333
|color of tooltip
|onChange
|Function
|NOOP
|when slider is moved,
onChange is triggered.
MIT