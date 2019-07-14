





Renders a svg circle + percentage. It just works

Demo

https://zzarcon.github.io/react-circle

Install 🚀

$ yarn add react-circle

Usage ⛏

Basic 🙃

ReactCircle is opinionated and comes with default size and colors, just pass the progress prop to get them:

import Circle from 'react-circle' ; < Circle progress = {35} />

Custom 💅

Optionally, you can pass the following props and customize it as your will

import Circle from 'react-circle' ; < Circle animate = {true} // Boolean: Animated / Static progress animationDuration = "1s" // String: Length of animation responsive = {false} // Boolean: Make SVG adapt to parent size size = "100" // String: Defines the size of the circle. lineWidth = "25" // String: Defines the thickness of the circle ' s stroke. progress = "0" // String: Update to change the progress and percentage. progressColor = "rgb(76, 154, 255)" // String: Color of " progress " portion of circle. bgColor = "#ecedf0" // String: Color of " empty " portion of circle. textColor = "#6b778c" // String: Color of percentage text color. textStyle = {{ font: ' bold 4rem Helvetica , Arial , sans-serif ' // CSSProperties: Custom styling for percentage. }} percentSpacing = {10} // Number: Adjust spacing of "%" symbol and number. roundedStroke = {false} // Boolean: Rounded / Flat line ends showPercentage = {true} // Boolean: Show / hide percentage. showPercentageSymbol = {true} // Boolean: Show / hide only the "%" symbol. />

Features