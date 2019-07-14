Renders a svg circle + percentage. It just works
https://zzarcon.github.io/react-circle
$ yarn add react-circle
Basic 🙃
ReactCircle is opinionated and comes with default size and colors, just pass the progress prop to get them:
import Circle from 'react-circle';
<Circle
progress={35}
/>
Custom 💅
Optionally, you can pass the following props and customize it as your will
import Circle from 'react-circle';
// All avaliable props for customization(illustrated by default values):
// Details are ordered as: `<Type>: <Description>`
<Circle
animate={true} // Boolean: Animated/Static progress
animationDuration="1s" // String: Length of animation
responsive={false} // Boolean: Make SVG adapt to parent size
size="100" // String: Defines the size of the circle.
lineWidth="25" // String: Defines the thickness of the circle's stroke.
progress="0" // String: Update to change the progress and percentage.
progressColor="rgb(76, 154, 255)" // String: Color of "progress" portion of circle.
bgColor="#ecedf0" // String: Color of "empty" portion of circle.
textColor="#6b778c" // String: Color of percentage text color.
textStyle={{
font: 'bold 4rem Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif' // CSSProperties: Custom styling for percentage.
}}
percentSpacing={10} // Number: Adjust spacing of "%" symbol and number.
roundedStroke={false} // Boolean: Rounded/Flat line ends
showPercentage={true} // Boolean: Show/hide percentage.
showPercentageSymbol={true} // Boolean: Show/hide only the "%" symbol.
/>