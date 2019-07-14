openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rc

react-circle

by Hector Zarco
1.1.1 (see all)

Renders a svg circle + progress, it just works 💘

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.8K

GitHub Stars

943

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Logo

react-circle Build Status

Renders a svg circle + percentage. It just works

Demo

https://zzarcon.github.io/react-circle

Install 🚀

$ yarn add react-circle

Usage ⛏

Basic 🙃

ReactCircle is opinionated and comes with default size and colors, just pass the progress prop to get them:

import Circle from 'react-circle';

<Circle
  progress={35}
/>

Custom 💅

Optionally, you can pass the following props and customize it as your will

import Circle from 'react-circle';

// All avaliable props for customization(illustrated by default values):
// Details are ordered as: `<Type>: <Description>`
<Circle
  animate={true} // Boolean: Animated/Static progress
  animationDuration="1s" // String: Length of animation
  responsive={false} // Boolean: Make SVG adapt to parent size
  size="100" // String: Defines the size of the circle.
  lineWidth="25" // String: Defines the thickness of the circle's stroke.
  progress="0" // String: Update to change the progress and percentage.
  progressColor="rgb(76, 154, 255)" // String: Color of "progress" portion of circle.
  bgColor="#ecedf0" // String: Color of "empty" portion of circle.
  textColor="#6b778c" // String: Color of percentage text color.
  textStyle={{
    font: 'bold 4rem Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif' // CSSProperties: Custom styling for percentage.
  }}
  percentSpacing={10} // Number: Adjust spacing of "%" symbol and number.
  roundedStroke={false} // Boolean: Rounded/Flat line ends
  showPercentage={true} // Boolean: Show/hide percentage.
  showPercentageSymbol={true} // Boolean: Show/hide only the "%" symbol.
/>

Features

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial