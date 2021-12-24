Features

Table of Contents

⚡ Installation

yarn add react-chrono

Getting Started

Please make sure you wrap the component in a container that has a width and height .

When no mode is specified, the component defaults to HORIZONTAL mode. Please check props for all the available options.

import React from "react" import { Chrono } from "react-chrono" ; const Home = () => { const items = [{ title: "May 1940" , cardTitle: "Dunkirk" , url: "http://www.history.com" , cardSubtitle: "Men of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF) wade out to.." , cardDetailedText: "Men of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF) wade out to.." , media: { type : "IMAGE" , source : { url: "http://someurl/image.jpg" } } }, ...]; return ( <div style={{ width: "500px" , height: "400px" }}> <Chrono items={items} /> </div> ) }

🚥Vertical Mode

To render the timeline vertically use the VERTICAL mode

<div style={{ width: "500px" , height: "950px" }}> <Chrono items={items} mode= "VERTICAL" /> </div>

🚥Vertical Alternating

In VERTICAL_ALTERNATING mode the timeline is rendered vertically with cards alternating between left and right side.

<div style={{ width: "500px" , height: "950px" }}> <Chrono items={items} mode= "VERTICAL_ALTERNATING" /> </div>

Play the timeline automatically with the slideShow mode. This prop enables the play button on the ui controls.

<div style={{ width: "500px" , height: "950px" }}> <Chrono items={items} slideShow mode= "VERTICAL_ALTERNATING" /> </div>

Props

name description default activeItemIndex selects the active timeline item on load. 0 allowDynamicUpdate allows timeline items to be updated dynamically. false borderLessCards removes the border & shadow from the timeline item cards. false cardHeight sets the minimum height of the timeline card. 200 cardPositionHorizontal positions the card in HORIZONTAL mode. can be either TOP or BOTTOM . cardWidth sets the maximum width of the timeline card. disableAutoScrollOnClick disables the timeline from auto scrolling on clicking a timeline item. false disableClickOnCircle disables click action on the timeline circle points. false disableNavOnKey disables the keyboard navigation. false enableOutline enables the outline menu on VERTICAL and VERTICAL_ALTERNATING mode. false flipLayout flips the layout (RTL). applicable only to VERTICAL and VERTICAL_ALTERNATING . false hideControls hides the navigation controls. false itemWidth width of the timeline section in HORIZONTAL mode. 300 items collection of Timeline Item Model. [] lineWidth prop to customize the width of the timeline track line. 3px mode sets the mode of the component. can be HORIZONTAL , VERTICAL or VERTICAL_ALTERNATING . HORIZONTAL onItemSelected callback invoked on a item selection. passes all of the data pertinent to the item. onScrollEnd use the onScrollEnd to detect the end of the timeline. scrollable makes the timeline scrollable (applicable for VERTICAL & VERTICAL_ALTERNATING ). true slideItemDuration duration (in ms), the timeline card is active during a slideshow . 5000 slideShow enables the slideshow control. false theme prop to customize the colors. timelineCircleDimension dimension of the timeline circular points. false useReadMore enables or disables the read more button.The read more function is enabled only when the height

of the text content exceeds the overall height of the card itself true

Mode

react-chrono supports three modes HORIZONTAL , VERTICAL and VERTICAL_ALTERNATING . No additional setting is required.

<Chrono items={items} mode= "HORIZONTAL" />

<Chrono items={items} mode= "VERTICAL" />

<Chrono items={items} mode= "VERTICAL_ALTERNATING" />

Timeline item Model

name description type title title of the timeline item String cardTitle title that is displayed on the timeline card String cardSubtitle text displayed in the timeline card String cardDetailedText detailed text displayed in the timeline card String or String[] media media object to set image or video. Object url url to be used in the title. String

{ title: "May 1940" , cardTitle: "Dunkirk" , cardSubtitle: "Men of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF) wade out to a destroyer during the evacuation from Dunkirk." , cardDetailedText: [ "paragraph1" , "paragraph2" ], }

if you have a large text to display(via cardDetailedText ) and want to split the text into paragraphs, you can pass an array of strings.

each array entry will be created as a paragraph inside the timeline card.

⌨Keyboard Navigation

The timeline can be navigated via keyboard.

For HORIZONTAL mode use your LEFT RIGHT arrow keys for navigation.

mode use your arrow keys for navigation. For VERTICAL or VERTICAL_ALTERNATING mode, the timeline can be navigated via the UP DOWN arrow keys.

or mode, the timeline can be navigated via the arrow keys. To easily jump to the first item or the last item in the timeline, use HOME or END keys.

To disable keyboard navigation set disableNavOnKey to true.

<Chrono items={items} disableNavOnKey />

Scrollable

With the scrollable prop, you can enable scrolling on both VERTICAL and VERTICAL_ALTERNATING modes.

<Chrono items={items} scrollable />

The scrollbar is not shown by default. To enable the scrollbar, pass an object with prop scrollbar to scrollable prop.

<Chrono items={items} scrollable={{scrollbar: true }} />

Both images and videos can be embedded in the timeline.

Just add the media attribute to the Timeline Item model and the component will take care of the rest.

To embed a image

{ title: "May 1940" , cardTitle: "Dunkirk" , media: { name: "dunkirk beach" , source : { url: "http://someurl/image.jpg" }, type : "IMAGE" } }

To embed a video

Videos start playing automatically when active and will be automatically paused when not active.

Like images, videos are also automatically hidden when not in the visible viewport of the container.

{ title: "7 December 1941" , cardTitle: "Pearl Harbor" , media: { source : { url: "/pearl-harbor.mp4" , type : "mp4" }, type : "VIDEO" , name: "Pearl Harbor" } }

To embed YouTube videos, use the right embed url.

{ title: "7 December 1941" , cardTitle: "Pearl Harbor" , media: { source : { url: "https://www.youtube.com/embed/f6cz9gtMTeI" , type : "mp4" }, type : "VIDEO" , name: "Pearl Harbor" } }

🛠Rendering custom content

The component also supports embedding custom content in the Timeline cards.

To insert custom content, just pass the blocked elements between the Chrono tags.

For e.g the below snippet will create 2 timeline items. Each div element is automatically converted into a timeline item and inserted into the timeline card. The items collection is completely optional and custom rendering is supported on all 3 modes.

<Chrono mode= "VERTICAL" > <div> <p>Lorem Ipsum. Lorem Ipsum. Lorem Ipsum</p> </div> <div> <img src= "<url to a nice image" /> </div> </Chrono>

The items collection will also work nicely with any custom content that is passed.

The following snippet sets the the title and cardTitle for the custom contents.

const items = [ {title: "Timeline title 1" , cardTitle: "Card Title 1" }, {title: "Timeline title 2" , cardTitle: "Card Title 2" } ]; <Chrono mode= "VERTICAL" items={items}> <div> <p>Lorem Ipsum. Lorem Ipsum. Lorem Ipsum</p> </div> <div> <img src= "<url to a nice image" /> </div> </Chrono>

🎭Custom icons for the Timeline

To use custom icons in the timeline, pass in the collection of images between the chrono tags wrapped in a container.

The icons are sequentially set (i.e) the first image you pass will be used as the icon for the first timeline item and so on.

Please make sure to pass in the image collection inside a container with a special className chrono-icons . This convention is mandatory as the component uses this class name to pick the images.

<Chrono items={items} mode= "VERTICAL_ALTERNATING" > <div className= "chrono-icons" > <img src= "image1.svg" alt= "image1" /> <img src= "image2.svg" alt= "image2" /> </div> </Chrono>

custom icons also works if you are rendering custom content inside the cards.

<Chrono mode= "VERTICAL" items={items}> <div> <p>Lorem Ipsum. Lorem Ipsum. Lorem Ipsum</p> </div> <div> <img src= "<url to a nice image" /> </div> <div className= "chrono-icons" > <img src= "image1.svg" alt= "image1" /> <img src= "image2.svg" alt= "image2" /> </div> </Chrono>

Slideshow mode

Slideshow can be enabled by setting the slideShow prop to true. You can also set an optional slideItemDuration that sets the time delay between cards.

setting this prop enables the play button in the timeline control panel.

<Chrono items={items} slideShow slideItemDuration={4500} />

Outline

With enableOutline prop you can enable outline on the timelines and quickly jump to a specific timeline item. The outlines are only supported on VERTICAL and VERTICAL_ALTERNATING modes.

<Chrono items={items} enableOutline />

Item Width

The itemWidth prop can be used to set the width of each individual timeline sections. This setting is applicable only for the HORIZONTAL mode.

Customize colors with the theme prop.

<Chrono items={items} theme={{ primary: "red" , secondary: "blue" , cardBgColor: "yellow" , cardForeColor: "violet" , titleColor: "red" }} />

📦CodeSandbox Examples

Deep dive into wide variety of examples hosted as a Storybook.

🔨Build Setup

yarn install yarn dev yarn lint:css yarn eslint yarn lint yarn rollup

yarn test yarn cypress: test

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin new-feature ) Create a new Pull Request

🧱Built with

Typescript.

Styled with emotion.

Huge thanks to BrowserStack for the Open Source License!

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for more information.

Prabhu Murthy – @prabhumurthy2 – prabhu.m.murthy@gmail.com https://github.com/prabhuignoto

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!