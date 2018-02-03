React Chrome Extension Boilerplate

Boilerplate for Chrome Extension React.js project.

Features

Simple React/Redux examples of Chrome Extension Window & Popup & Inject pages

Hot reloading React/Redux (Using Webpack and React Transform)

Write code with ES2015+ syntax (Using Babel)

E2E tests of Window & Popup & Inject pages (Using Chrome Driver, Selenium Webdriver)

Examples

The example is edited from Redux TodoMVC example.

The todos state will be saved to chrome.storage.local .

Window

The context menu is created by chrome/extension/background/contextMenus.js.

Inject page

The inject script is being run by chrome/extension/background/inject.js. A simple example will be inject bottom of page( https://github.com/* ) if you visit.

If you are receiving the error message Failed to load resource: net::ERR_INSECURE_RESPONSE , you need to allow invalid certificates for resources loaded from localhost. You can do this by visiting the following URL: chrome://flags/#allow-insecure-localhost and enabling Allow invalid certificates for resources loaded from localhost.

Installation

$ git clone https://github.com/jhen0409/react-chrome-extension-boilerplate.git $ npm install

Development

Run script

$ npm run dev

If you're developing Inject page, please allow https://localhost:3000 connections. (Because injectpage injected GitHub (https) pages, so webpack server procotol must be https.)

connections. (Because injected GitHub (https) pages, so webpack server procotol must be https.) Load unpacked extensions with ./dev folder.

React/Redux hot reload

This boilerplate uses Webpack and react-transform , and use Redux . You can hot reload by editing related files of Popup & Window & Inject page.

You can use redux-devtools-extension on development mode.

Build

$ npm run build

Compress

$ npm run build $ npm run compress -- [options]

Options

If you want to build crx file (auto update), please provide options, and add update.xml file url in [manifest.json](https://developer.chrome.com/extensions/autoupdate#update_url manifest.json).

--app-id: your extension id (can be get it when you first release extension)

--key: your private key path (default: './key.pem')

you can use npm run compress-keygen to generate private key ./key.pem

you can use to generate private key --codebase: your crx file url

See autoupdate guide for more information.

Test

test/app : React components, Redux actions & reducers tests

: React components, Redux actions & reducers tests test/e2e : E2E tests (use chromedriver, selenium-webdriver)

$ npm run lint $ npm test $ npm test -- --watch $ npm run build $ npm run test -e2e

LICENSE

MIT