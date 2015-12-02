This project has been deprecated. Please use React-select, a pure React-based solution, instead. Thanks!

React wrapper for Chosen jQuery.

install

bower install react-chosen

Or simply drop the script somewhere on your page (after React and Chosen of course):

< script src = "path/to/react-chosen.js" > </ script >

The npm build works, but unfortunately not well:

npm install react-chosen

Due to the awkwardness of Chosen and jQuery on npm, you'll still have to include jQuery as a global dependency. Installing via npm is not recommended.

API

Please refer to Chosen's API. It's pretty much the same, except:

Every Chosen option employs camelCase, e.g. disable_search_threshold -> disableSearchThreshold.

Just like React's controlled component, value controls your select and makes it immune to changes unless you specify so.

Example

/** @jsx React.DOM */ React.renderComponent( < Chosen noResultsText = "No result" value = "Harvest" onChange = {doSomething} > < option value = "Facebook" > Facebook </ option > < option value = "Harvest" > Harvest </ option > </ Chosen > , document.body); // or multi-select React.renderComponent( < Chosen defaultValue = {[ " Apple "]} width = "92px" data-placeholder = "Select..." multiple > < option value = "Apple" > Apple </ option > < option value = "Facebook" > Facebook </ option > < option value = "Harvest" > Harvest </ option > </ Chosen > , document.body);

License

MIT.