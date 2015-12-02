openbase logo
react-chosen

by Cheng Lou
0.3.8 (see all)

React wrapper for Chosen jQuery.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

207

GitHub Stars

95

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React-chosen

This project has been deprecated. Please use React-select, a pure React-based solution, instead. Thanks!

React wrapper for Chosen jQuery.

install

bower install react-chosen

Or simply drop the script somewhere on your page (after React and Chosen of course):

<script src="path/to/react-chosen.js"></script>

The npm build works, but unfortunately not well:

npm install react-chosen

Due to the awkwardness of Chosen and jQuery on npm, you'll still have to include jQuery as a global dependency. Installing via npm is not recommended.

API

Please refer to Chosen's API. It's pretty much the same, except:

  • Every Chosen option employs camelCase, e.g. disable_search_threshold -> disableSearchThreshold.

  • Just like React's controlled component, value controls your select and makes it immune to changes unless you specify so.

Example

/** @jsx React.DOM */
React.renderComponent(
  <Chosen noResultsText="No result" value="Harvest" onChange={doSomething}>
    <option value="Facebook">Facebook</option>
    <option value="Harvest">Harvest</option>
  </Chosen>
, document.body);

// or multi-select
React.renderComponent(
  <Chosen defaultValue={["Apple"]} width="92px" data-placeholder="Select..." multiple>
    <option value="Apple">Apple</option>
    <option value="Facebook">Facebook</option>
    <option value="Harvest">Harvest</option>
  </Chosen>
, document.body);

License

MIT.

