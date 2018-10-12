A controlled React input for arrays of data.
Chip
A chip is a component used to represent an arbitrary data object.
npm install --save react-chips
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Chips, { Chip } from '../src'
class YourComponent extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
chips: []
}
}
onChange = chips => {
this.setState({ chips });
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<Chips
value={this.state.chips}
onChange={this.onChange}
suggestions={["Your", "Data", "Here"]}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
value
|Array
|✓
|An array of data that represents the value of the chips
onChange
|Function
|✓
|A function called when the value of chips changes, passes the chips value as an argument.
placeholder
|String
|The placeholder to populate the input with
theme
|Object
|A react-themeable theme
chipTheme
|Object
|A react-themeable theme that will override the default chip theme,
suggestions
|Array
|Data to fill the autocomplete list with
fetchSuggestions
|Function
|Delegate expecting to recive autocomplete suggestions (callback or promise)
fetchSuggestionsThrushold
|Number
|Maximum calls to fetchSuggestions per-second
fromSuggestionsOnly
|Boolean
|Only allow chips to be added from the suggestions list
uniqueChips
|Boolean
|Only allow one chip for each object
renderChip
|Function
|For custom chip usage. A function that passes the value of the chip as an argument, must return an element that will be rendered as each chip.
suggestionsFilter
|Function
|A function that is passed an autoCompleteData item, and the current input value as arguments. Must return a boolean for if the item should be shown.
getChipValue
|Function
|A function used to change the value that is passed into each chip.
createChipKeys
|Array
|An array of keys/keyCodes that will create a chip with the current input value when pressed. (Will not work of
fromSuggestionsOnly is true).
getSuggestionValue
|Function
|The value to show in the input when a suggestion is selected
renderSuggestion
|Function
|For custom autocomplete list item usage. A function that passes the value as an argument, must return an element to render for each list item.
shouldRenderSuggestions
|Function
|See AutoSuggest
alwaysRenderSuggestions
|Boolean
|See AutoSuggest
highlightFirstSuggestion
|Boolean
|See AutoSuggest
focusInputOnSuggestionClick
|Boolean
|See AutoSuggest
multiSection
|Boolean
|See AutoSuggest
renderSectionTitle
|Function
|✓ when multiSection={true}
|See AutoSuggest
getSectionSuggestions
|Function
|✓ when multiSection={true}
|See AutoSuggest
This project uses react-themeable and Radium for styling. The
Chips, and default
Chip components both accept a theme prop. The theme structure, and default theme can be found here
You may use a custom chip component, simply return the custom component to the renderChip prop function. This component will receive the following additional props from the Chips component.
<Chips
...
renderChip={value => <CustomChip>{value}</CustomChip>}
/>
|Property
|Type
|Description
|selected
|bool
|A boolean that tells the chip if it is currently selected.
|onRemove
|func
|A function to be invoked when the chip should be removed
To fetch asynchronous suggestions use
fetchSuggestions.
<Chips
...
fetchSuggestions={(value, callback) => {
someAsynCall(callback)
}}
/>
// or with a Promise
<Chips
...
fetchSuggestions={(value) => someAsyncCallThatReturnsPromise}
/>