React Chips

A controlled React input for arrays of data.

Chip

A chip is a component used to represent an arbitrary data object.

Getting Started

npm install --save react-chips

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Chips, { Chip } from '../src' class YourComponent extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { chips : [] } } onChange = chips => { this .setState({ chips }); } render() { return ( < div > < Chips value = {this.state.chips} onChange = {this.onChange} suggestions = {[ " Your ", " Data ", " Here "]} /> </ div > ); } }

Chips

Property Type Required Description value Array ✓ An array of data that represents the value of the chips onChange Function ✓ A function called when the value of chips changes, passes the chips value as an argument. placeholder String The placeholder to populate the input with theme Object A react-themeable theme chipTheme Object A react-themeable theme that will override the default chip theme, suggestions Array Data to fill the autocomplete list with fetchSuggestions Function Delegate expecting to recive autocomplete suggestions (callback or promise) fetchSuggestionsThrushold Number Maximum calls to fetchSuggestions per-second fromSuggestionsOnly Boolean Only allow chips to be added from the suggestions list uniqueChips Boolean Only allow one chip for each object renderChip Function For custom chip usage. A function that passes the value of the chip as an argument, must return an element that will be rendered as each chip. suggestionsFilter Function A function that is passed an autoCompleteData item, and the current input value as arguments. Must return a boolean for if the item should be shown. getChipValue Function A function used to change the value that is passed into each chip. createChipKeys Array An array of keys/keyCodes that will create a chip with the current input value when pressed. (Will not work of fromSuggestionsOnly is true). getSuggestionValue Function The value to show in the input when a suggestion is selected renderSuggestion Function For custom autocomplete list item usage. A function that passes the value as an argument, must return an element to render for each list item. shouldRenderSuggestions Function See AutoSuggest alwaysRenderSuggestions Boolean See AutoSuggest highlightFirstSuggestion Boolean See AutoSuggest focusInputOnSuggestionClick Boolean See AutoSuggest multiSection Boolean See AutoSuggest renderSectionTitle Function ✓ when multiSection={true} See AutoSuggest getSectionSuggestions Function ✓ when multiSection={true} See AutoSuggest

Styles

This project uses react-themeable and Radium for styling. The Chips , and default Chip components both accept a theme prop. The theme structure, and default theme can be found here

Custom Chip Component

You may use a custom chip component, simply return the custom component to the renderChip prop function. This component will receive the following additional props from the Chips component.

<Chips ... renderChip={value => < CustomChip > {value} </ CustomChip > } />

Property Type Description selected bool A boolean that tells the chip if it is currently selected. onRemove func A function to be invoked when the chip should be removed

Async Suggestions

To fetch asynchronous suggestions use fetchSuggestions .