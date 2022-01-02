Recursive and extended utils for React children opaque data structure.
Available as a package and can be added to your application with npm or yarn after installing the peer dependency
react
# with yarn
yarn add react-children-utilities react
# with npm
npm install --save react-children-utilities
This package extends the existing React.Children utilities, you can import it as a whole.
import React from 'react';
import Children from 'react-children-utilities';
const MyComponent = ({ children }) => {
const onlySpans = Children.filter(children, (child) => child.type === 'span');
return <div>{onlySpans}</div>;
};
Also you can import only the function you need
import React from 'react';
import { filter } from 'react-children-utilities';
const MyComponent = ({ children }) => {
const onlySpans = filter(children, (child) => child.type === 'span');
return <div>{onlySpans}</div>;
};
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Fernando Pasik
🐛 💻 📖 🤔
|
mrm007
🐛 💻
|
yosef langer
🐛 💻
|
iyegoroff
🐛 💻
|
Mark Allen
🐛 💻
|
Ryosuke IWANAGA
🐛 💻
|
Daniel Pinyol
🐛 💻
|
Brian Bartholomew
🐛 💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT (c) 2016 Fernando Pasik