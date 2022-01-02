React Children Utilities

Recursive and extended utils for React children opaque data structure.

Installation

Available as a package and can be added to your application with npm or yarn after installing the peer dependency react

yarn add react-children-utilities react npm install --save react-children-utilities

Usage

This package extends the existing React.Children utilities, you can import it as a whole.

import React from 'react' ; import Children from 'react-children-utilities' ; const MyComponent = ( { children } ) => { const onlySpans = Children.filter(children, (child) => child.type === 'span' ); return < div > {onlySpans} </ div > ; };

Also you can import only the function you need

import React from 'react' ; import { filter } from 'react-children-utilities' ; const MyComponent = ( { children } ) => { const onlySpans = filter(children, (child) => child.type === 'span' ); return < div > {onlySpans} </ div > ; };

API documentation

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT (c) 2016 Fernando Pasik