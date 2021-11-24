A simple and elegant checkbox tree for React.
Install the library using your favorite dependency manager:
yarn add react-checkbox-tree
Using npm:
npm install react-checkbox-tree --save
Note – This library makes use of Font Awesome styles and expects them to be loaded in the browser.
For your convenience, the library's styles can be consumed utilizing one of the following files:
node_modules/react-checkbox-tree/lib/react-checkbox-tree.css
node_modules/react-checkbox-tree/src/less/react-checkbox-tree.less
node_modules/react-checkbox-tree/src/scss/react-checkbox-tree.scss
Either include one of these files in your stylesheets or utilize a CSS loader:
import 'react-checkbox-tree/lib/react-checkbox-tree.css';
A quick usage example is included below. Note that the react-checkbox-tree component is controlled. In other words, you must update its
checked and
expanded properties whenever a change occurs.
import React from 'react';
import CheckboxTree from 'react-checkbox-tree';
const nodes = [{
value: 'mars',
label: 'Mars',
children: [
{ value: 'phobos', label: 'Phobos' },
{ value: 'deimos', label: 'Deimos' },
],
}];
class Widget extends React.Component {
state = {
checked: [],
expanded: [],
};
render() {
return (
<CheckboxTree
nodes={nodes}
checked={this.state.checked}
expanded={this.state.expanded}
onCheck={checked => this.setState({ checked })}
onExpand={expanded => this.setState({ expanded })}
/>
);
}
}
All node objects must have a unique
value. This value is serialized into the
checked and
expanded arrays and is also used for performance optimizations.
By default, react-checkbox-tree uses Font Awesome 4 for the various icons that appear in the tree. To utilize Font Awesome 5 icons, simply pass in
iconsClass="fa5":
<CheckboxTree
...
iconsClass="fa5"
/>
To change the rendered icons entirely, simply pass in the
icons property and override the defaults. Note that you can override as many or as little icons as you like:
<CheckboxTree
...
icons={{
check: <span className="rct-icon rct-icon-check" />,
uncheck: <span className="rct-icon rct-icon-uncheck" />,
halfCheck: <span className="rct-icon rct-icon-half-check" />,
expandClose: <span className="rct-icon rct-icon-expand-close" />,
expandOpen: <span className="rct-icon rct-icon-expand-open" />,
expandAll: <span className="rct-icon rct-icon-expand-all" />,
collapseAll: <span className="rct-icon rct-icon-collapse-all" />,
parentClose: <span className="rct-icon rct-icon-parent-close" />,
parentOpen: <span className="rct-icon rct-icon-parent-open" />,
leaf: <span className="rct-icon rct-icon-leaf" />,
}}
/>
If you are using the
react-fontawesome library, you can also directly substitute those icons:
import { FontAwesomeIcon } from '@fortawesome/react-fontawesome'
...
<CheckboxTree
...
icons={{
check: <FontAwesomeIcon className="rct-icon rct-icon-check" icon="check-square" />,
uncheck: <FontAwesomeIcon className="rct-icon rct-icon-uncheck" icon={['fas', 'square']} />,
halfCheck: <FontAwesomeIcon className="rct-icon rct-icon-half-check" icon="check-square" />,
expandClose: <FontAwesomeIcon className="rct-icon rct-icon-expand-close" icon="chevron-right" />,
expandOpen: <FontAwesomeIcon className="rct-icon rct-icon-expand-open" icon="chevron-down" />,
expandAll: <FontAwesomeIcon className="rct-icon rct-icon-expand-all" icon="plus-square" />,
collapseAll: <FontAwesomeIcon className="rct-icon rct-icon-collapse-all" icon="minus-square" />,
parentClose: <FontAwesomeIcon className="rct-icon rct-icon-parent-close" icon="folder" />,
parentOpen: <FontAwesomeIcon className="rct-icon rct-icon-parent-open" icon="folder-open" />,
leaf: <FontAwesomeIcon className="rct-icon rct-icon-leaf-close" icon="file" />
}}
/>
In addition to the
CheckboxTree component, additional utility functions are available to set the initial state of the tree.
expandNodesToLevel(nodes, targetLevel)
Creates a list of all parent node keys until
targetLevel.
Arguments:
nodes (
Array): The same array of nodes passed into the main
CheckboxTree component
targetLevel (
number): The maximum expansion depth. Use
Infinity for maximum depth.
Returns:
Array: A list of node keys.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
nodes
|array
|Required. Specifies the tree nodes and their children.
checkModel
|string
|Specifies which checked nodes should be stored in the
checked array. Accepts
'leaf' or
'all'.
'leaf'
checked
|array
|An array of checked node values.
[]
direction
|string
|A string that specify whether the direction of the component is left-to-right (
'ltr') or right-to-left (
'rtl').
'ltr'
disabled
|bool
|If true, the component will be disabled and nodes cannot be checked.
false
expandDisabled
|bool
|If true, the ability to expand nodes will be disabled.
false
expandOnClick
|bool
|If true, nodes will be expanded by clicking on labels. Requires a non-empty
onClick function.
false
expanded
|array
|An array of expanded node values.
[]
icons
|object
|An object containing the mappings for the various icons and their components. See Changing the Default Icons.
{ ... }
iconsClass
|string
|A string that specifies which icons class to utilize. Currently,
'fa4' and
'fa5' are supported.
'fa4'
id
|string
|A string to be used for the HTML ID of the rendered tree and its nodes.
null
lang
|object
|An object containing the language mappings for the various text elements.
{ ... }
name
|string
|Optional name for the hidden
<input> element.
undefined
nameAsArray
|bool
|If true, the hidden
<input> will encode its values as an array rather than a joined string.
false
nativeCheckboxes
|bool
|If true, native browser checkboxes will be used instead of pseudo-checkbox icons.
false
noCascade
|bool
|If true, toggling a parent node will not cascade its check state to its children.
false
onlyLeafCheckboxes
|bool
|If true, checkboxes will only be shown for leaf nodes.
false
optimisticToggle
|bool
|If true, toggling a partially-checked node will select all children. If false, it will deselect.
true
showExpandAll
|bool
|If true, buttons for expanding and collapsing all parent nodes will appear in the tree.
false
showNodeIcon
|bool
|If true, each node will show a parent or leaf icon.
true
showNodeTitle
|bool
|If true, the
label of each node will become the
title of the resulting DOM node. Overridden by
node.title.
false
onCheck
|function
|onCheck handler:
function(checked, targetNode) {}
() => {}
onClick
|function
|onClick handler:
function(targetNode) {}. If set,
onClick will be called when a node's label has been clicked.
() => {}
onExpand
|function
|onExpand handler:
function(expanded, targetNode) {}
() => {}
onCheck and
onExpand
Individual nodes within the
nodes property can have the following structure:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
label
|mixed
|Required. The node's label.
value
|mixed
|Required. The node's value.
children
|array
|An array of child nodes.
null
className
|string
|A className to add to the node.
null
disabled
|bool
|Whether the node should be disabled.
false
icon
|mixed
|A custom icon for the node.
null
showCheckbox
|bool
|Whether the node should show a checkbox.
true
title
|string
|A custom
title attribute for the node.
null