Infinite scroll chat or feed component for React.js

Changelog

Live Demo

Here is the live demo, and source code to the live demo, also here is a simpler fiddle.

Why another infinite scroll component?

As of time of this writing, other efforts are missing killer features:

browser layout & resize "just works" (no need to know any heights in advance)

Works as newsfeed (infinite load down) or chat (infinite load up)

hardware accelerated scrolling

This work originated as a fork and modifications of seatgeek/react-infinite, and was subsequently rewritten several times.

Getting started

Install react-chatview using npm.

npm install react-chatview --save

You can also use a global-friendly UMD build:

< script src = "path-to-react-chatview/dist/react-chatview.min.js" > </ script >

You can also use a es5 commonjs build:

< script src = "path-to-react-chatview/lib/react-chatview.js" > </ script >

Documentation

It is really easy to use. The actual rows of content should be passed as children. There are four interesting props:

className extra css class string for the container

extra css class string for the container flipped true for chat (newest at bottom), regular for newsfeed (newest at top)

true for chat (newest at bottom), regular for newsfeed (newest at top) reversed true for don't reverse elements

true for don't reverse elements scrollLoadThreshold pixel distance from top that triggers an infinite load

pixel distance from top that triggers an infinite load shouldTriggerLoad callback function to check if chat view should trigger infinite load cycle when scroll passed scrollLoadThreshold . This callback is optional and by default onInfiniteLoad is always triggered.

callback function to check if chat view should trigger infinite load cycle when scroll passed . This callback is optional and by default is always triggered. onInfiniteLoad load request callback, should cause a state change which renders more children

load request callback, should cause a state change which renders more children returnScrollable return scollable object for scrollable event handling

See the jsfiddle example for a complete working example.

Todo

Not actually infinite - currently all elements that have been loaded remain the dom

auto-scroll to newest message when appropriate (pinning) use returnScrollable and set scrollable.scrollTop to scrollable.scrollHeight

auto-correct scroll jitter when content resizes or is added above/below the focus point

configurable loading spinner

optimize for mobile (but it works)

There are probably more features missing. Please open an issue!

Please write me if you use this! :)

If this project is valued I will invest more time in it.