Infinite scroll chat or feed component for React.js
Here is the live demo, and source code to the live demo, also here is a simpler fiddle.
As of time of this writing, other efforts are missing killer features:
This work originated as a fork and modifications of seatgeek/react-infinite, and was subsequently rewritten several times.
Install
react-chatview using npm.
npm install react-chatview --save
You can also use a global-friendly UMD build:
<script src="path-to-react-chatview/dist/react-chatview.min.js"></script>
You can also use a es5 commonjs build:
<script src="path-to-react-chatview/lib/react-chatview.js"></script>
It is really easy to use. The actual rows of content should be passed as children. There are four interesting props:
className extra css class string for the container
flipped true for chat (newest at bottom), regular for newsfeed (newest at top)
reversed true for don't reverse elements
scrollLoadThreshold pixel distance from top that triggers an infinite load
shouldTriggerLoad callback function to check if chat view should trigger infinite load cycle when scroll passed
scrollLoadThreshold. This callback is optional and by default
onInfiniteLoad is always triggered.
onInfiniteLoad load request callback, should cause a state change which renders more children
returnScrollable return scollable object for scrollable event handling
See the jsfiddle example for a complete working example.
Not actually infinite - currently all elements that have been loaded remain the dom
auto-scroll to newest message when appropriate (pinning)
use
returnScrollableand set
scrollable.scrollTopto
scrollable.scrollHeight
auto-correct scroll jitter when content resizes or is added above/below the focus point
configurable loading spinner
optimize for mobile (but it works)
There are probably more features missing. Please open an issue!
If this project is valued I will invest more time in it.