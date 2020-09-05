Chat Engine

Chat Engine is a free serverless chat API.

Try our free plan at chatengine.io

Installation

Using npm: npm install react-chat-engine --save

Using Yarn: yarn add react-chat-engine

Quick Start

Add serverless chat to your React app in 3 minutes.

Register then create a project and user at chatengine.io Collect the public key, username and user password Install yarn add react-chat-engine Import the ChatEngine component and pass in publicKey , userName , and userSecret props Voila! You're done

EXAMPLE: Your implementation should look like the following

import React from 'react' import { ChatEngine } from 'react-chat-engine' export function App ( ) { return ( < ChatEngine publicKey = { ' b75e5bd5-cd84-404c-b820-06feff8c98c0 '} userName = { ' john_smith '} userSecret = { ' secret_1234 '} /> ) }

Features

Authenticate users

Subscribe (connect) to incoming chats and messages

Create chats and messages

Add and remove people from chats

Edit and delete chat and message data

Props

publicKey (UUID REQUIRED) - Public API key for your chatengine.io project

(UUID REQUIRED) - Public API key for your chatengine.io project userName (String REQUIRED) - Username of a person in this project

(String REQUIRED) - Username of a person in this project userSecret (String REQUIRED) - Set a secret for this person and use it to authenticate.

(String REQUIRED) - Set a secret for this person and use it to authenticate. onConnect (Function) - Callback when the connection/authentication is complete

(Function) - Callback when the connection/authentication is complete onFailAuth (Function) - Callback when the connection/authentication fails

(Function) - Callback when the connection/authentication fails onGetChats (Function) Callback when the person fetches their chats array

(Function) Callback when the person fetches their chats array onNewChat (Function) - Callback when the person creates a new chat

(Function) - Callback when the person creates a new chat onEditChat (Function) - Callback when the person edits a chat title

(Function) - Callback when the person edits a chat title onDeleteChat (Function) - Callback when the person deletes one of their chats (must the chat's admin)

(Function) - Callback when the person deletes one of their chats (must the chat's admin) onAddPerson (Function) - Callback when a person is added to a chat

(Function) - Callback when a person is added to a chat onRemovePerson (Function) - Callback when a person is removed/deleted from a chat

(Function) - Callback when a person is removed/deleted from a chat onGetMessages (Function) - Callback when the person gets a chat's messages

(Function) - Callback when the person gets a chat's messages onNewMessage (Function) - Callback when a person posts a new message in one of the chats

(Function) - Callback when a person posts a new message in one of the chats onEditMessage (Function) - Callback when a person edits a new message in one of the chats

(Function) - Callback when a person edits a new message in one of the chats onDeleteMessage (Function) - Callback when a person deletes a new message in one of the chats

(Function) - Callback when a person deletes a new message in one of the chats hideUI (Boolean) - Hides all UI components for a custom implementation (Warning: Advanced)

Functions

import { functionName } from 'react-chat-engine' ... functionName (conn, args)

getChats (conn) => void - Get a person's array of chats

(conn) => void - Get a person's array of chats newChat (conn, title) => void - Create a new chat with this person as admin

(conn, title) => void - Create a new chat with this person as admin editChat (conn, chatId, chatObj) => void - Edit the title of an existing chat

(conn, chatId, chatObj) => void - Edit the title of an existing chat deleteChat (conn, chatId) => void - If you're admin, delete this existing chat

(conn, chatId) => void - If you're admin, delete this existing chat addPerson (props, chatId, userName) => void - Add an existing person (in the project) to an existing chat

(props, chatId, userName) => void - Add an existing person (in the project) to an existing chat removePerson (props, chatId, userName) => void - If you're admin, remove this user from an existing chat

(props, chatId, userName) => void - If you're admin, remove this user from an existing chat getMessages (props, chatId) => void - Get the messages for an existing chat

(props, chatId) => void - Get the messages for an existing chat sendMessage (props, chatId, messageObj) => void - Send a new message object into this chat

(props, chatId, messageObj) => void - Send a new message object into this chat editMessage (props, chatId, messageId, messageObj) => void - Edit an exiting message object in this chat

(props, chatId, messageId, messageObj) => void - Edit an exiting message object in this chat deleteMessage (props, chatId, messageId) => void - Delete an exiting message object from this chat

Objects

Chat Object

id (int) - Unique primary key to identify this chat

(int) - Unique primary key to identify this chat admin (String) - Unique username of the person who created this chat

(String) - Unique username of the person who created this chat title (String) - Optional title of this chat

(String) - Optional title of this chat created (Datetime) - Date-time of chat creation

(Datetime) - Date-time of chat creation people (Array) - Array of people added to this chat

{ "id" : 1 , "admin" : "john_smith" , "title" : "Canada Day Party!" , "created" : "2020-09-05T20:28:22.352373Z" , "people" : [ { "person" : "john_smith" } ] }

Chat / Person Association

person (String) - Unique username of a person involved in this chat

{ person : "john_smith" }

Message Object

id (int) - Unique primary key to identify this message

(int) - Unique primary key to identify this message sender (String) - Unique username of the person who sent this message

(String) - Unique username of the person who sent this message text (String) - Contents of the message sent

(String) - Contents of the message sent created (Datetime) - Date-time of message creation