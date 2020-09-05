Chat Engine is a free serverless chat API.
Try our free plan at chatengine.io
Add serverless chat to your React app in 3 minutes.
Register then create a project and user at chatengine.io
Collect the public key, username and user password
Install
yarn add react-chat-engine
Import the
ChatEngine component and pass in
publicKey,
userName, and
userSecret props
Voila! You're done
EXAMPLE: Your implementation should look like the following
import React from 'react'
import { ChatEngine } from 'react-chat-engine'
export function App() {
return (
<ChatEngine
publicKey={'b75e5bd5-cd84-404c-b820-06feff8c98c0'}
userName={'john_smith'}
userSecret={'secret_1234'}
/>
)
}
publicKey (UUID REQUIRED) - Public API key for your chatengine.io project
userName (String REQUIRED) - Username of a person in this project
userSecret (String REQUIRED) - Set a secret for this person and use it to authenticate.
onConnect (Function) - Callback when the connection/authentication is complete
onFailAuth (Function) - Callback when the connection/authentication fails
onGetChats (Function) Callback when the person fetches their chats array
onNewChat (Function) - Callback when the person creates a new chat
onEditChat (Function) - Callback when the person edits a chat title
onDeleteChat (Function) - Callback when the person deletes one of their chats (must the chat's admin)
onAddPerson (Function) - Callback when a person is added to a chat
onRemovePerson (Function) - Callback when a person is removed/deleted from a chat
onGetMessages (Function) - Callback when the person gets a chat's messages
onNewMessage (Function) - Callback when a person posts a new message in one of the chats
onEditMessage (Function) - Callback when a person edits a new message in one of the chats
onDeleteMessage (Function) - Callback when a person deletes a new message in one of the chats
hideUI (Boolean) - Hides all UI components for a custom implementation (Warning: Advanced)
import { functionName } from 'react-chat-engine'
...
functionName(conn, args)
getChats (conn) => void - Get a person's array of chats
newChat (conn, title) => void - Create a new chat with this person as admin
editChat (conn, chatId, chatObj) => void - Edit the title of an existing chat
deleteChat (conn, chatId) => void - If you're admin, delete this existing chat
addPerson (props, chatId, userName) => void - Add an existing person (in the project) to an existing chat
removePerson (props, chatId, userName) => void - If you're admin, remove this user from an existing chat
getMessages (props, chatId) => void - Get the messages for an existing chat
sendMessage (props, chatId, messageObj) => void - Send a new message object into this chat
editMessage (props, chatId, messageId, messageObj) => void - Edit an exiting message object in this chat
deleteMessage (props, chatId, messageId) => void - Delete an exiting message object from this chat
id (int) - Unique primary key to identify this chat
admin (String) - Unique username of the person who created this chat
title (String) - Optional title of this chat
created (Datetime) - Date-time of chat creation
people (Array) - Array of people added to this chat
{
"id": 1,
"admin": "john_smith",
"title": "Canada Day Party!",
"created": "2020-09-05T20:28:22.352373Z",
"people": [
{
"person": "john_smith"
}
]
}
person (String) - Unique username of a person involved in this chat
{ person: "john_smith" }
id (int) - Unique primary key to identify this message
sender (String) - Unique username of the person who sent this message
text (String) - Contents of the message sent
created (Datetime) - Date-time of message creation
{
"id": 1,
"sender": "john_smith",
"text": "Hey let's party!",
"created": "2020-09-07T13:20:26.936400Z"
}