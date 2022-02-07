react-chat-elements
Reactjs chat elements
Install
npm install react-chat-elements --save
For React Native
Step 1: Install react-chat-elements
npm install react-chat-elements --save
If you have already installed react-native-vector-icons as a dependency for your project you can skip this step. Otherwise run the following command:
Step 2: Install react-native-vector-icons
npm i --save react-native-vector-icons
Link:
react-native link react-native-vector-icons
If you have any issues installing react-native-vector-icons, check out their installation guide here.
Imports
import 'react-chat-elements/dist/main.css';
import { MessageBox } from 'react-chat-elements';
React Native
import { MessageBox } from 'react-chat-elements/native';
Components
- ChatItem
- MessageBox
- SystemMessage
- MessageList
- ChatList
- Input
- Button
- Popup
- SideBar
- Navbar
- Dropdown
- Avatar
- LocationMessage
- SpotifyMessage
- MeetingItem
- MeetingList
- MeetingLink
ChatItem Component
import { ChatItem } from 'react-chat-elements'
<ChatItem
avatar={'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg'}
alt={'Reactjs'}
title={'Facebook'}
subtitle={'What are you doing?'}
date={new Date()}
unread={0} />
ChatItem props
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|avatar
|none
|string
|ChatItem avatar photo url
|avatarFlexible
|false
|boolean
|flexible ChatItem avatar photo
|alt
|none
|string
|ChatItem avatar photo alt text
|title
|none
|string
|ChatItem title
|subtitle
|none
|string
|ChatItem subtitle
|date
|none
|date
|ChatItem date
|dateString
|none
|string
|ChatItem represents dateString or timeagojs(now, date)
|unread
|0
|int
|ChatItem unread count
|onClick
|none
|function
|ChatItem on click
|onContextMenu
|none
|function
|ChatItem on context menu
|statusColor
|none
|color
|ChatItem status color
|statusColorType
|badge
|string
|ChatItem status color type (encircle, badge)
|statusText
|none
|color
|ChatItem status text
|lazyLoadingImage
|none
|image path
|lazy loading image
|muted
|false
|bool
|chat mute info
|showMute
|false
|bool
|chat mute button visibilty
|showVideoCall
|false
|bool
|chat video call button visibilty
|onClickMute
|none
|function
|mute button
|onClickVideoCall
|none
|function
|video call button
MessageBox Component
|file
|photo
|text
|location
|video
|audio
import { MessageBox } from 'react-chat-elements'
<MessageBox
position={'left'}
type={'photo'}
text={'react.svg'}
data={{
uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg',
status: {
click: false,
loading: 0,
}
}}/>
MessageBox props
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|id
|i (index)
|string
|message box id
|position
|left
|string
|message box position
|type
|text
|string
|message type (text, photo, file, location, spotify, video, audio)
|text
|none
|string
|message text
|title
|none
|string
|message title
|titleColor
|none
|string(color)
|message title color
|data
|{}
|object
|message data
|date
|new Date()
|Date
|message date
|dateString
|none
|string
|message represents dateString or timeagojs(now, date)
|onClick
|none
|function
|message on click (message(object) is returned)
|onOpen
|none
|function
|message on open (file or photo) (message(object) is returned)
|onDownload
|none
|function
|message on download (file or photo) (message(object) is returned)
|onLoad
|none
|function
|message on load photo
|onPhotoError
|none
|function
|message on error photo
|onTitleClick
|none
|function
|message title on click event
|onForwardClick
|none
|function
|message forward on click event
|onReplyClick
|none
|function
|message reply on click event
|onMeetingMessageClick
|none
|function
|meeting message on click event
|onMeetingTitleClick
|none
|function
|meeting title message on click event
|onMeetingVideoLinkClick
|none
|function
|meeting video link message on click event
|onReplyMessageClick
|none
|function
|reply message on click event
|onRemoveMessageClick
|none
|function
|message remove on click event
|onMeetingMoreSelect
|none
|function
|message list item onMeetingMoreSelect event, gets 3 parameters: message item, index of item, event
|onMeetingLinkClick
|none
|function
|meeting link on click event
|onContextMenu
|none
|function
|message contextmenu click event
|forwarded
|none
|boolean
|message forward icon
|replyButton
|none
|boolean
|message reply icon
|removeButton
|none
|boolean
|message remove icon
|status
|none
|string
|message status info (waiting, sent, received, read)
|notch
|true
|boolean
|message box notch
|avatar
|none
|url
|message box avatar url
|renderAddCmp
|none
|function (component)
|adding custom components to message box
|copiableDate
|false
|boolean
|message box date text copiable
|focus
|false
|boolean
|used in message focus feature in MessageList component, makes style of the component focused
|onMessageFocused
|none
|function
|makes focus value false after the message becomes focus
|reply
|none
|object
|reply data
|retracted
|none
|boolean
|message deleted or retracted
Reply Message Component
import { MessageBox } from 'react-chat-elements'
<MessageBox
reply={{
photoURL: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg',
title: 'elit magna',
titleColor: '#8717ae',
message: 'Aliqua amet incididunt id nostrud',
}}
onReplyMessageClick={() => console.log('reply clicked!')}
position={'left'}
type={'text'}
text={'Tempor duis do voluptate enim duis velit veniam aute ullamco dolore duis irure.'}/>
MeetingMessage Component
import { MeetingMessage } from 'react-chat-elements'
<MeetingMessage
subject={'New Release'}
title={'in ullamco'}
date={new Date()}
collapseTitle={'Commodo aliquip'}
participants={[
{
id: '1',
title: 'Facebook',
},
.
.
.
]}
dataSource={[
{
id: '1',
avatar: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg',
message: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.',
title: 'Elit magna',
avatarFlexible: true,
date: new Date(),
event: {[
title: 'Toplantı sona erdi!',
avatars={[
src: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg'
]}
]}
record: {[
avatar: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg',
title: 'Arama',
savedBy: 'Kaydeden: Elit magna',
time: new Date(),
]}
},
.
.
.
]} />
MeetingMessage props
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|subject
|none
|string
|Meeting messagee
|title
|none
|string
|Meeting title
|date
|new Date()
|Date
|Meeting date
|collapseTitle
|none
|string
|Meeting subtitle
|participants
|[]
|array
|Meeting participant array
|moreItems
|none
|array
|message more items
|dataSource
|[]
|array
|meeting list array
|onClick
|none
|function
|meeting message on click event (message(object) is returned)
|onMeetingTitleClick
|none
|function
|meeting title message on click event (message(object) is returned)
|onMeetingVideoLinkClick
|none
|function
|meeting video link message on click event (message(object) is returned)
|onMeetingMoreSelect
|none
|function
|message list item onMeetingMoreSelect event, gets 3 parameters: message item, index of item, event
MeetingLink Component
import { MeetingLink } from 'react-chat-elements'
<MeetingLink
meetingID='1'
title='Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.'/>
MeetingLink props
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|meetingID
|none
|string
|Meeting Link id
|title
|none
|string
|Meeting Link title
|onMeetingLinkClick
|none
|function
|meeting link on click event
SystemMessage Component
import { SystemMessage } from 'react-chat-elements'
<SystemMessage
text={'End of conversation'}/>
SystemMessage props
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|text
|none
|string
|message text
MessageList Component
import { MessageList } from 'react-chat-elements'
<MessageList
className='message-list'
lockable={true}
toBottomHeight={'100%'}
dataSource={[
{
position: 'right',
type: 'text',
text: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit',
date: new Date(),
},
.
.
.
]} />
MessageList props
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|className
|none
|string
|optional message list className
|dataSource
|[]
|array
|message list array
|lockable
|false
|boolean
|It locks to scroll position when the dataSource has been changed
|toBottomHeight
|300
|int or string(only '100%')
|If the toBottomHeight property's value higher than bottom value of the scrollbar when the data source has been changed Scrollbar goes to bottom at the end of the page. If the toBottomHeight property's value has been set '100%', scrollbar goes to bottom at the end of the page when the data source has been changed.
|onClick
|none
|function
|message list item on click (message(object) is returned)
|onOpen
|none
|function
|message list item on open (file or photo) (message(object) is returned)
|onDownload
|none
|function
|message list item on download (file or photo) (message(object) is returned)
|onScroll
|none
|function
|message list onScroll event
|onForwardClick
|none
|function
|message list item onForwardClick event
|onReplyClick
|none
|function
|message list item onReplyClick event
|onReplyMessageClick
|none
|function
|message list item onReplyMessageClick event
|downButton
|true
|boolean
|message list scroll to bottom button
|downButtonBadge
|none
|boolean
|message list downButton badge content
|onDownButtonClick
|none
|function
|message list onDownButtonClick
|onContextMenu
|none
|function
|message list item onContextMenu event, gets 3 parameters: message item, index of item, event
|onPhotoError
|none
|function
|message list item on error photo
ChatList Component
import { ChatList } from 'react-chat-elements'
<ChatList
className='chat-list'
dataSource={[
{
avatar: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg',
alt: 'Reactjs',
title: 'Facebook',
subtitle: 'What are you doing?',
date: new Date(),
unread: 0,
},
.
.
.
]} />
ChatList props
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|className
|none
|string
|optional chat list className
|dataSource
|[]
|array
|chat list array
|onClick
|none
|function
|chat list item on click (chat(object) is returned)
|onContextMenu
|none
|function
|chat list item on context menu (chat(object) is returned)
|onAvatarError
|none
|function
|chat list item on error avatar img
|lazyLoadingImage
|none
|image path
|lazy loading image
Input Component
import { Input } from 'react-chat-elements'
<Input
placeholder="Type here..."
multiline={true}
rightButtons={
<Button
color='white'
backgroundColor='black'
text='Send'/>
}/>
inputRef = React.createRef();
<Input
ref={el => (this.inputRef = el)}
placeholder="Type here..."/>
// ...
this.inputRef.clear();
Input props
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|className
|none
|string
|optional input className
|placeholder
|none
|string
|input placeholder text
|defaultValue
|none
|string
|input default value
|onChange
|none
|function
|input onChange function
|multiline
|false
|bool
|input is textarea
|autoHeight
|true
|bool
|input auto height
|minHeight
|25
|int
|input min height
|maxHeight
|200
|int
|input max height
|inputStyle
|none
|object
|inputStyle object
|leftButtons
|none
|object(component)
|left buttons component
|rightButtons
|none
|object(component)
|right buttons component
|ref
|none
|function
|input or textarea ref
|maxlength
|none
|int
|input or textarea maxlength
|onMaxLengthExceed
|none
|function
|called when max length exceed
|autofocus
|false
|bool
|input autofocus
Button Component
import { Button } from 'react-chat-elements'
<Button
text={'click me!'} />
Button props
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|type
|none
|string
|button type (outlined, transparent)
|disabled
|none
|string
|button is disabled?
|text
|none
|string
|button text
|buttonRef
|none
|function
|button ref
|title
|none
|string
|button title
import { Popup } from 'react-chat-elements'
<Popup
show={this.state.show}
header='Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.'
headerButtons={[{
type: 'transparent',
color:'black',
text: 'close',
onClick: () => {
this.setState({show: false})
}
}]}
text='Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Voluptatem animi veniam voluptas eius!'
footerButtons={[{
color:'white',
backgroundColor:'#ff5e3e',
text:"Vazgeç",
},{
color:'white',
backgroundColor:'lightgreen',
text:"Tamam",
}]}/>
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|show
|false
|bool
|popup visible
|header
|none
|string
|popup title (header) message
|headerButtons
|none
|array
|popup title (header) buttons
|text
|none
|string
|popup content (center) message
|color
|#333
|string (color)
|popup content message color
|footerButtons
|none
|array
|popup footer buttons
|renderHeader
|none
|function (component)
|render header function
|renderContent
|none
|function (component)
|render content function
|renderFooter
|none
|function (component)
|render footer function
import { SideBar } from 'react-chat-elements'
<SideBar
top={
<div>'TOP' area</div>
}
center={
<div>'CENTER' area</div>
}
bottom={
<div>'BOTTOM' area</div>
}/>
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|type
|light
|string
|sidebar style type (eg: light, dark)
|top
|none
|component
|sidebar top component
|center
|none
|component
|sidebar center component
|bottom
|none
|component
|sidebar bottom component
Navbar Component
import { Navbar } from 'react-chat-elements'
<Navbar
left={
<div>'LEFT' area</div>
}
center={
<div>'CENTER' area</div>
}
right={
<div>'RIGHT' area</div>
}/>
Navbar props
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|type
|light
|string
|navbar style type (eg: light, dark)
|left
|none
|component
|navbar left component
|center
|none
|component
|navbar center component
|right
|none
|component
|navbar right component
Dropdown Component
import { Dropdown } from 'react-chat-elements'
<Dropdown
buttonProps={{
text: 'Dropdown',
}}
items={[
{
icon: {
component: icon,
float: 'left',
color: 'red',
size: 22,
},
text: 'lorem'
},
{
icon: {
component: icon,
float: 'left',
color: 'purple',
size: 22,
},
text: 'ipsum'
},
{
text: 'dolor'
},
]}/>
Dropdown props
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|animationType
|none
|string
|fade or default
|animationPosition
|nortwest
|string
|animation start position (nortwest, norteast, southwest, southeast)
|items
|none
|array
|dropdown items array
|onSelect
|none
|function
|item on select
|buttonProps
|none
|object
|button properties
Avatar Component
import { Avatar } from 'react-chat-elements'
<Avatar
src={'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg'}
alt={'logo'}
size="large"
type="circle flexible"/>
Avatar props
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|src
|none
|image
|image src
|alt
|none
|string
|image alt description
|size
|default
|string
|image size. default (25px), xsmall(30px), small(35px), medium(40px), large(45px), xlarge (55px)
|type
|default
|string
|types: default, circle, rounded(border radius 5px), flexible
|letterItem
|none
|object
|avatar to be a letter
|sideElement
|none
|component
|avatar side element
|onError
|none
|component
|avatar img onerror
|lazyLoadingImage
|none
|image path
|lazy loading image
LocationMessage Component
import { LocationMessage } from 'react-chat-elements'
<LocationMessage
data={{
latitude: '37.773972',
longitude: '-122.431297',
}}/>
LocationMessage props
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|src
|none
|image
|image src
|apiKey
|none
|string
|google staticmap api key
|zoom
|14
|int
|google staticmap zoom level
|markerColor
|red
|string
|google staticmap marker color
|data
|{}
|object
|message data
|target
|_blank
|string
|image a tag target prop
|onOpen
|none
|function
|image on open
SpotifyMessage Component
import { SpotifyMessage } from 'react-chat-elements'
<SpotifyMessage
theme='white'
view='coverart'
uri={'spotify:user:spotify:playlist:3rgsDhGHZxZ9sB9DQWQfuf'}/>
SpotifyMessage props
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|uri
|none
|uri
|spotify uri
|theme
|black
|string
|spotify theme color (black or white)
|view
|list
|string
|spotify view type (list or coverart)
|data
|{}
|object
|message data
|width
|300
|int
|spotify embed width
|height
|380
|int
|spotify embed height
MeetingItem Component
import { MeetingItem } from 'react-chat-elements'
<MeetingItem
subject={'New Release!!!'}
avatars={[
{
src: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg'
}
]}
onMeetingClick={console.log}
onShareClick={console.log}
onCloseClick={console.log}/>
MeetingItem props
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|subject
|none
|string
|MeetingItem subject
|subjectLimit
|60
|int
|MeetingItem subject text limit
|date
|none
|date
|MeetingItem date
|dateString
|none
|string
|MeetingItem represents dateString or timeagojs(now, date)
|lazyLoadingImage
|none
|image path
|lazy loading image
|closable
|true
|boolean
|MeetingItem closable
|onClick
|none
|function
|MeetingItem on click
|onMeetingClick
|none
|function
|MeetingItem on meeting click
|onShareClick
|none
|function
|MeetingItem on share click
|onCloseClick
|none
|function
|MeetingItem on close click
|avatars
|none
|date
|MeetingItem avatars
|avatarLimit
|5
|date
|MeetingItem avatars limit
|audioMuted
|true
|boolean
|MeetingItem audio muted
|audioSource
|null
|string
|MeetingItem audio source
MeetingList Component
import { MeetingList } from 'react-chat-elements'
<MeetingList
className='meeting-list'
dataSource={[
{
id: '1',
subject: 'New Release',
date: new Date(),
avatars: [{
src: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg',
}]
},
.
.
.
]} />
MeetingList props
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|className
|none
|string
|optional meeting list className
|dataSource
|[]
|array
|meeting list array
|onClick
|none
|function
|meeting list item on click (meeting(object) is returned)
|onMeetingClick
|none
|function
|meeting list item on meeting click (meeting(object) is returned)
|onShareClick
|none
|function
|meeting list item on share click (meeting(object) is returned)
|onCloseClick
|none
|function
|meeting list item on close click (meeting(object) is returned)
|onContextMenu
|none
|function
|meeting list item on context menu (meeting(object) is returned)
|onAvatarError
|none
|function
|meeting list item on error avatar img
|lazyLoadingImage
|none
|image path
|lazy loading image