Reactjs chat elements

Install

npm install react-chat-elements --save

For React Native

Step 1: Install react-chat-elements

npm install react-chat-elements --save

If you have already installed react-native-vector-icons as a dependency for your project you can skip this step. Otherwise run the following command:

Step 2: Install react-native-vector-icons

npm i --save react- native -vector-icons

Link:

react- native link react- native -vector-icons

If you have any issues installing react-native-vector-icons, check out their installation guide here.

Imports

import 'react-chat-elements/dist/main.css' ; import { MessageBox } from 'react-chat-elements' ;

React Native

import { MessageBox } from 'react-chat-elements/native' ;

Components

ChatItem Component

import { ChatItem } from 'react-chat-elements' <ChatItem avatar={ 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg' } alt={ 'Reactjs' } title={ 'Facebook' } subtitle={ 'What are you doing?' } date={ new Date ()} unread={ 0 } />

ChatItem props

prop default type description avatar none string ChatItem avatar photo url avatarFlexible false boolean flexible ChatItem avatar photo alt none string ChatItem avatar photo alt text title none string ChatItem title subtitle none string ChatItem subtitle date none date ChatItem date dateString none string ChatItem represents dateString or timeagojs(now, date) unread 0 int ChatItem unread count onClick none function ChatItem on click onContextMenu none function ChatItem on context menu statusColor none color ChatItem status color statusColorType badge string ChatItem status color type (encircle, badge) statusText none color ChatItem status text lazyLoadingImage none image path lazy loading image muted false bool chat mute info showMute false bool chat mute button visibilty showVideoCall false bool chat video call button visibilty onClickMute none function mute button onClickVideoCall none function video call button

MessageBox Component

file photo text location video audio

import { MessageBox } from 'react-chat-elements' <MessageBox position={ 'left' } type={ 'photo' } text={ 'react.svg' } data={{ uri : 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg' , status : { click : false , loading : 0 , } }}/>

MessageBox props

prop default type description id i (index) string message box id position left string message box position type text string message type (text, photo, file, location, spotify, video, audio) text none string message text title none string message title titleColor none string(color) message title color data {} object message data date new Date() Date message date dateString none string message represents dateString or timeagojs(now, date) onClick none function message on click (message(object) is returned) onOpen none function message on open (file or photo) (message(object) is returned) onDownload none function message on download (file or photo) (message(object) is returned) onLoad none function message on load photo onPhotoError none function message on error photo onTitleClick none function message title on click event onForwardClick none function message forward on click event onReplyClick none function message reply on click event onMeetingMessageClick none function meeting message on click event onMeetingTitleClick none function meeting title message on click event onMeetingVideoLinkClick none function meeting video link message on click event onReplyMessageClick none function reply message on click event onRemoveMessageClick none function message remove on click event onMeetingMoreSelect none function message list item onMeetingMoreSelect event, gets 3 parameters: message item, index of item, event onMeetingLinkClick none function meeting link on click event onContextMenu none function message contextmenu click event forwarded none boolean message forward icon replyButton none boolean message reply icon removeButton none boolean message remove icon status none string message status info (waiting, sent, received, read) notch true boolean message box notch avatar none url message box avatar url renderAddCmp none function (component) adding custom components to message box copiableDate false boolean message box date text copiable focus false boolean used in message focus feature in MessageList component, makes style of the component focused onMessageFocused none function makes focus value false after the message becomes focus reply none object reply data retracted none boolean message deleted or retracted

Reply Message Component

import { MessageBox } from 'react-chat-elements' <MessageBox reply={{ photoURL : 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg' , title : 'elit magna' , titleColor : '#8717ae' , message : 'Aliqua amet incididunt id nostrud' , }} onReplyMessageClick={() => console .log( 'reply clicked!' )} position={ 'left' } type={ 'text' } text={ 'Tempor duis do voluptate enim duis velit veniam aute ullamco dolore duis irure.' }/>

MeetingMessage Component

import { MeetingMessage } from 'react-chat-elements' <MeetingMessage subject={ 'New Release' } title={ 'in ullamco' } date={ new Date ()} collapseTitle={ 'Commodo aliquip' } participants={[ { id : '1' , title : 'Facebook' , }, . . . ]} dataSource={[ { id : '1' , avatar : 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg' , message : 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.' , title : 'Elit magna' , avatarFlexible : true , date : new Date (), event : {[ title: 'Toplantı sona erdi!' , avatars={[ src: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg' ]} ]} record : {[ avatar: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg' , title : 'Arama' , savedBy : 'Kaydeden: Elit magna' , time : new Date (), ]} }, . . . ]} />

MeetingMessage props

prop default type description subject none string Meeting messagee title none string Meeting title date new Date() Date Meeting date collapseTitle none string Meeting subtitle participants [] array Meeting participant array moreItems none array message more items dataSource [] array meeting list array onClick none function meeting message on click event (message(object) is returned) onMeetingTitleClick none function meeting title message on click event (message(object) is returned) onMeetingVideoLinkClick none function meeting video link message on click event (message(object) is returned) onMeetingMoreSelect none function message list item onMeetingMoreSelect event, gets 3 parameters: message item, index of item, event

MeetingLink Component

import { MeetingLink } from 'react-chat-elements' <MeetingLink meetingID= '1' title= 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.' />

MeetingLink props

prop default type description meetingID none string Meeting Link id title none string Meeting Link title onMeetingLinkClick none function meeting link on click event

SystemMessage Component

import { SystemMessage } from 'react-chat-elements' <SystemMessage text={ 'End of conversation' }/>

SystemMessage props

prop default type description text none string message text

MessageList Component

import { MessageList } from 'react-chat-elements' <MessageList className= 'message-list' lockable={ true } toBottomHeight={ '100%' } dataSource={[ { position : 'right' , type : 'text' , text : 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit' , date : new Date (), }, . . . ]} />

MessageList props

prop default type description className none string optional message list className dataSource [] array message list array lockable false boolean It locks to scroll position when the dataSource has been changed toBottomHeight 300 int or string(only '100%') If the toBottomHeight property's value higher than bottom value of the scrollbar when the data source has been changed Scrollbar goes to bottom at the end of the page. If the toBottomHeight property's value has been set '100%', scrollbar goes to bottom at the end of the page when the data source has been changed. onClick none function message list item on click (message(object) is returned) onOpen none function message list item on open (file or photo) (message(object) is returned) onDownload none function message list item on download (file or photo) (message(object) is returned) onScroll none function message list onScroll event onForwardClick none function message list item onForwardClick event onReplyClick none function message list item onReplyClick event onReplyMessageClick none function message list item onReplyMessageClick event downButton true boolean message list scroll to bottom button downButtonBadge none boolean message list downButton badge content onDownButtonClick none function message list onDownButtonClick onContextMenu none function message list item onContextMenu event, gets 3 parameters: message item, index of item, event onPhotoError none function message list item on error photo

ChatList Component

import { ChatList } from 'react-chat-elements' <ChatList className= 'chat-list' dataSource={[ { avatar : 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg' , alt : 'Reactjs' , title : 'Facebook' , subtitle : 'What are you doing?' , date : new Date (), unread : 0 , }, . . . ]} />

ChatList props

prop default type description className none string optional chat list className dataSource [] array chat list array onClick none function chat list item on click (chat(object) is returned) onContextMenu none function chat list item on context menu (chat(object) is returned) onAvatarError none function chat list item on error avatar img lazyLoadingImage none image path lazy loading image

Input Component

import { Input } from 'react-chat-elements' <Input placeholder= "Type here..." multiline={ true } rightButtons={ <Button color= 'white' backgroundColor= 'black' text= 'Send' /> }/> inputRef = React.createRef(); < Input ref = {el => (this.inputRef = el)} placeholder="Type here..."/> // ... this.inputRef.clear();

Input props

prop default type description className none string optional input className placeholder none string input placeholder text defaultValue none string input default value onChange none function input onChange function multiline false bool input is textarea autoHeight true bool input auto height minHeight 25 int input min height maxHeight 200 int input max height inputStyle none object inputStyle object leftButtons none object(component) left buttons component rightButtons none object(component) right buttons component ref none function input or textarea ref maxlength none int input or textarea maxlength onMaxLengthExceed none function called when max length exceed autofocus false bool input autofocus

Button Component

import { Button } from 'react-chat-elements' <Button text={ 'click me!' } />

Button props

prop default type description type none string button type (outlined, transparent) disabled none string button is disabled? text none string button text buttonRef none function button ref title none string button title

import { Popup } from 'react-chat-elements' <Popup show={ this .state.show} header= 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.' headerButtons={[{ type : 'transparent' , color : 'black' , text : 'close' , onClick : () => { this .setState({ show : false }) } }]} text= 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Voluptatem animi veniam voluptas eius!' footerButtons={[{ color : 'white' , backgroundColor : '#ff5e3e' , text : "Vazgeç" , },{ color : 'white' , backgroundColor : 'lightgreen' , text : "Tamam" , }]}/>

prop default type description show false bool popup visible header none string popup title (header) message headerButtons none array popup title (header) buttons text none string popup content (center) message color #333 string (color) popup content message color footerButtons none array popup footer buttons renderHeader none function (component) render header function renderContent none function (component) render content function renderFooter none function (component) render footer function

SideBar Component

import { SideBar } from 'react-chat-elements' <SideBar top={ <div> 'TOP' area< /div> } center={ <div>'CENTER' area</ div> } bottom={ <div> 'BOTTOM' area< /div> }/ >

SideBar props

prop default type description type light string sidebar style type (eg: light, dark) top none component sidebar top component center none component sidebar center component bottom none component sidebar bottom component

import { Navbar } from 'react-chat-elements' <Navbar left={ <div> 'LEFT' area< /div> } center={ <div>'CENTER' area</ div> } right={ <div> 'RIGHT' area< /div> }/ >

prop default type description type light string navbar style type (eg: light, dark) left none component navbar left component center none component navbar center component right none component navbar right component

Dropdown Component

import { Dropdown } from 'react-chat-elements' <Dropdown buttonProps={{ text : 'Dropdown' , }} items={[ { icon : { component : icon, float : 'left' , color : 'red' , size : 22 , }, text : 'lorem' }, { icon : { component : icon, float : 'left' , color : 'purple' , size : 22 , }, text : 'ipsum' }, { text : 'dolor' }, ]}/>

Dropdown props

prop default type description animationType none string fade or default animationPosition nortwest string animation start position (nortwest, norteast, southwest, southeast) items none array dropdown items array onSelect none function item on select buttonProps none object button properties

Avatar Component

import { Avatar } from 'react-chat-elements' <Avatar src={ 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg' } alt={ 'logo' } size= "large" type= "circle flexible" />

Avatar props

prop default type description src none image image src alt none string image alt description size default string image size. default (25px), xsmall(30px), small(35px), medium(40px), large(45px), xlarge (55px) type default string types: default, circle, rounded(border radius 5px), flexible letterItem none object avatar to be a letter sideElement none component avatar side element onError none component avatar img onerror lazyLoadingImage none image path lazy loading image

LocationMessage Component

import { LocationMessage } from 'react-chat-elements' <LocationMessage data={{ latitude : '37.773972' , longitude : '-122.431297' , }}/>

LocationMessage props

prop default type description src none image image src apiKey none string google staticmap api key zoom 14 int google staticmap zoom level markerColor red string google staticmap marker color data {} object message data target _blank string image a tag target prop onOpen none function image on open

SpotifyMessage Component

import { SpotifyMessage } from 'react-chat-elements' <SpotifyMessage theme= 'white' view= 'coverart' uri={ 'spotify:user:spotify:playlist:3rgsDhGHZxZ9sB9DQWQfuf' }/>

SpotifyMessage props

prop default type description uri none uri spotify uri theme black string spotify theme color (black or white) view list string spotify view type (list or coverart) data {} object message data width 300 int spotify embed width height 380 int spotify embed height

MeetingItem Component

import { MeetingItem } from 'react-chat-elements' <MeetingItem subject={ 'New Release!!!' } avatars={[ { src : 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg' } ]} onMeetingClick={ console .log} onShareClick={ console .log} onCloseClick={ console .log}/>

MeetingItem props

prop default type description subject none string MeetingItem subject subjectLimit 60 int MeetingItem subject text limit date none date MeetingItem date dateString none string MeetingItem represents dateString or timeagojs(now, date) lazyLoadingImage none image path lazy loading image closable true boolean MeetingItem closable onClick none function MeetingItem on click onMeetingClick none function MeetingItem on meeting click onShareClick none function MeetingItem on share click onCloseClick none function MeetingItem on close click avatars none date MeetingItem avatars avatarLimit 5 date MeetingItem avatars limit audioMuted true boolean MeetingItem audio muted audioSource null string MeetingItem audio source

MeetingList Component

import { MeetingList } from 'react-chat-elements' <MeetingList className= 'meeting-list' dataSource={[ { id : '1' , subject : 'New Release' , date : new Date (), avatars : [{ src : 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo.svg' , }] }, . . . ]} />

MeetingList props